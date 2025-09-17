Bollywood actors SRK, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 75th birthday today amid a wave of warm greetings from across the globe, with Bollywood celebrities leading the tributes on social media. The outpouring of affection highlighted Modi’s enduring popularity, as stars from the Hindi film industry shared heartfelt messages praising his leadership, vision, and tireless energy. Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), buzzed with videos and posts, reflecting the PM’s close connect with the entertainment world.

The celebrations come as Modi turns 75, a significant milestone marked by national events including the BJP’s ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ initiative focused on service and development projects. Bollywood’s A-listers, known for their massive fan followings, used the occasion to extend personal wishes, emphasizing themes of health, progress, and inspiration.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood actor with over 44 million followers on X, shared a touching video message, lauding Modi’s journey from humble beginnings to global stature.

In the clip, Khan said, “Today, on the occasion of PM Modi’s 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work, and your dedication towards your country. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy.” The message resonated widely, underscoring Khan’s admiration for Modi’s vitality.

On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards…

Alia Bhatt, the young superstar riding high on recent blockbusters, posted a video wishing Modi continued success in nation-building. “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress,” she said, highlighting his role in India’s advancement.

On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Actor Alia Bhatt says, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress…"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, a vocal supporter of national causes, extended his greetings on X, praising Modi’s transformative impact. “Happy 75th Birthday to our visionary leader @narendramodi ji! Your dedication to India’s progress inspires us all. Wishing you robust health and endless energy to guide Bharat to new heights. #HappyBirthdayModi,” Kher wrote, accompanied by a photo of the PM. His post, from his account with over 20 million followers, emphasized Modi’s role in fostering unity and development.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी! आपको आपके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बहुत बहुत बधाई! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करे! आप आने वाले बहुत सालों तक ऐसी ही उदारता, दृढ़ता, कुशलता, एकाग्रता, और निस्वार्थ भावना से देश का नेतृत्व करें। मेरी माँ भी आपको ढेर सारा…

Akshay Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, shared a concise yet warm tweet: “Happy Birthday PM @narendramodi ji! At 75, your passion for India’s growth is unmatched. Wishing you great health and many more years of leading us forward. Jai Hind!” The message, posted early in the day, aligned with Kumar’s frequent endorsements of national initiatives, drawing thousands of likes and retweets.

75वें जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

मेरी दिल से ये प्रार्थना है कि आपको लंबी उम्र और अच्छा स्वास्थ्य मिले… आप भारत को नई ऊँचाइयों तक ले जाते रहें। Happy Birthday, Captain



Aamir Khan, another Bollywood stalwart, also joined the chorus with a video tribute. “Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions to India’s development will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and that you continue to guide our nation,” he said, focusing on Modi’s legacy in elevating India’s global standing.

Wishing PM Modi on his 75th birthday today, Actor Aamir Khan says, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to…



Ajay Devgn, the action icon, shared a heartfelt video message recalling his admiration for Modi’s leadership. “Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modiji 🙏🏻 #JaiHind @narendramodi,” Devgn posted, emphasizing the PM’s role in fostering national pride. The video, shared early morning, garnered significant engagement from his 45 million followers.

Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modiji

The celebrity wishes were part of a broader trend, with other stars like Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Deol also posting messages. Kaushal wished for “boundless energy” to propel India forward. The flood of wishes from Bollywood further underscored the Prime Minister’s enduring popularity beyond the political spectrum.

