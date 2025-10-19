A political storm has erupted in Bihar after a video involving Osama Shahab, son of notorious former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, went viral. The video, originally shot during OpIndia’s ground reporting, has brought the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under sharp criticism and on the defensive. Osama, who has been given a ticket by the RJD for the upcoming Assembly elections of Bihar, is now being accused of continuing his father’s legacy of crime and intimidation, while the party is being accused of glorifying it.

The viral video that sparked outrage

The controversy began after a supporter of Osama Shahab made shocking remarks on camera during OpIndia’s election coverage in Siwan. The supporter, speaking to the reporter, Anurag Mishra, claimed that they were looking for a boy who had torn down a poster that read “I Love Muhammad”. The man further threatened that if the boy was found, Osama Shahab would “burn him alive.”

The video immediately went viral on social media, sparking massive outrage. Many users pointed out that the violent language echoed the brutal methods once associated with Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was infamous for burning people alive with acid. The video reinforced fears that Osama, too, was carrying forward the same legacy of fear and violence.

BJP attacks RJD over “criminal legacy”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar wasted no time in attacking the RJD. Sharing the viral video on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP’s official handle wrote, “An RJD ticket means an invitation to jungle raj in Bihar! Open support to criminals’ families, the people are watching.”

RJD का टिकट मतलब बिहार में जंगलराज का आमंत्रण!



अपराधियों के घराने को RJD का खुलेआम समर्थन — जनता देख रही है। pic.twitter.com/PHEuiCLLjH — BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) October 17, 2025

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, also shared OpIndia’s video, saying, “If the RJD candidate Osama, son of Shahabuddin, loses the election, Islamist extremists are threatening to burn down Siwan. Posters of ‘I Love Muhammad’ are plastered across the entire area, and ahead of the elections, these extremists are issuing poisonous statements.”

The video has put the RJD in a tough spot, especially since Osama’s candidature had already raised questions about the party’s willingness to rehabilitate the Shahabuddin family in politics. The optics of the video have only added fuel to the fire.

RJD’s counterattack: “Fake video, paid propaganda”

Soon after the video went viral, RJD supporters tried to control the damage by discrediting it. Some party members produced the same youth seen in the video, who then claimed that Anurag Mishra gave him ₹5,000 to make the remarks and that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

However, OpIndia journalist Anurag Mishra later released another detailed video exposing the truth behind the viral clip. He explained that the youth had been brought to the reporter by another local, and OpIndia had not coerced or paid him to make any statement. Mishra shared unedited footage showing the sequence of events, countering the RJD’s claims of fabrication.

'Opindia ने पैसे देकर Shahabuddin के बेटे पर झूठ बुलवाया?'



बिहार के सिवान में Opindia से ओसामा शहाब (माफिया शहाबुद्दीन का बेटा) के समर्थक ने कह़ा कि 'भैया' I Love Muhammad' का पोस्टर फाड़ने वालों को ज़िंदा जला देंगे।



वीडियो वायरल होने पर लड़के ने दावा किया कि Opindia रिपोर्टर… pic.twitter.com/Cv9feRH9MQ — OpIndia.tv (@OpIndia_tv) October 18, 2025

RJD defends Osama, calls him a “people’s leader”

Facing mounting criticism, RJD leaders have stepped in to defend Osama Shahab. Former minister and current RJD candidate from Siwan Sadar, Avadh Bihari Chaudhary, posted on Facebook in support of Osama.

“Over the last few days, certain so-called media outlets and opposition parties have been spreading false propaganda against Osama Sahab, the son of the late Mohammad Shahabuddin, using money and misinformation,” Chaudhary wrote. He added, “Their goal is to divide the people of Siwan and destroy the atmosphere of harmony. Osama Babu is an honest, humble, and service-oriented leader. He doesn’t believe in religious politics, his goal is Siwan’s development, youth employment, and respect for the people.”

Chaudhary’s remarks make it clear that the RJD is determined to portray Osama as a “leader of the people” rather than a symbol of criminal politics.

The reality behind Osama Shahab’s record

Despite the party’s defense, Osama’s record tells another story. Like his father, he has already had several run-ins with the law. His first case was registered at the Hussainganj police station in connection with a land dispute over 42 kathas of land in Chapia Buzurg village. Later, an FIR was also lodged against him in Motihari for allegedly firing shots at his brother-in-law during another land dispute.

In the RJD’s official candidate disclosure form (Form C7), the party itself has listed the criminal cases pending against him. Yet, the justification given for his selection reads: “He is very popular in his area and actively participates in developmental and welfare activities. His educational qualification is matriculation. There is no other candidate in the party like him.”

This admission has only deepened the criticism against the RJD, as it appears to have equated fear-based popularity with leadership potential. Political observers say the move reflects the RJD’s old playbook, blending crime with charisma to secure votes in its traditional strongholds.

The politics of legacy

For decades Mohammad Shahabuddin dominated Siwan with a firm hand. Even in prison, he was a dominant force who dictated local politics and held criminal gangs in thrall. His death in 2021 from COVID-19 did not bring his influence to a halt; rather, it left a power vacuum that his son Osama now seems to be filling.

By issuing a ticket to Osama, RJD has indicated that it is ready to accept that legacy if it is able to regain its past electoral support in Siwan. Yet this action has also raised concerns about the return of “jungle raj,” something that tends to characterize RJD’s early days in power, may not be very distant.