A new controversy has erupted after it was revealed that a township promoting a “Halal lifestyle” exclusively for Muslims is being developed in Karjat, near Mumbai.

The disclosure was made by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo, who shared a promotional video of the project on X.

Posting the clip, Kanoongo wrote: “This is not advertisement, it is poison. In Karjat, near Mumbai, a township is being built only for people of the Muslim faith, offering a Halal lifestyle. This is nothing less than a ‘Nation within the Nation.’ A notice is being sent to the Maharashtra government.”

यह विज्ञापन नहीं विष व्यापन है।

मुंबई के पास करजत इलाके में केवल मुसलमान मज़हब वालों के लिए हलाल लाइफ़ स्टाइल वाली टाउनशिप बनाई जा रही है।

यह Nation Within The Nation है,महाराष्ट्र सरकार को नोटिस किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/zYtW4PN4Qt — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 1, 2025

The video shows a hijab-clad woman saying: “When you are forced to compromise on your family’s principles in society, is that right? At Sukoon Empire, you will find authentic community living, like-minded families sharing the same values, children growing safely in a Halal environment, and elders being respected and cared for.”

She further claims that “this investment secures not just your money, but also your family’s future.”