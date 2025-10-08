Christian officer terminated for refusing to enter temple sanctum: As SC takes up the case, a reminder that in the Indian Army, command stands above religion

It is often said that India’s outrage economy has a short memory and an even shorter attention span. But when a shoe was flung toward CJI B.R. Gavai, presumably over his remarks in a plea concerning the restoration of Lord Vishnu’s idol, it was enough to set the social media circus ablaze. Media went berserk, Opposition parties and the usual suspects of India’s secular ecosystem gave it a ‘caste spin’, and ‘neutral’ journalists began sermonising about “respect for institutions.”

In fact, days later when the issue should have died down on its own, there are still propagandists like Arfa Khanum Sherwani and assorted other leftists, trying to frame the incident from a ‘casteist‘ lens, hoping that it would help them cast a dent in the Hindu society’s unity that’s primarily responsible for catapulting and maintaining Modi in power for the third time in a row.

And while the Left ecosystem was busy milking the incident, a far more consequential judicial development quietly slipped through the cracks. One that speaks not to the judiciary’s prestige but to the very spine of India’s Armed Forces: discipline, hierarchy, and duty above all else.

It concerns a Christian Army officer, Lieutenant Samuel Kamalesan, who refused to enter the inner sanctum of his regiment’s temple to perform a brief ritual during a ceremonial duty, not out of defiance per se, but on the ground that it would “violate his monotheistic Christian faith.” For this refusal, he was terminated from service. He challenged the decision, and on October 5, 2025, the Supreme Court of India heard his plea to examine whether an individual’s right to religious freedom under Article 25 can ever supersede the iron law of military discipline and unit cohesion.

The Delhi High Court had earlier upheld his termination, stating unequivocally that “keeping one’s religion above a lawful command from a superior officer is an act of indiscipline.” The court’s reasoning was simple yet profound, in the Army, faith is personal, but discipline is institutional.

This case is not about a man’s faith being persecuted. It is about understanding that the Army is not a temple, mosque, or church, it is a sanctum of service. And in this sanctum, the only deity every soldier bows to is the Tricolour.

The Case: Where a Christian soldier refused to enter inner sanctum of a temple

Lt. Kamalesan’s service record shows he was attached to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, comprising squadrons of Sikh, Jat, and Rajput troops. The regiment maintained a mandir and a gurdwara, not a “sarv dharm sthal.” He participated in festivals like Diwali, Gurpurab, and Holi alongside his troops. By all accounts, he was a sincere and respectful officer. But when ordered to enter the sanctum to perform aarti as part of a regimental ritual, he politely declined.

His reasoning? That entering the inner shrine would conflict with his Christian belief in one God.

But this is where the civilian lens falters. The Army doesn’t function on personal preference. When a superior gives an order, especially a lawful one, there is no “if” or “but.” A hesitation, a refusal, or an exception creates a crack in the wall of command. And in the theatre of war, such cracks can be fatal.

The Army’s response to the High Court was therefore categorical: the devotional practices to a deity form part of regimental identity, unity, and morale. When an officer distances himself from that practice, he risks alienating himself from his troops, men whose faith often intertwines with their battle cries and courage.

This is not about Hindu versus Christian. It’s about understanding that a regiment’s “religious” rituals are not meant for worship but for fostering cohesion. They are symbols of unity, much like how the Ardas before a Sikh battle, or a war cry of “Bajrang Bali ki Jai” before charging an enemy, is not a theological statement but an emotional anchor that binds men in uniform.

Why the Army is not a democracy

Civilians often misunderstand this fundamental truth, the Army is not a democracy. It cannot function on consensus, debate, or personal interpretation. It functions on command and obedience.

Every order, however trivial, is sacred. It may be an instruction to shine boots, clean rifles, or, as in this case, perform a symbolic ritual. The moment personal belief starts dictating which orders one will follow and which one will politely ignore, the very structure of the military collapses.

Because tomorrow, if a soldier says he won’t fire at the enemy because his religion forbids killing, what then? If another refuses to hoist the flag because his sect doesn’t recognize national symbols, what then?

The Army’s oath is not “to God.” It is to the Constitution of India, to the Republic, and to the Commander-in-Chief, who represents the collective will of the people. Religion, caste, and creed must dissolve the moment one dons the uniform.

That’s why the Army’s ethos proudly proclaims: “The religion of the troops is the religion of the units.”

The danger of personal exceptions

Lt. Kamalesan’s defenders argue that he showed “mutual respect,” that he stood respectfully outside the sanctum, removed his shoes, observed the rituals, and thus maintained fraternity. Fair enough. But discipline is not about intent; it’s about execution.

He was not punished for disrespect. He was punished for disobedience.

The moment a soldier starts negotiating the boundaries of an order, even politely, he introduces subjectivity into a system that must remain absolute. And absolutism in command is not tyranny; it’s survival.

During a counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir or an ambush in Manipur, no commanding officer has the luxury to explain why an order must be followed. Soldiers don’t get to “agree”, they execute. That’s why even an act as seemingly minor as refusing a ceremonial duty becomes a question of principle. And that’s why, exemplary punishment has to be awarded for insubordination, something which the Delhi HC too agreed in this case.

A soldier’s refusal in peace may become another’s hesitation in war. The Army punishes such acts not out of arrogance but out of prudence and a precedent for others to not follow.

Faith in the foxhole

No one denies that soldiers are deeply religious. In fact, religion often gives them strength to fight, to endure, to sacrifice. From Gurkhas invoking Goddess Kali before charging with khukuris, to Sikh soldiers shouting “Bole So Nihal,” to Rajputana Rifles crying “Raja Ramchandra ki Jai,” religion is woven into the Army’s cultural fabric.

But there is a line. The Army allows religion to exist as a source of strength, not as a reason for division. Every regiment celebrates each other’s festivals; Hindus celebrate Eid, Muslims celebrate Diwali, Christians join the Holi revelry. Yet none of them let personal theology override collective identity.

A soldier can be devout in private. But in uniform, he represents something far bigger: the soul of a billion Indians.

In that sense, to serve in the Indian Army is itself a sacred act, a form of worship where the deity is the nation, and the prayer is service.

The Supreme Court’s role

The Supreme Court, led by Justice Surya Kant, has rightly taken up the question: is the right to religious freedom subordinate to military discipline?

The answer, if India is to remain secure, can only be yes.

Because the Armed Forces do not exist to accommodate personal faith. They exist to defend collective faith; the faith of 1.4 billion Indians in their nation’s security.

The court’s task is not to weigh one man’s theology but to preserve the moral and operational cohesion of a force that stands as the last line of defence between order and chaos.

When the High Court said that “things work differently in the Army compared to the civilian world,” it wasn’t diminishing religion; it was protecting the sanctity of service. The same way a doctor must set aside emotion while performing surgery, or a judge must set aside bias while delivering justice, a soldier must set aside personal belief while executing a command.

Religious freedom vs National discipline

In a liberal democracy, religious freedom is cherished. But in the military, discipline is sacred.

The Constitution itself recognizes this distinction. Article 33 allows Parliament to restrict fundamental rights of Armed Forces personnel “to ensure proper discharge of their duties and maintenance of discipline.” That’s because freedom in uniform is not absolute, it’s conditional on national security.

So, while Lt. Kamalesan may have a genuine theological concern, his refusal challenges a structure that depends on absolute subordination of the individual to the institution.

And that’s the paradox of the uniform: to defend freedom, one must surrender a part of it.

The larger message

This case is not about punishing a Christian or defending a temple. It’s about reminding India that when you wear the olive green, the only religion that matters is duty.

The regimental temple is not a religious space; it is a symbol of continuity, a place where generations of soldiers have prayed before marching to the frontlines, where plaques bear the names of martyrs, where the spirit of camaraderie lives.

When a young officer refuses a ritual that connects his men to that lineage, even if unintentionally, he disrupts something sacred, not to any god, but to the idea of the regiment itself.

Because regiments are not mere military units, they are living legacies of brotherhood and sacrifice.

A soldier’s only Dharma: Nation before everything else

The Supreme Court must remember that while priests, maulvis, and pastors may find their highest calling in faith, a soldier’s altar is the battlefield, and his god is Bharat Mata.

A priest’s religion teaches him to worship God. A soldier’s religion teaches him to protect those who worship freely.

If religion becomes an excuse to dilute obedience, tomorrow the uniform will be nothing but fabric.

India’s Armed Forces are not Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Jain, or Christian; they are the steel spine of a civilizational nation that has survived and won several wars, most recently its spectacular triumph during Operation Sindoor, because its soldiers never asked whose god was being prayed to before battle.

Lt. Kamalesan’s faith is respected. But his refusal is not. Because when duty and religion collide, only one can win and for the Indian soldier, that must always be duty.