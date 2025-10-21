A 47-year-old restaurant owner named Vijay Nag was shot and killed when a vegetarian customer was allegedly given non-vegetarian food. The unfortunate incident took place at approximately 11:30 pm on 18th October. The victim was the proprietor of the Chowpatty restaurant situated on Kanke Road, in Ranchi of Jharkhand.

However, soon after the incident was reported in media, a raft of social media users, primarily the members of the Congress ecosystem, went in an overdrive to stereotype the entire Hindu community and paint it as a ‘Brahminical’ act perpetrated by ‘vegetarian supremacists’. Without delving into details of the matter, this cabal went about maligning the Hindu community, and by extension, blaming the BJP and the RSS, even though Jharkhand is ruled by an Opposition coalition.

The facts of the case are far murkier than the Congress ecosystem would have the public believe. The police press release in the matter reveals crucial details that were conveniently drowned out amid the noise of social media outrage.

Details of the case

The police have filed FIRs (First Information Reports) against four people at the Kanke and Pithoria police stations. Three people have been arrested and a search is ongoing for the fourth man named Amit Thakur.

दिनांक-19.10.25 को समय करीब 1-2 बजे पूर्वाहन में वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक राँची को गुप्त सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि हिन्दपीढ़ी थाना अन्तर्गत छोटा तालाब के पास कुछ असमाजिक तत्व के द्वारा (अवैध मादक पदार्थ) ब्राउन शूगर की खरीद बिक्री किया जा रहा है। इस सूचना पर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर के नियंत्रण… pic.twitter.com/H2txJoHBtU — Ranchi Police (@ranchipolice) October 19, 2025

Prashant Kumar Singh was apprehended on 19th October and action was taken to capture others, based on information obtained during his interrogation. The primary suspect named Abhishek Singh was en route in his car from Latehar to visit his family before fleeing with them from Ranchi. His vehicle sped past the Latehar checkpoint without halting, even after the personnel asked him to do so.

The in-charge of the Latehar police station pursued him and when Singh was passing through Cheri Manatu, he notified Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) headquarter-1 and Kanke Police Station in-charge. The officials then went to the route to try to stop Singh. He even exited the vehicle and ran while firing at the police officers.

Police had installed blockades at multiple locations and eventually surrounded him near the ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) camp in the Kanke police station vicinity. Singh suffered two gunshot wounds to his foot and is receiving treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

VIDEO | Jharkhand: A 47-year-old restaurant owner in Ranchi was shot dead after a vegetarian customer was allegedly served non-veg biryani



Superintendent of Police (Rural), Praveen Pushkar says, "The accused claims that the entire matter was over a biryani. They had ordered veg… pic.twitter.com/YMFRNZxKIw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

Harendra Singh who had provided him with firearms was also intending to leave the area through Pithoria. Police set up checkpoints there after receiving the intel and he was was caught in an Innova vehicle. Harendra was a former constable in the Jharkhand Police and had been suspended for the past five years.

The cops retrieved a locally manufactured pistol and three rounds of ammunition from Harendra along with Rs 2 lakh. He also admitted to possessing additional firearms concealed in his residence. A search was conducted at his home where one rifle, two pistols and bullets were discovered. It was revealed that he worked as a land dealer who employed his thugs and the firearms to unlawfully occupy land.

दिनांक-18.10.25 को रात्रि समय करीब 11:20 बजे सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि कांके रोड स्थित सेफ चौपाटी रेस्टोरेंट के मालिक विजय कुमार नाग को तीन अपराधियों द्वारा उनके रेस्टोरेंट में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दिया गया है जिस संबंध में वादी उत्कर्ष राज के लिखित आवेदन के आधार पर कांके थाना में… pic.twitter.com/Z2zz9b8Xe5 — Ranchi Police (@ranchipolice) October 20, 2025

“We seized four pistols, 31 cartridges, a rifle, Rs 2 lakh in cash, two four-wheelers and four mobile phones from their possession. Our investigation is underway into the case,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Praveen Pushkar remarked, according to PTI.

The two were arrested in the Kanke police station area following an exchange of gunfire at approximately 10:30 pm on 19th October. Singh unleashed bullets on the cops and was wounded due to the retaliatory fire. He acknowledged that Harendra supplied him with weapons. The latter is facing three pending cases in Argora, Gonda and Patan in Palamu. Singh, who resides in Aurangabad of Bihar also has a criminal history.

Background of the instance

The accused was outraged after discovering a bone inside the meal which led to a heated exchange between the two sides over phone. The issue escalated and while Nag was dining at the restaurant, he showed up in a car with his companions. Afterward, an intense argument broke out that resulted in pushing and shoving.

“In the middle of the scuffle, the customer pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest before fleeing the scene,” an officer informed, reported The Indian Express. After hearing a gunshot, locals rushed to the area and found Nag lying on the ground. He was immediately taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where the doctors declared him dead.

The family of the deceased demonstrated and demanded the arrest of all culprits within a period of 24 hours and threatened to start a large-scale protest. “Irate locals on Sunday morning blocked the Kanke-Pithoria Road for some time demanding action against the culprits. The blockade was later lifted after we assured them that the assailants would be nabbed soon,” remarked Kanke police station officer-in-charge Prakash Rajak.

Senior officials from the Kanke police station went to the crime scene and started barricading the area as well as examined CCTV footage in an effort to find the gunmen. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Baitha conveyed that the matter was not confined to biryani and some individuals have an interest in Nag’s property.

Hindus are terrorists, BJP-RSS is responsible: Islamist-Liberal gang spew venom on social media

The brutal murder of the restaurant owner was undeniably horrific, and the culprits must face the harshest punishment. Yet, instead of mourning the victim or standing with his grieving family, the Islamist–Liberal cabal pounced on the tragedy as an opportunity to vilify Hindus. Their instinct was not empathy but exploitation, turning a human tragedy into ammunition for their anti-Hindu propaganda.

Rather than demand justice, they saw the victim’s death as a convenient stage to spew hatred against the majority community and reinforce their tired “Hindu terror” narrative. What makes this worse is that the accused were not some hot-headed individuals acting in rage; police reports and even statements by a Congress leader indicate that they were seasoned criminals involved in land-grabbing, suggesting motives far murkier than mere personal enmity.

But, as always, this ecosystem never lets facts get in the way of its propaganda. The crime was cynically projected as a reflection of “Hindu violence” simply because both the accused and the victim happened to be Hindu, a grotesque distortion aimed at smearing the entire community. Yet, when similar incidents involve members of other faiths, the very same voices erupt in outrage at “stereotyping.” The hypocrisy is staggering, but sadly, not surprising.

A user asserted that the culprits were under the impression that Sanghis (a term referring to supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party) would come to his aid after he claimed that the murder was orchestrated by terrorists. It is not difficult to deduce whom the person was referring to as terrorists in his tweet.



The account further claimed that it has become exceedingly easy to commit such crimes due to the current political system. They insinuated that the offenders are protected by those in power conveniently forgetting that the state has a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government.

What if this terror!st planned this murder?

Order biryani when it comes shot down the owner saying I ordered veg biryani

He knows sanghis will save him

Too easy nowadays — crypticAhte (@CrypticAhte) October 20, 2025

An individual brought casteism and purity into the criminal matter. They maintained that non-vegetarian food is viewed as impure and even went to the extent of invoking the Brahminical mindset and blamed it for fostering casteism. Interestingly, attacking Hindus under the guise of Brahmin hatred is a common tactic of the Left-liberal faction and their Islamist associates.

Vegetarianism is never about animal cruelty. Its about purity bs and casteism.



Non veg food makes you impure, and people eating impure food are impure.



Its Brahminical bs to promote casteism https://t.co/sbgdHhWRUP — Atheos (@Atheos7e) October 20, 2025

Another identified the crime as Brahminical behavior, following the same trend and attempted to accuse the Modi government of state-led violence, disregarding that the state is ruled by their preferred I.N.D.I. Alliance.

This is a state led violence. 11yrs of Bigoted Govt. Legitimising every Brahmincall behaviour they can https://t.co/J2tgIWV0fa — HandleWithDare (@HandleWithDare) October 20, 2025

A member of this online ecosystem did not even attempt to hide their animosity with words and openly blamed Sanatanis for the killing. However, if anyone from the Hindu community dares to act similarly regarding adherents of other beliefs, they are instantly labelled bigots and the secular brigade goes after them without a moment’s delay.

A netizen, driven by their animosity toward the BJP-led central government, went so far as to blame it for an incident that actually took place in opposition-ruled Jharkhand, besides the fact that law and order is state subject.

Another individual went a step further, branding Hindus as terrorists, a remark that not only reeked of bias but also betrayed a shocking ignorance of the clear distinction between an act of murder and an act of terrorism. More importantly, while it is indeed unfair to generalize the Muslim community as terrorists, one cannot ignore the uncomfortable reality that numerous terror attacks and suicide bombings across the world have been carried out in the name of jihad.

On the other hand, when an offence is committed by a Hindu, it is not only projected as representative of the entire community but also exaggerated to the extent of labelling Hindus as “terrorists.” The irony and double standards are striking, reflecting a deep-seated animosity towards Hindus that has taken root in certain minds.

Sanatan dharam, purportedly no hindu terrorists exist…. https://t.co/GoMemPgYv6 — citizenofIndia (@birdseyeview) October 20, 2025

Left-leaning liberal politicians were quick to jump in, pinning the blame for the murder on the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). TMC MP Jawhar Sircar went so far as to directly accuse both organizations of fostering “thuggery” behind the crime. It bears emphasizing, however, that no evidence has surfaced to suggest any link between the accused and either the BJP or the RSS.

What makes Sircar’s outburst particularly ironic is his silence on the rampant crimes in his own backyard, West Bengal, where incidents of violence, including rapes and attacks on Hindus allegedly perpetrated by ruling party workers, are disturbingly common. The hypocrisy and selective outrage are nothing short of staggering.

Vegetarians don't wish to kill animals– but killing humans is ok!

74 percent of Indians are non-vegetarian and yet have to put up with BJP/RSS supported Vegetarian Goondaism! pic.twitter.com/0hEnLMN42t — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) October 20, 2025

The reactions from Islamists and their liberal allies followed a familiar script: either blame all Hindus and casteism for the crime or somehow drag the BJP and RSS into it. The murder may well have had a darker, personal motive or perhaps it was something as trivial as a fight over chicken biryani. Yet, even such an incident, utterly unrelated to religion, has been weaponised to malign Hindus and vilify the BJP-RSS, merely because they are seen as unapologetically pro-Hindu organisations.

What’s worse, the culpability of the state government — whose inaction and crumbling law and order have enabled such heinous crimes is conveniently brushed aside. Instead, the narrative-builders rush to blame the BJP and RSS, in a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the failures of the opposition-ruled state.

This episode once again exposes how this entrenched cabal treats human tragedy as political capital. For them, corpses are not a cause for empathy but a means to demonize Hindus and discredit the saffron government. Their loud cries for “secularism” and “humanity” are nothing more than masks for their cynical, hate-driven agenda.