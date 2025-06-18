For the first time in the history of India, the 2027 census is going to be conducted digitally. The Central Government issued a notification regarding this on June 16, 2025. Sharing information about the census, Home Minister Amit Shah said that for the first time, caste data will also be collected in India’s 16th census.

संदर्भ तिथि: सभी राज्यों/केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों हेतु 1 मार्च 2027; परंतु लद्दाख, जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश व उत्तराखंड राज्यों के हिमाच्छादित क्षेत्रों के लिए 1 अक्टूबर, 2026 होगी ।

Census will be conducted in two phases

The notification states that the process of census of India’s population will be completed during the year 2027. The census process will start on October 1, 2026, in the four hilly regions in the north of the country, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In the rest of the country, the census will start from March 1, 2027. After the data is collected, it will be made public by December 2027. For this, mobile apps, online and other digital tools will be used. What makes it unique is that both census and caste census will be conducted under the Census Act 1948.

Delay due to COVID-19 pandemic

In India, census is conducted every 10 years. In 2011, the 7th census after independence was conducted. The next census was to be conducted in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. Now, finally the notification for the census has been issued. However, since the cycle of the census has changed now, the notification for the next census may be issued in 2035.

How many people will be involved in conducting the census

For the first time, caste census will also be conducted in the 16th census. To carry out this humongous exercise, 34 lakh counters and supervisors, and 1.3 lakh census officers will be engaged and staff will be appointed and trained. The training will go on for about 2 months under the supervisors. During this time, people will be taught to use digital devices and mobile apps. ₹13 crore thousand are estimated to be spent for the census.

Delimitation commission will be formed after the census

In addition to this, delimitation of seats in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is expected to begin in 2028. After the census, a delimitation commission will be formed and Lok Sabha seats will be re-determined keeping in mind the population. Some South Indian states have expressed their concerns regarding the delimitation. However, the central government has assured states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu that the concerns of the southern states will be addressed in the delimitation process.

How is the 2027 census different

Census is being conducted in the country 16 years after the last census in 2011. New columns and menus for castes, sub-castes and OBCs have been included. Questions related to these will be asked in the questionnaire of this census which will be paperless. The data will be entirely digital and mobile apps will be used for this. Apart from Hindi and English, these apps will also have 14 regional languages ​. In 2011, data was collected door to door, and there was very limited use of technology.

There will also be questions related to health

The census process will be completed in two phases just like in 2011. In the first phase, information will be collected about the residential status, property etc of families. Subsequently, in the second phase, details like the age, caste, education, gender, employment and other information of the persons living in each house will be collected. This will give an idea of ​​the demographic ratio, socio-economic and cultural status as well as the standard of living of the people. This data will be useful for the government in making plans and formulating policies. India has the highest number of diabetes patients in the world, so health related questions will also be asked.

Special arrangements will be made to transfer and store all the information related to the census so that the data is protected. The privacy of each individual will also be taken care of. The responsibility of conducting the census lies with the Registrar General of India and the Census Commissioner, both of these come under the Home Ministry.

The first census was conducted in 1881

The first census in the country was conducted in 1881. At that time the population of the country was 25.38 crores. Since then, the census is being held every 10 years. Caste data was collected in 1941 but it was not made public. After independence, the first census was conducted in 1951. At that time it was believed that caste census would divide the country and harm the unity and integrity of the country. Therefore, only SC-ST data was collected.

For the first time in the country, simultaneous caste census

Caste census will also be conducted in the Census 2027. This means that data relating to caste identity of people will also be collected. This data will reveal the concentration of a caste in an area and its socio-economic status. It can be useful for social welfare and other schemes and improve the standard of living of the people. After this census, government will have the data of all castes together for the first time since independence. The last caste census was conducted in 1931 by the British.