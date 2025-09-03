Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Video of a burqa-clad woman promoting a ‘Halal environment’ surfaces: National Human Rights Commission issues notice over Muslim-only township near Mumbai

A new controversy has erupted after it was revealed that a township promoting a “Halal lifestyle” exclusively for Muslims is being developed in Karjat, near Mumbai.

The disclosure was made by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo, who shared a promotional video of the project on X.

Posting the clip, Kanoongo wrote: “This is not advertisement, it is poison. In Karjat, near Mumbai, a township is being built only for people of the Muslim faith, offering a Halal lifestyle. This is nothing less than a ‘Nation within the Nation.’ A notice is being sent to the Maharashtra government.”

The video shows a hijab-clad woman saying: “When you are forced to compromise on your family’s principles in society, is that right? At Sukoon Empire, you will find authentic community living, like-minded families sharing the same values, children growing safely in a Halal environment, and elders being respected and cared for.”

She further claims that “this investment secures not just your money, but also your family’s future.”

