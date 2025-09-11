Delhi Police’s special cell has busted a “pan-India terror module” which was hatching a Pakistan handler-sponsored “Khilafat model” in the country. The police nabbed five people from four different states identified as Ashhar Danish, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan, Aaftab Ansari, Huzaifa Yaman and Kamran Qureshi.

Additional commissioner (special cell) Pramod Kushwaha said that the accused had hatched a “two-fold plan,” first forming a Khilafat-style group and then executing Ghazwa-e-Hind style jihad.

“Their plan was two-fold. First, they had to form a Khilafat-style group. They have their own team, which is called Lashkar, and after that, they had to do jihad, Ghazwa-e-Hind type, on the basis of their distorted concept of understanding of Islam. Plus, some targeted killings were to be tasked to them,” Kushwaha said.

#WATCH | Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pan-India terror module and arrested five terrorists identified as Ashhar Danish, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan, Aaftab Ansari, Huzaifa Yaman and Kamran Qureshi



A large quantity of materials and precursors for making IED have been seized from… https://t.co/uAcHkQ8r58 pic.twitter.com/zoCOqCkCJK — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

The police recovered large quantities of objectionable material from them, like Sulphur powder, sulphuric acid, nitric acid, sodium bicarbonate, pH weighing checker, ball bearings and equipment which can be used for making an IED, wires, motherboards, laptops and mobile phones, plus weapons and cartridges.

A total of 11 people were picked up in the case, out of which five have been arrested. As per police, Ashhar Danish from Ranchi is the leader of the group who was pretending to be running a professional company. Therefore, he used to code CEO, and in his inner group, his code was Ghazwa leader. They were also trying to acquire land using the name of an NGO.

“They had an internal group, these are highly radicalised boys,” added Kushwaha.

Ashhar Danish was nabbed from Ranchi, Sufiyan Abubakar Khan and Aaftab Ansari were arrested from Delhi, while Huzaifa Yaman was arrested from Nizamabad, Telangana, and Kamran Qureshi was arrested from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | Delhi: Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Additional CP of the Special Cell, says, "A Pan India terror module has been busted. Five people have been arrested in this. Ashhar Danish, a resident of Ranchi, was the central character. Along with him, two people were from Mumbai- Sufiyan… pic.twitter.com/rBhxLl8shP — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2025

Delhi Police said that the accused were trained in making IEDs and even cartridges. Police also recovered “incriminating drawings” from the accused. According to the police, the suspects revealed that their handler was teaching them to assemble IEDs online and told them to buy various of items including chemicals to make a bomb.

Kushwaha said, “This was a homegrown operation. So, acquiring weapons, including making IEDs, even cartridges, they were told to prepare on their own. Some incriminating drawings have also been found from them.”

Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the accused under offences of promoting propaganda to create enmity between communities, disturbing religious harmony, and possessing illegal weapons.

The central agencies are analysing the digital devices seized from the suspects to track their contacts and possible international links. The police added that the arrests have averted a possible terror strike in the country.