Sunday, September 14, 2025
Union govt reopens application window for PLI Scheme for ACs and LED lights due to industry appetite to invest more

The application window for the Scheme shall remain open for the period from 15th September, 2025 to 14th October, 2025 (including both dates) on the PLIWG on-line portal.

OpIndia Staff

The Union Government is reopening the application window for the PLI Scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights). A press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said that this is being reopened based on the appetite of the industry to invest more under the Scheme. The ministry said that this is an outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of key components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the PLIWG Scheme.

The application window is being opened on the same terms & conditions stipulated in PLIWG Scheme notified on 16.04.2021 and PLIWG Scheme Guidelines issued on 04.06.2021, as amended from time to time.

The application window for the Scheme shall remain open for the period from 15th September, 2025 to 14th October, 2025 (including both dates) on the PLIWG on-line portal. The ministry said that no application will be accepted after the closure of the application window.

In order to avoid any discrimination, both new applicants as well as existing beneficiaries of PLIWG who propose to invest more by way of switching over to higher target segment or their group companies applying under different target segment would be eligible to apply, subject to fulfilling the eligibility conditions.

So far, 83 applicants with committed investment of Rs 10,406 crore have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme. The investments will lead to manufacturing of components of Air Conditioners and LED Lights across the complete value chain, including components which are not manufactured in India presently with sufficient quantity.

The Union Cabinet had given approval for the PLI Scheme for White Goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of Air Conditioners (ACs) and LED Lights on 07.04.2021 in pursuance of the clarion call of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to bring manufacturing at the centre stage and emphasise its significance in driving India’s growth and creating jobs.

The Scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period, from FY 2021-22 to FY 2028-29 and has an outlay of ₹ 6,238 crore.

