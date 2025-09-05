After facing huge backlash, the developer of a ‘Halal Lifestyle Township’, which is being developed in Karjat, near Mumbai, has reportedly removed the video advertisement for the township from social media platforms. The promotional video of the township named ‘Sukoon Empire’ attracted widespread criticism on social media for marketing the real estate project as being exclusively for Muslims.

Apart from the promotional video, huge banners of the township were put up at various locations in Mumbai by the developer of the township. These banners have now been covered with black sheets. The developers of the township tendered an apology after being accused of trying to create a communal divide by reserving the township for a certain community.

The township, located around 100 km from Mumbai, stirred a storm after its video advertisement went viral on social media. The advertisement showed a burqa clad woman promoting the real estate project where “like-minded families sharing similar” values could live and their kids could grow in a “safe and Halal” environment”.

NHRC issued notice to Maharashtra government

On September 1, 2025, Priyank Kanoogo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), shared the video on X, describing the township as a ‘Nation within the Nation’. He said that a notice was served on the Maharashtra government regarding the township.

यह विज्ञापन नहीं विष व्यापन है।

मुंबई के पास करजत इलाके में केवल मुसलमान मज़हब वालों के लिए हलाल लाइफ़ स्टाइल वाली टाउनशिप बनाई जा रही है।

यह Nation Within The Nation है,महाराष्ट्र सरकार को नोटिस किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/zYtW4PN4Qt — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 1, 2025

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde questioned the motive of the developers behind the advertisement. Demanding the removal of the advertisement, he urged the Maharashtra government to investigate the project.

Slamming the developers of the real estate project, BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan described that township as a step towards “Ghazwa-e-Hind” (an Islamic concept of the complete takeover of India by Islam).

Chavan said that such projects had no place in Mumbai or Maharashtra. He added that the project violated the Constitution and called for stringent action against the developers.

The developers of the township

The township is being developed by Sukoon Homes Builders and Developers, which is a relatively less famous real estate developer.

The developers have announced the Sukoon Empire project as its flagship program expected to be completed by April 2030.