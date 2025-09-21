As the Bihar Assembly elections approach, certain elements are making efforts to vitiate the atmosphere. Their aim is evident: to divide the society, instigate discord between Hindus and Muslims and exploit this for vote-bank politics. Two recent events in Purnia and Darbhanga illustrated how some individuals are trying to provoke religious sentiments by stirring tensions.

The defacement of the Goddess Durga idol in Purnia and the dispute regarding the immersion of the idol of Baba Vishwakarma in Darbhanga have pointed out that peace and harmony in Bihar are under threat. We will look into these occurrences and understand how they are nothing but a tool to gain political advantage.

Attack on idol of Goddess Durga

The destruction of the Goddess Durga idol at Majgama Haat in Purnia incited widespread outrage in the area. These idols were in the process of being created for Durga Puja, a significant holy festival for the Hindu community. On the morning of Friday, 19th September, people noticed the damage and their anger boiled over.

Locals detained a Muslim youth accused of vandalization. The furious crowd assaulted him, tied his hands with a rope, blocked the road and began arson. The situation escalated to the point where authorities had to intervene. They managed to save the young man from the mob and secured him in a government facility.

However, the enraged mob also turned against the cops. This event led to a tense environment in Purnia. The residents flooded the streets, setting tires ablaze and the police faced challenges in restoring order. Nonetheless, the pressing question remains: why did this happen? Was it merely the action of a person or was there a meticulously designed conspiracy at play?

Chaos over idol immersion in Darbhanga

An unrest erupted regarding the immersion of the idol of Baba Vishwakarma in Kataharia village located within the jurisdiction of the Singhwara police station in Darbhanga. This marked the inaugural celebration of Baba Vishwakarma Puja in the village. A procession was organized for the immersion, however, some persons raised objections and halted the procession from traversing their village.

This led to a charged atmosphere as locals asserted that the procession adhered to the approved route, yet the protest erupted unexpectedly. The authorities attempted to manage the situation. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) arrived at the apot with a substantial police presence but their efforts were ineffective.

The administration eventually had to alter the procession’s route to prevent further disputes. Consequently, the idol was transported for immersion via the Gaighat police station area in Muzaffarpur district which was a longer path. This incident provoked the ire of the local populace. A young man remarked, “We offer juice during their festivals but today the route of our sacred event was blocked.” It is apparent that the religious sentiments of the people have been wounded, leading to anger.

What is the motive behind these incidents

Upon reviewing these two incidents in Bihar, it is evident that there is a deliberate attempt to disturb the atmosphere prior to the Bihar Assembly elections. The instances in Purnia and Darbhanga are not coincidental. Both events have provoked religious sentiments and their timing appears to be meticulously orchestrated.

Major festivals like Durga Puja are approaching in the state with the assembly elections likely to follow soon after. Hence, some individuals are attempting to incite tension between Hindus and Muslims, thereby polarizing the voting demographic. Voter polarization is a well-established aspect of Bihar’s political dynamics.

Certain parties, particularly those that profess to be supportive of Muslims such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) intend to capitalize on such incidents. Their goal is to unify Muslim voters and convey that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal United (JDU) alliance is against their interest.

Development vs political conspiracy

The timing of the Purnia incident is particularly significant. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently unveiled projects totaling ₹40,000 crore there. Initiatives related to trains, airports and other development projects were inaugurated. Bihar is swiftly advancing along the path of development. The BJP-JDU coalition government has made efforts to improve law and order while fostering development. Nevertheless, as discussions about development intensify, few elements tried to disrupt the peace and harmony.

The Mahagathbandhan believes that it is unable to confront the NDA on the plank of development. Therefore, it seeks to provoke religious and communal problems. The events in Purnia and Darbhanga serve as exmaples of the same. Incidents such as the vandalism of idols and the obstruction of idol immersions stir public emotions and propagate animosity within society. As a result, the focus shifts away from development, prompting individuals to become mired in emotional issues.

Strategy to vitiate the atmosphere before the polls

All communities in Bihar coexist and participate in each other’s festivals. So, why are such incidents taking place? It is evident that this is a ploy by certain individuals aiming to divide society. The residents of Bihar, regardless of being Hindu or Muslim, uphold values of peace and fraternity. However, some political factions want to disrupt this unity for their own gain.

A similar scenario was observed in Darbhanga. A young man remarked that he takes part in the festivals of the Muslim community, so why was route to his festival obstructed? This question lingers in the minds of all Biharis. People recognize that this is merely a component of a political strategy.

Such events are expected to escalate prior to the assembly elections in Bihar. Additional controversies may arise concerning idol immersion during significant festivals such as Durga Puja. The objective is to create a rift between Hindu and Muslim voters. Certain parties aim to consolidate Muslim voters in their favor. This type of political ploy poses a threat to the development and peace of Bihar.

The occurrences in Purnia and Darbhanga are manifestations of a conspiracy intended to poison the atmosphere leading up to the Bihar elections. These incidents are a strategy to split society and polarize the votes. However, the people of Bihar are discerning. They understand that their true priorities are development, employment and peace. It is crucial for us to recognize these political gameplans and come together to advance the state. The strength of Bihar is rooted in its peace and harmony which cannot be shattered by anyone.