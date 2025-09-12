Friday, September 12, 2025
Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxal terrorists killed in an encounter, including senior Naxal leader Modem Balkrishna, who carried a reward of ₹1 crore

OpIndia Staff
The Naxal leader was among 10 naxals killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh.
Naxal leader Modem Balkrishna (Images via Aaj Tak)

In a major anti-Naxal operation in the Gariyaband district in Chhattisgarh, the security forces eliminated 10 Naxal terrorists, including senior Naxal leader Modem Balkrishna alias Manoj, who had a bounty of ₹1 crore on him. Balkrishna was killed during an encounter on Thursday afternoon (11th September) in the forest of the Matal area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the security forces for the achievement and urged the remaining Naxal cadres to surrender. “Our security forces have achieved another major success against the Naxalites today. In Chhattisgarh, CRPF’s Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted a joint operation and eliminated 10 notorious Naxalites, including CCM Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, who carried a bounty of ₹1 crore. The remaining Naxalites should surrender in time. The complete eradication of red terror is certain before March 31st,” Shah wrote on X.

The security forces reportedly received intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxals in the Mainpur forest region. Acting swiftly on the inputs, joint teams of E-30, STF, and COBRA launched an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday night (10th September). Sporadic encounters began between the security forces and the Naxals in the morning, which continued till the afternoon.

The security forces have been conducting search operations in the area to see if more Naxals have been injured or killed in the encounter. “The encounter began in the afternoon. The Maoists discriminately opened fire on our forces, after which we retaliated. The exchange of firing continued till evening. After the encounter ended, search operations were conducted, and the bodies were found. Their identities are being ascertained. Weapons, including automatic ones, have been recovered,” Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra said. He added that the security forces cautious and vigilant as Naxals usually target the security forces using the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) when they return from operations.

Who was Modem Balkrishna

Modem Balkrishna alias Manoj was a senior Maoist leader who hailed from the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh. He is said to have joined the Maoist cadre decades ago and was a member of the Central Committee, the second-highest body of the Maoists after the Politburo. Balkrishna was wanted by the security forces and carried a reward of ₹1 crore. He was involved in several incidents of murder, robbery and attacks on local police.

Intensifying their operation against Naxals, the security forces eliminated several Naxal leaders, including dreaded Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, this year. The elimination of Maoist leadership by the security forces has weakened the Maoist cadres, which are now staring at a certain end.

Modi government has committed to eradicate Naxalism by 2026

In pursuance of its zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalim, the Modi government launched Operation Kagar in January 2024. It is a multi-pronged strategy combining aggressive military operations, enhanced coordination between Central and State forces, and development efforts to address the root causes of Naxalism. Under this operation, around 1 lakh para-military troops, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA units, District Reserve Guards DRG), and state police, have been deployed in the left-wing terrorism affected areas. These security personnel are equipped with modern technology like drones for information gathering, AI for intelligence gathering, and satellite imagery, among others.

Union Home Minister has declared to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. As of 2015, approximately 106 districts across 10 states were classified as naxal-affected. This number was reduced to 38 by 2024 and further to 18. Out of these, 12 were considered the most impacted by naxal activities, yet this figure has now fallen to just 6.

