In the case of the kidnapping and religious conversion of a 12-year-old Hindu girl by some Muslims in the Konia area of Adampur police station in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the police have nabbed three more accused on Tuesday (2nd September), taking the total number of arrests to five.

The arrestees have been identified as Mohammed Haseen, who is a Maulvi from Jalalipura, Mursaleen, and Aabid Sultan alias Raju. Earlier, on Monday (1st September), a minor Muslim boy, Nihal, to whom the girl was reportedly married after conversion, and the boy’s mother were arrested by the police.

As per reports, the minor girl was rescued by the police on Monday night. According to DCP (Kashi Zone), Gaurav Bansal, Maulvi Mohammed Haseen had performed the Nikah of the minor Hindu girl to Nihal after converting her to Islam in a mosque. Mursaleen mediated the Nikah ceremony, and Abid Sultan, who is the cousin of Haseen, was the witness. It was revealed during the questioning that the Maulvi took ₹600 from Nihal’s mother for performing the Nikah. The money was distributed between the Maulvi, Mursaleen, and Abid Sultan.

The case exposes a grim reality of police apathy and inaction. The victim was kidnapped three months ago. When her father confronted the culprits and asked them to release his daughter, they called him a Kafir and threatened to kill him and send him to Jahannum. Her father ran from pillar to post to get his daughter released, but the local police paid no attention to his plight. He was turned away from the local police station without any help or hearing.

Finally, he wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Mohit Aggarwal, and requested legal action against the culprits and the rescue of his daughter. The Commissioner of Police issued immediate directions for the registration of the FIR. Subsequently, a case was filed by the police and the minor Muslim boy and his mother were arrested.