A huge uproar broke out in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, on the evening of Friday, 12th September, with abuses hurled against Hindu Gods and Goddesses over a controversial social media post. According to the media reports, the post had comments on Prophet Mohammad and the Quran, following which a mob of Islamic fundamentalists surrounded the local police station, raising slogans of ‘Hand over the accused’ and ‘Allahu Akbar,’ plunging the area into tension.

Although the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, the ruckus continued for three hours. Some anti-social elements took advantage of the crowd and tried to spoil the atmosphere further. With repeated attempts to calm the crowd failing, police were eventually forced to disperse the mob with a lathi charge.

The uproar started after the offensive comments on social media

On Friday, September 12, around 6:30 pm, a social media user posted a contentious remark on Prophet Muhammad and the Quran. The post sparked anger in the Muslim community, and in retaliation, some youths allegedly made derogatory comments against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Later, Qasim Raza, a member of the local Idgah Committee, alerted the police about the incident. Tension escalated as anger spread in the Muslim community, with anti-social elements further inflaming the situation. Outside the police station, chants of ‘Hand over the accused’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’ grew louder, as the mob turned more aggressive and even attempted to storm the station to seize the accused.

Muslim mob surrounded the police station

The police took immediate action and registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him. Despite this, the situation did not calm down, and the crowd surrounded the police station. To control the situation, the police first tried to explain and called the maulanas of the Muslim community to control the situation, but people did not listen.

After this, the police had to resort to a lathi charge. Following the police action, a stampede ensued, and people began running in all directions. The situation calmed down after three hours.

Administration appeals for peace

After the incident, the district administration has appealed to maintain peace. DM Dharmendra Pratap Singh said that the administration has taken the issue seriously and has taken action against the accused. He has appealed to the people not to pay attention to rumours and said that some anti-social elements trying to spoil the atmosphere will be brought to justice.

At the same time, SP Rajesh Dwivedi also said that the police took immediate action and brought the situation under control. Also, he has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Flag march conducted to control the situation

DM-SP conducted a flag march with police force of 7 police stations and QRT to control the situation. After this, the police tried to convince some people sitting on the road. The DM also clarified that no information on stone pelting has been received, and the police are keeping a close watch on the situation.

This incident caused tension in Shahjahanpur, but the situation was brought under control due to the promptness of the administration and police. The administration has appealed for peace and requested that people not pay attention to rumours.