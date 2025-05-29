Islamists are running a new propaganda campaign called the “Bhagwa (Saffron) Love Trap” and publicly sharing information about Muslim girls who are in relationships with Hindu men. They are posting the personal details of the couples on social media. Posters and banners have also been created, urging people to “protect the faith” (imaan) of Muslim females.

Several incidents have come to light in which Muslim girls were harassed, assaulted, abused and in some cases even raped, simply for being Hindu males. Multiple social media accounts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram are actively engaged in doxing Muslim girls who are seen with or known to be friends with Hindu boys.

One such example is a handle on X named Indra (@itsme_jk). This account frequently posts such content. There is a specific thread on the account where more than 1,200 photos of Hindu-Muslim couples have been shared, with names listed alongside.

On X, most of these accounts are simply sharing information about such pairs, however, the situation is even more alarming on Instagram. . Muslims extremists are not just making the names and photos of Muslim girls public but they are also stalking them and making derogatory and obscene remarks about them. This trend is reportedly more widespread on Instagram than on X.

OpIndia has identified one such account on Instagram named “Islamic_Contenth” which is largely filled with similar uploads. In one particular post, the account has reportedly shared a photo of a Muslim girl from Patna, referring to her by the name Aashika.

The people behind this account are attempting to make the girl go viral because she is allegedly in a relationship with a Hindu boy. The post contains abusive and insulting comments directed at the girl who is identified as Muslim and she has even been labeled a “mistress.” Similar posts have been made targeting other girls as well with their personal information being publicaly shared. These posts often include the Instagram ID of the girl, the Instagram ID of the Hindu boy, their photographs and in many instances even their phone numbers.

There are also several videos on Instagram showing Muslim girls wearing burqas being followed and harassed. In these videos, the Hindu boys are interrogated on the spot. The girls are pressured to call their family members during the confrontation. If, in any case, the girl is separated from her Hindu partner or forced to break off the relationship, the incident is labeled as “case solved.”

These accounts are also posting videos of Muslim women riding scooters or bikes without their consent. In some cases, even women who are simply standing or talking in public places are secretly filmed and those videos are then uploaded online.

The hatred is not limited to social media alone

It’s not just a social media issue as real-world violence has already occurred in multiple instances involving Muslim girls who were with Hindu boys. One such case took place in Muzaffarnagar in April 2025. A Muslim girl and a Hindu boy were attacked by a Muslim mob while they were near a sweet shop.

The girl was brutally assaulted and the boy accompanying her was also thrashed. They even forcibly pulled off her burqa, subjecting her to public humiliation and harassment. Afterward, police arrested six individuals. Furthermore, these incidents have even escalated into horrific acts sexual assault committed in the name of “protecting faith.”

In January 2024, a group of seven Muslim men abducted a Muslim woman from a hotel and raped her in Haveri of Karnataka. The reason they gave for this heinous act was to punish her for not following Islam, claiming it was their way of “saving deen” (religion). They showed complete lack of remorse.

In May 2025, when these perpetrators were granted bail, they were celebrated like heroes. A “victory parade” was held in their honor. Later, the bail of four of them was revoked. Hence, to believe that these matters are limited to social media would be a grave mistake.

Banners and posters are being circulated

The fundamentalists are promoting banners and posters declaring “Bhagwa Love Trap.” Furthermore, accounts that function under Islamic names are engaging in an awareness campaign concerning the supposed love trap. The identities of those responsible for these banners and posters are occasionally included and at other times omitted.

In one specific poster, Muslims have been asked to “wake up.” Muslim families are urged to defend their daughters as Hindu boys are blamed for “luring” their girls. In another message, Muslim parents and mobile devices are shown as taking Muslim girls away from their faith. This represents the same conservative ideology that restricts women from connecting with the outside world and using modern tools like mobile phones. Additionally, a poster from an organization known as “Ehsaas Foundation” has surfaced.

Muslim fundamentalists assert that the saffron love trap theory is premeditated. Self-proclaimed journalist Ali Sohrab, who persistently promotes jihadi ideology, described it as an initiative carried out under “constitutional protection.” He alleged that Hindu boys receive financial assistance for these activities.

Why are the stories of “Bhagwa Love Trap” fabricated

Numerous inconsistencies exist in the “Bhagwa Love Trap” narratives propagated by Islamists who aim to frame it as “love jihad.” However, their assertions appear to lack substantial evidence. The Hindu boys have not been accused of hiding their identity in any of the cases brought up by them.

On the contrary, Hindu boys are being recognized through the sacred thread or other religious markers. The Hindu boys whose social media profiles have been disclosed have also accurately represented their names on those platforms. It is evident that they did not obscure any aspect of their identity.

If Hindu boys are forming friendships with Muslim girls openly, what issue do Muslim radicals have with this? Do they wish to prevent two individuals over the age of 18 from communicating and meeting? Notably, equating this situation with love jihad is entirely misguided. In instances of love jihad, Muslim boys explicitly deceive Hindu girls by adopting false identities.

OpIndia has documented multiple such occurrences. These cases often highlight matters such as forced conversions and pressuring Hindu partner to consume meat, especially beef.

So far, there have been no such reports regarding the alleged “Bhagwa Love Trap” in the media. In fact, this appears to be a form of propaganda focused at discrediting love jihad. However, beneath the pretense of this “Bhagwa Love Trap” narrative, they are revealing the identities of Muslim women, tracking them, mistreating them and attempting to curtail their freedom.