Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 48 trucks full of relief material for those who are affected due to heavy floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Monday, 8th September. The flag-off ceremony was held on Ambala Road in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Senior BJP leaders, ministers, MLAs and local officials were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi mentioned that relief material was not only supplies but a symbol of compassion and care. “In this hour of crisis, the 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh extend their support to their sisters and brothers in the affected states,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath announced an additional ₹5 crore each in aid to the relief funds of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted that the relief materials are being dispatched as a gesture of national unity and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Relief material and packages

Each relief package sent through the 48 trucks contains: 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 2 kg tur dal, 2 kg roasted gram, 2 kg gram, 2.5 kg additional flour, 10 kg potatoes, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg mustard oil, 1 kg salt, two bathing soaps, candles and matchboxes, 10 packets of biscuits, sanitary pads, towels, mugs, Dettol, tarpaulins, buckets, cotton cloth, and disposable bags.

CM Yogi explained that the effort shows how UP is ready to share resources and stand by other states during disasters.

CM praised the disaster management groups

The chief minister praised the role of disaster management teams and local organisations in helping victims. He mentioned the work of the NDRF, Apda Mitra volunteers, police, and other agencies. He said that their work becomes stronger when society and voluntary organisations join hands with the government.

He also promised citizens that in the event of floods or rain-related fatalities and damage to property in Uttar Pradesh, the state government shall provide relief and compensation immediately.

A sum of ₹4 lakh is paid to families that lose their members to animal or snake bites, he further stated. He also emphasised that the government assists the reconstruction of houses, grants leases over land to families hit by erosion, and organises provisions of food, fodder, and safe transportation in relief camps.

To ensure the supplies reach the right people, the UP government has assigned senior representatives to travel with the trucks. Minister Kunwar Brijesh Singh will visit Uttarakhand, Jaswant Singh Saini will go to Himachal Pradesh, and Saharanpur MLA Rajiv Gumbar will take the relief material to Punjab.

According to the media reports, CM Yogi informed that disasters like cloudbursts, lightning, and heavy rain have vitally impacted life in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He explained that hilly areas face special challenges, and life gets severely disrupted when disasters strike. “In such times, it becomes the responsibility of other states to extend both financial and material support,” he said.

He added that Uttar Pradesh has been able to manage floods better in recent years through strong disaster management systems. With the combined support of NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units, police, voluntary groups, and social organisations, relief is being provided at all levels.

“Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented successful flood management programs in the state. With the support of NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units, local police, voluntary organisations, and business and social groups, relief is being provided to all affected citizens.” CM Yogi stated that the relief material distributed to flood victims in Uttar Pradesh is being packaged similarly and sent on Monday, via 48 trucks, to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab for large-scale distribution.