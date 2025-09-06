The Government of India has rolled out a new website, savingswithgst.in, to help people see for themselves how much they can save after the recent GST reform. By adding daily essentials, household goods, electronics, kitchen and lifestyle items to a digital cart, users can now instantly compare the difference between the older VAT regime and the new “Next-Gen GST” rates.

Next-Gen GST is here! Wondering how much you can save?



Add your picks to the cart and see the difference yourself.



👉 Scan the QR or visit https://t.co/dYAivxWwEF to explore now!#NextGenGSTReforms pic.twitter.com/e2CyDSL8GW — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 6, 2025

The site, launched right after the announcement of the GST Council’s latest reforms, is being pitched as a tool to make tax savings more transparent and relatable for ordinary citizens. The interactive design lets people check revised prices across categories and highlights the money they save under the new structure.

Structure of revised GST

The decision was taken in the 56th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council held on Wednesday, 3rd September.

In its 10-hour-long meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GST Council unanimously revised the existing four-tier tax structure of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% and removed the tax categories of 12% and 28%.

This new system, effective from 22nd September, the first day of Navaratri, is expected to benefit the middle class the most. With lower indirect taxes, households will have more disposable income, boosting consumption and giving a push to domestic demand.

The government says the aim of the reform is simple: reduce tax burden on essential items, encourage spending, and make life easier for people.

Food items get cheaper

Food is one of the categories where the savings are most visible. Under the VAT system, common items like sugar, flour, oil, and spices carry additional charges. For instance, one kg of sugar, which costs ₹68.9 under VAT, now comes down slightly to ₹68.25 under GST. Flour, which earlier sold for ₹51.75, is now pegged at exactly ₹50, with zero tax.

The biggest relief is on items like groundnut oil and spices. A litre of groundnut oil earlier cost ₹360.4, but the GST price is ₹357. In the same way, cost of 100 grams of spices, was ₹84.8 under VAT, now cost ₹84.

Screengrab via savingswithgst.in

It may seem like small changes in price on individual items, but when calculated across an average family’s monthly groceries, the savings add up to a decent amount. For example, the total tax under VAT on this food basket was ₹30.85, while under GST it comes down to ₹24.25, leading to savings of ₹6.6.

Household items bring bigger savings

The relief grows bigger when it comes to household products. A cotton mattress, which was of cost ₹1,536 under VAT, now costs ₹1,416 under GST. A tube of toothpaste, which previously sold at ₹38.1, has fallen to ₹31.5.

Daily-use items like detergent also show visible differences. A litre of detergent that cost ₹281.6 under VAT now comes at ₹259.6. Even bamboo furniture, which cost ₹1,230 previously, has come down to ₹1,050 under GST.

Screengrab via savingswithgst.in

Together, for the basket of household items, the VAT tax was ₹635.7. With the new GST tax rates, it reduces to ₹307.1, so buyers save approximately ₹328.6.

Electronics see major cuts

Electronics, often hit by high indirect taxes, are one of the biggest gainers under the GST reform. A semi-automatic washing machine, priced at ₹10,504 under VAT, will now sell at ₹9,440. Similarly, a 32-inch television that earlier cost ₹9,847.5 has come down to ₹8,850.

Screengrab via savingswithgst.in

Air conditioners, one of the most heavily taxed items in the past, show the sharpest reduction. A one-ton, three-star AC that cost ₹43,329 under VAT is now priced at ₹38,940 under GST.

The savings here are significant. The total tax on these products under VAT was ₹15,180.5, while under GST, it stands at ₹8,730, giving customers a decent saving of ₹6,450.5.

Lifestyle products lighten the load

Lifestyle goods, too, become more pocket-friendly under the new tax structure. Perfumes that sold for ₹640 under VAT are now priced at ₹590. Footwear above ₹2,500, which earlier cost ₹3,025, has now dropped to ₹2,625.

Even daily-use items like face wash and soaps show changes, moving from ₹254 under VAT to ₹210 under GST.

Screengrab via savingswithgst.in

Here, the VAT tax came to ₹719, but under the revised GST, it is just ₹225. The total savings in this category stand at ₹494.

A transparent initiative for middle class

By making the differences visible through savingswithgst.in, the government is hoping to connect directly with consumers. The interactive platform not only shows revised prices but also builds confidence that the new GST system is designed to help ordinary people.

With food, household goods, electronics, kitchen and lifestyle products all becoming cheaper, the reform looks set to ease pressure on families. Experts say this move could also give a big push to retail sales during the upcoming festive season.