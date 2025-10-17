The controversy around “I Love Muhammad” posters, which began in Kanpur, refuses to die down even after nationwide riots, violence, and unrest. Islamists are still baying for blood of the youth who allegedly tore down the “I Love Muhammad” poster. In conversation with OpIndia, a Muslim man from Bihar’s Siwan said that he is searching for a young man who allegedly tore down the “I Love Muhammad” poster and that if he is found, he will be burned alive.

OpIndia arrived in Siwan to cover the Bihar elections. The RJD has given the assembly election ticket to Osama Shahab, son of strongman Shahabuddin, from the Raghunathpur constituency in this district. During the coverage, we met a supporter of Osama Shahab.

Open threats and fear of Shahabuddin

Speaking to OpIndia reporter Anurag Mishra, the Muslim youth said, “Bhaijaan (Osama) said, ‘I should not be defeated. Anyone who tears the posters of I love Muhammad should be hunted down” He also stated that they are searching for a person in the nearby Baniya Toli area who has reportedly torn down one such poster, and if they find him, he will be taken directly to Shahabuddin’s house. The youth also said that no one would have dared remove the poster if Shahabuddin had been alive, because people know what would have happened then.

I Love Muhammad’ controversy not confined only to Siwan

The controversy over the posters with ‘I Love Muhammad’ is not confined to Siwan only. Earlier, such posters have become the cause of controversy in many other states as well. The row erupted first in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, when a signboard with ‘I Love Muhammad’ written on it was put up during the Barawafat procession. After this, this controversy spread to Kanpur, Unnao, Bareilly, Baghpat, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur of UP. Besides, it also happened in Kashipur of Uttarakhand, Nagpur of Maharashtra, Godhra of Gujarat, Hyderabad of Telangana.