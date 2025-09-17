Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Bohra Muslim community in Colombo offer special prayers on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, wishes him long life and good health

In Colombo, members of the Bohra Muslim community gathered at their mosque to offer special prayers for the Prime Minister. A video from the ceremony showed the faithful praying in unison for Modi’s good health, long life, and continued service to India. The gesture highlighted the community’s warmth and goodwill, transcending national boundaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on Tuesday turned into a day of prayers, rituals, and heartfelt wishes, resonating far beyond India’s borders. From Colombo to Varanasi, communities marked the milestone with devotion and celebration, while leaders, celebrities, and citizens across the globe sent their greetings.

Back home, Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency, witnessed a day of religious fervor and civic activity. At the sacred Dashashwamedh Ghat, City South MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari led a grand ritual with 108 Vedic scholars from the Annapurna Rishikul Brahmacharya Ashram and Shastrarth Mahavidyalaya. Together, they performed a dugdhabhishek(milk offering) to the Ganga, chanting Vedic mantras for the Prime Minister’s long life and India’s prosperity. Later in the evening, a special Ganga aarti was scheduled at Namo Ghat, adding to the spiritual grandeur.

Celebrations also reached Jayapur village, the first adopted by PM Modi under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in 2014. Villagers paid homage by garlanding his portrait and cutting a cake at the panchayat bhawan, reflecting the local community’s deep connection with their representative.

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation marked the day with developmental initiatives worth ₹111 crore. According to Mayor Ashok Tiwari, these included road construction and repair spanning over 65 km, drainage projects across all Assembly segments, renovation of 75 wells, and the launch of a 30-bed shelter home. Other civic projects—such as pet dog registration and mobile animal capture vehicles—were also rolled out.

Seers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple held elaborate ceremonies, including the sahastraarchan with 1,100 lotus flowers and a maharudrabhishek, praying for Modi’s health, unity in the nation, and global peace. Fruits were distributed across hospitals, orphanages, and old-age homes to spread joy among the underprivileged.

Meanwhile, greetings poured in from across the world. Several global leaders extended their best wishes to Modi, praising his leadership on the international stage. Bollywood icons including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Alia Bhatt joined in, posting warm tributes on social media. Sporting legends and cultural figures also celebrated the occasion, underlining the Prime Minister’s wide influence across diverse sections of society.

