As China hosted its largest-ever Victory Day parade on 2nd September marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, Nobel Peace Prize aspirant and US President Donald Trump could not hold back from claiming credit of China’s 1945 war victory against Japan. Trump published a post on Truth Social urging China to recognise the US’s role in securing China’s freedom.

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration.” Trump wrote.

Days after saying that strengthening ties of Russia and China with other nations does not pose a threat to the US, Trump accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong Un of ‘conspiring’ against the US.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” Trump posted.

Interestingly, while Donald Trump expects Xi Jinping to give credit to the US for its ‘role’ in securing Japan’s surrender in 1945, the Chinese Communist Party does not even give proper credit to the Chinese leaders who fought and defeat the Japanese forces. It was the Republican government of China under the leadership of Chiang Kai-shek, who majorly fought the Japanese.

In fact, the communists were accused of attempting to grab power in the name of fighting the Japanese. The People’s Republic of China under CCP was formed in 1949 after ousting the Republicans following the latter’s defeat in the civil war. While the People’s Republic of China did not even exist in 1945, the CCP now pushes the narrative that somehow it was the communists who led the resistance. So, if Trump expects CCP-ruled China to give credit to the US for its victory, he is up for a big disappointment.

China’s Victory Day parade

China held a massive military parade on Tuesday (2nd September) to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess.

China showcased its HQ 9C missiles during the Victory Day Parade in Beijing. A version of the HQ-9 missile system has been acquired by Pakistan for its defence network. It purportedly saw action as per the Pakistan media in Operation Sindoor; however, it failed to protect Pakistani airspace from Indian missiles.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country “unstoppable,” assured its commitment to peaceful development. “China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity’s cause of peace and development will prevail,” Xi Jinping said.

Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the “right side of history” and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

“Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity,” Xi said.