Friday, September 5, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Builder advertises 'Halal lifestyle township' exclusively for Muslims, takes down promotional video after...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Builder advertises ‘Halal lifestyle township’ exclusively for Muslims, takes down promotional video after social media backlash

BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan described that township as a step towards “Ghazwa-e-Hind” (an Islamic concept of the complete takeover of India by Islam).

OpIndia Staff
Following the backlash on the advertisement, the builder removed the ad.
Screenshots of the advertisement (via X)

After facing huge backlash, the developer of a ‘Halal Lifestyle Township’, which is being developed in Karjat, near Mumbai, has reportedly removed the video advertisement for the township from social media platforms. The promotional video of the township named ‘Sukoon Empire’ attracted widespread criticism on social media for marketing the real estate project as being exclusively for Muslims.

Apart from the promotional video, huge banners of the township were put up at various locations in Mumbai by the developer of the township. These banners have now been covered with black sheets. The developers of the township tendered an apology after being accused of trying to create a communal divide by reserving the township for a certain community.

The township, located around 100 km from Mumbai, stirred a storm after its video advertisement went viral on social media. The advertisement showed a burqa clad woman promoting the real estate project where “like-minded families sharing similar” values could live and their kids could grow in a “safe and Halal” environment”.

NHRC issued notice to Maharashtra government

On September 1, 2025, Priyank Kanoogo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), shared the video on X, describing the township as a ‘Nation within the Nation’. He said that a notice was served on the Maharashtra government regarding the township.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde questioned the motive of the developers behind the advertisement. Demanding the removal of the advertisement, he urged the Maharashtra government to investigate the project.

Slamming the developers of the real estate project, BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan described that township as a step towards “Ghazwa-e-Hind” (an Islamic concept of the complete takeover of India by Islam).

Chavan said that such projects had no place in Mumbai or Maharashtra. He added that the project violated the Constitution and called for stringent action against the developers.

The developers of the township

The township is being developed by Sukoon Homes Builders and Developers, which is a relatively less famous real estate developer.

The developers have announced the Sukoon Empire project as its flagship program expected to be completed by April 2030.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Russia rejects Security Guarantees for Ukraine after 26 western allies pledged to deploy a “reassurance force”, Putin warns such troops will be legitimate targets...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Congress insults Biharis by equating them to ‘Bidi’: How the people of Bihar continue to be mocked due to decades of misrule by...

Aditi -

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah govt withdraws cases against Congress workers involved in stone pelting and Islamist mob that carried out anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the GST reforms designed to improve ease of living and build Viksit Bharat

OpIndia Staff -

4,056 graves in Kashmir, 93 per cent Pakistani terrorists: New study shreds separatist myth of Indian Army ‘atrocities’, exposes Pakistan’s bloody proxy war

Jinit Jain -

NIPER Guwahati in collaboration with National Dope Testing Laboratory develops rare reference material for enhanced anti-doping testing in sports

OpIndia Staff -

India and Singapore announce new economic, tech and security cooperation during PM Lawrence Wong’s meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, agree to strengthen 60-years-old...

OpIndia Staff -

Speedy trial a right but accused to blame for delays: Delhi High Court rejects bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed in 2020 riots conspiracy case

Anurag -

Denial of bail to Umar Khalid a ‘travesty of justice’? Here is how conspirators of Delhi anti-Hindu riots delayed trial, indulged in forum shopping...

Anurag -

CBIC slams Rajdeep Sardesai for claiming that sugar-coated popcorns will be taxed at 18%, clarifies that GST on popcorn of all flavours is 5%...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com