Saturday, September 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPolice station surrounded, chants of "Allahu Akbar", and abuses hurled against Hindu deities: Muslim...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Police station surrounded, chants of “Allahu Akbar”, and abuses hurled against Hindu deities: Muslim mob creates ruckus in Shahjahanpur over alleged post on Prophet Muhammad

On Friday, September 12, a mob of Islamic fundamentalists hurled abuses against Hindu Gods and Goddesses over an allegedly contentious social media post on Prophet Muhammad and the Quran. The mob surrounded the local police station, raised slogans of ‘Hand over the accused’ and ‘Allahu Akbar,’ plunging the area into tension.

OpIndia Staff
A huge uproar broke out in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh (Image via Hindustan and Dainik Jagran)

A huge uproar broke out in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, on the evening of Friday, 12th September, with abuses hurled against Hindu Gods and Goddesses over a controversial social media post. According to the media reports, the post had comments on Prophet Mohammad and the Quran, following which a mob of Islamic fundamentalists surrounded the local police station, raising slogans of ‘Hand over the accused’ and ‘Allahu Akbar,’ plunging the area into tension.

Although the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, the ruckus continued for three hours. Some anti-social elements took advantage of the crowd and tried to spoil the atmosphere further. With repeated attempts to calm the crowd failing, police were eventually forced to disperse the mob with a lathi charge.

The uproar started after the offensive comments on social media 

On Friday, September 12, around 6:30 pm, a social media user posted a contentious remark on Prophet Muhammad and the Quran. The post sparked anger in the Muslim community, and in retaliation, some youths allegedly made derogatory comments against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Later, Qasim Raza, a member of the local Idgah Committee, alerted the police about the incident. Tension escalated as anger spread in the Muslim community, with anti-social elements further inflaming the situation. Outside the police station, chants of ‘Hand over the accused’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’ grew louder, as the mob turned more aggressive and even attempted to storm the station to seize the accused.

Muslim mob surrounded the police station

The police took immediate action and registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him. Despite this, the situation did not calm down, and the crowd surrounded the police station. To control the situation, the police first tried to explain and called the maulanas of the Muslim community to control the situation, but people did not listen. 

After this, the police had to resort to a lathi charge. Following the police action, a stampede ensued, and people began running in all directions. The situation calmed down after three hours.

Administration appeals for peace

After the incident, the district administration has appealed to maintain peace. DM Dharmendra Pratap Singh said that the administration has taken the issue seriously and has taken action against the accused. He has appealed to the people not to pay attention to rumours and said that some anti-social elements trying to spoil the atmosphere will be brought to justice.

At the same time, SP Rajesh Dwivedi also said that the police took immediate action and brought the situation under control. Also, he has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Flag march conducted to control the situation 

DM-SP conducted a flag march with police force of 7 police stations and QRT to control the situation. After this, the police tried to convince some people sitting on the road. The DM also clarified that no information on stone pelting has been received, and the police are keeping a close watch on the situation.

This incident caused tension in Shahjahanpur, but the situation was brought under control due to the promptness of the administration and police. The administration has appealed for peace and requested that people not pay attention to rumours.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Adani Power signs Power Supply Agreement with Bihar govt for supply of 2400 MW electricity from greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal plant

OpIndia Staff -

Normalcy returning to Nepal after Sushila Karki becomes interim PM, curfew lifted, elections to be held in March 2026

OpIndia Staff -

‘If firecrackers are to be banned, then let them be banned throughout the country’, says Supreme Court citing right to clean air of all...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi launches several projects in Mizoram including new line connecting Aizawl to rail network, says state will be connected to Bay of Bengal...

OpIndia Staff -

US puts pressure on G7 allies to impose high tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, India singled out even as Europe continues to buy...

OpIndia Staff -

48 tunnels, 142 bridges, and a 51 km rail line: PM Modi unveils Mizoram projects worth ₹9,000 crore, also flags off 3 express trains

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Congress govt approves ₹398 crore grant for development of ‘Muslim colonies’: Read how CM Siddaramaiah has resorted to full-blown appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

US President Donald Trump admits tariffs have strained ties with India, but urges G7 allies to impose similar measures

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Yogi govt to set up state cooperative college to boost research and training, revive 16 cooperative banks

OpIndia Staff -

Sushila Karki sworn in as interim Prime Minister of Nepal, becomes the first leader of a government in the world to be elected on...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com