Saturday, September 20, 2025
Gujarat: Violent Muslim mob ambushes police station, resorts to stone pelting, cops use lathi charge and tear gas in self-defence

The incident occurred after the police brought a Muslim social media influencer, who used to post provocative videos, to the police station in Godhra.

OpIndia Staff
A violent Muslim mob pelted stones at a police station in Godhra.
Images via X/SudarshanNewsGJ

A violent Muslim stormed into the B Division police station in Godhra town of the Panchmahal district in Gujarat on Thursday (18th September) and pelted stones on police police personnel.

The police had to use lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the mob. Several police personnel were injured in the stone pelting.

As per reports, the incident occurred after the police brought a Muslim social media influencer to the police station to counsel him. The Muslim influencer used to post provocative reels on social media, some of which went viral.

The police cautioned him against posting religiously sensitive content as the festival of Navaratri is approaching, and such posts may lead to a law and order situation.

However, the man claimed in a video that the police had beaten him. According to Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat, a rumour spread that the police had summoned the man for uploading a religious poster.

“But it was wrongly believed that we had called him regarding a recent video he made with a religious poster,” said SP Dudhat.

Soon after, a violent Muslim mob surrounded the police station and started shouting slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’. The mob also attacked police post No. 4 and pelted stones.

As a result, police resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas bombs to disperse the mob. A team of police, including the Range Inspector General and the Superintendent of Police, arrived at the scene to take control of the situation.

The mob was dispersed and the situation was normalised following police action.

