The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday convened its third Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) this year to evaluate preparations for the nationwide Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The conference at the India International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi, inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, was attended by Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

The primary focus of the conference was to assess the readiness of CEO offices across all States and Union Territories (UTs) for the SIR exercise, a critical process to update and maintain accurate electoral rolls. The event featured a detailed presentation by the CEO of Bihar, highlighting strategies, challenges, and best practices adopted during their SIR process, offering valuable insights for other States and UTs to emulate.

CEOs from various States and UTs presented comprehensive updates on their respective electoral rolls, including the number of electors, the qualifying date of the last SIR, and the status of digitization and online availability of electoral rolls on State/UT CEO websites. They also discussed efforts to map current electors against those listed in the previous SIR to ensure accuracy and completeness.

A key agenda item was the rationalization of polling stations to ensure no station exceeds 1,200 voters, a directive aimed at enhancing voter convenience and electoral efficiency. The Commission reviewed the progress of this initiative to ensure uniform implementation nationwide.

To maintain the integrity of the electoral roll, CEOs proposed documents to verify eligibility, emphasizing ease of submission for eligible citizens while preventing the inclusion of ineligible individuals. The Commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring no eligible voter is excluded and no ineligible person is enrolled.

The conference also evaluated the appointment and training of key electoral officials, including District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), to ensure smooth execution of the SIR process.

The ECI’s proactive measures underscore its dedication to strengthening India’s electoral framework, ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in the democratic process.