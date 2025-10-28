A hard disk, nudes of 15 women, and a fake cylinder blast: How a forensic student and her ex-lover killed a UPSC aspirant who refused to delete her private videos

In Delhi, the charred body of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant named Ram Kesh Meena was recovered after a fire in north Delhi’s Timarpur on 6th October. Three weeks later, the police have arrested three people, including the deceased’s live-in partner. The police suspects that what was initially passed off as a death in a fire incident was in reality, a well-planned murder.

The Delhi Police said that the deceased victim’s live-in partner Amrita Chauhan allegedly plotted his murder by involving her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap and a common friend and SSC/CGL aspirant named Sandeep Kumar. The chilling conspiracy was hatched after Ram Kesh Meena, originally from Rajasthan, refused to delete the private and obscene pictures and videos; he had allegedly recorded of his live-in partner.

During interrogation, Amrita Chauhan, a forensics student told the police that the deceased victim had stored her obscene pictures and videos on a hard disk. She claimed that despite her repeated requests to delete the private videos, Meena did not do so. Chauhan added that one of the main motives of killing Meena was to get the hard disk.

The motive behind Ram Kesh Meena’s murder

Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order said that the police have recovered the hard disk and found private videos of not only accused Amrita Chauhan but of around 15 other women as well and were stored without their consent. Chauhan claimed that she feared that Ram Kesh would upload her private videos on the internet.

How Sumit and Sandeep attempted to pass off Ram Kesh’s murder as a cylinder blast accident

On 5th October, Sumit and Sandeep beat up Ram Kesh and choked him to death. Subsequently, the duo poured oil, ghee and wine on the body to fuel the fire. After this, Sumit brough a cylinder from the kitchen and kept it near Ram Kesh’s head. He turned the knob on so that the gas filled the room. By this time, the accused duo had found the deceased victim’s laptop, the hard disk and other stuff.

Following this, Sumit used a lighter to ignite fire and locked the main door. The cylinder exploded after the accused duo left the building.

According to Special Commissioner Yadav, the police initially suspected a blast caused by a gas leak. “The front panel of the air conditioner was damaged, so we also considered that the air conditioner had exploded. But when we discussed the case, the story did not add up. Things did not fall into place. So, we decided to conduct an in-depth probe,” Yadav said.

The accused trio turned to YouTube, social media and crime shows to ensure that they make no mistakes and get caught by the police.

Accused Amrita Chauhan (L), deceased victim Ram Kesh Meena (R) (Images via Dainik Bhaskar, Jagran)

How the police exposed the conspiracy

While the accused persons invested deep thought and planning in killing Ram Kesh Meena without getting caught, the CCTV footage of their entry and exit from the building where Ram Kesh was murdered a night after, exposed their plot.

During the scanning of the CCTV footage of the building and nearby area, the police noticed that two people with their faces covered entered the building on 4th October (the night prior to Meena’s murder). Soon after, one of them left the building. Later, a woman and a man left the building. This woman was identified by the police as Ram Kesh Meena’s live-in partner Amrita Chauhan.

As a murder angle emerged, the police conducted several raids to nab Sumit, Sandeep and Amrita. On 18th October, the police arrested Amrita Chauhan, who during questioning, identified her ex-boyfriend Sumit and common friend Sandeep. Both of them were arrested on 21st and 23rd October respectively.

When asked by the police if she employed her forensics knowledge to cover up her live-in partner’s murder since she is a Bsc Forensic Science student, accused Amrita Chauhan responded in affirmative. She also revealed that she discussed with Sumit, who worked at a cooking gas cylinder distribution agency, on how to carry out the murder and cover up in such a way that no clues are left. Sumit helped Amrita understand how much time the cylinder would take to explode.

The accused trio managed to pull off the technical aspect of their murder plan; however, they forgot to factor in the CCTV. This proved to be detrimental for them and the police caught them within weeks.

Amrita Chauhan’s family disowned her

Amrita Chauhan, who met Ram Kesh Meena in May this year was reportedly ‘disowned’ by her family in over a year before the murder. In newspaper advertisement published on 8th July 2024, Chauhan’s father Rajveer Singh and mother Kamini stated that they have severed their ties with their daughter over her “inappropriate conduct”. They also expelled her daughter from their property. This newspaper advertisement is reported to have been submitted in the court now in Ram Kesh Meena murder case.