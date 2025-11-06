Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly Election concluded on the 6th of November 2025 with a record voter turnout of 64.66%, the highest ever in the state’s electoral history. The Election Commission of India (ECI) hailed the landmark figure as a reflection of voters’ faith in democracy and the success of several new voter-friendly initiatives introduced this year. In the midst of elections, the usual suspects were busy spreading fake news to cast a doubt on the electoral process. AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair took to X (formerly Twitter) to spread fake news against DD News and PM Narendra Modi with the intention of casting aspersions on the electoral process.

What Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after Bihar Election Phase 1 concluded

On 6th November after the voting process concluded, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to hail the electoral process and predict an NDA victory.

He tweeted, “In the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has gained a massive lead. Along with this, its wave is visible everywhere in the second phase as well. Amid this enthusiasm of the public and the masses, tomorrow afternoon around 1:45 PM, I will have the good fortune to communicate with my family members in Aurangabad, and around 3:30 PM in Bhabhua”.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में पहले चरण की वोटिंग में एनडीए ने भारी बढ़त हासिल कर ली है। इसके साथ ही दूसरे चरण में भी हर तरफ उसकी लहर नजर आ रही है। जनता-जनार्दन के इसी जोश के बीच कल दोपहर करीब 1:45 बजे औरंगाबाद और लगभग 3:30 बजे भभुआ में अपने परिवारजनों से संवाद का सौभाग्य प्राप्त… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2025

The post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a rather standard post where political parties and their leaders express their estimate of victory and expressing confidence of their party being ahead in the polls.

What Doordarshan News tweeted, quoting PM Modi

Quoting the tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DD News tweeted, “पहले चरण में एनडीए की बढ़त, दूसरे चरण में भी लहर जारी बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण की वोटिंग में एनडीए ने शानदार बढ़त बनाई है, जनता-जनार्दन के जोश के बीच कल दोपहर 1:45 बजे औरंगाबाद और 3:30 बजे भभुआ में अपने परिवारजनों से संवाद करेंगे”.

DD News essentially tweeted the exact words from the post of Prime Minister Modi, not only relaying his hope for a victory but more importantly, the line about his engagement in Bhabhua.

AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair and what he tweeted

Right after the tweet by DD News, AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair, who regularly dog-whistles against Hindus and spreads fake news, took to X to post a screenshot of DD News’ tweet and spread fake news.

He posted, “How does the national broadcaster @DDNewsHindi know that NDA is leading in the Bihar first phase?”

How does the national broadcaster @DDNewsHindi know that NDA is leading in the Bihar first phase? pic.twitter.com/JJUdFMWDCh — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 6, 2025

The insinuation of Mohammad Zubair’s tweet was that DD News had some inside information that the votes had been caste in favour of NDA. Essentially, parroting the same fake news of “vote chori” which is being spread by Rahul Gandhi, Congress and other opposition members.

The intention of the tweet was, clearly, to insinuate that the election had already been rigged and skewed in the favour of NDA. DD News, being the state broadcaster, was in the know of this rigging or had been instructed by the Modi government (or PM Mod himself) to tweet about an impending NDA victory.

Fact Check: How Mohammad Zubair was spreading fake news

The DD News tweet was a verbatim relay of what PM Modi had posted and the post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was merely a political statement expressing the hope of victory. Doordarshan had in no way predicted an NDA win and from its post, it is evident that it was relaying, word for word, the post of the PM.

Mohammad Zubair deliberately used an English translation of the post by DD News so it was not, at first glance, evident that DD News was merely repeating the statement by PM Modi, thus attempting to portray as if the tweet was an independent analysis by the state broadcaster.

Further, the indirect assertion also was that PM Modi had, somehow, prior knowledge of the result of the election. This, however, is untrue. Political parties and leaders often declare that they are ahead in polls once voting ends. These political statements are made by all parties and all leaders. The statement in no way means that any prior knowlege of the result exists.

For example, just like PM Modi, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD also took to X to claim that RJD was ahead in the polls after Phase 1 of voting concluded.

आज बिहार ने प्रथम चरण में बदलाव के लिए मतदान किया है। हर बिहारवासी ने 20 साल के अंधकार को मिटाने के लिए, घर से निकल कर परिवर्तन की ऐसी रोशनी जलाई कि पूरे बिहार में सुख, समृद्धि, सुरक्षा, सम्मान, सौहार्द, शांति और खुशहाली की दस्तक सुनाई देने लगी है।



20 साल में पहली बार इस तरह की… pic.twitter.com/keAttt0I5P — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 6, 2025

In a long post, Yadav claimed that after Phase 1, the support for Mahagathbandhan was visible. He tweeted, “For the first time in 20 years, an unprecedented wave of change is visible in favor of the Mahagathbandhan. Not just from every home, but from every heart, only one voice is resounding: this time, we will bring a new youth government, we will run the government from every home, and we will make every Bihari worry-free and a change-maker, that is, a CM”.

Now, if a news channel was to relay the exact words by Tejashwi Yadav, would it mean that the news channel, or Yadav himself, “rigged” the elections and had prior knowledge of the results? Clearly not.

Such fake news and misinterpretation by Mohammad Zubair amid an ongoing election is dangerous for the integrity of the election process since it casts aspersions on the authenticity of the process.

How Mohammad Zubair regularly spreads fake news, acts as mouthpiece of Islamists

Mohammad Zubair often resorts to fake news and ad hominem attacks to silence any criticism of Islam or even terrorism. He often tries to silence criticism of Islam, label critical, fact-based statements about his Faith by targeting individuals, playing the ‘Islamophobia card’ and unleashing his lynch mob at them.

This has been his SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of sorts for quite some time now. Zubair shrewdly avoids fact-checking arguments and tries to character assassinate the individuals raising those arguments instead.

For instance, he unleashed his lynch mob against Nupur Sharma over her remarks about the nature of the relationship between the Islamic Prophet Muhammad and Aisha.

The facts shared by the then-BJP spokesperson in the context of a debate on Times Now have been reiterated by many prominent Islamic scholars. Zubair did not ‘fact-check’ Nupur Sharma and instead resorted to an ad hominem attack.

Recently, he tried to amplify the fake news about Dharamsthala to tarnish Hindus, had attempted to blame Hindus for violence by Muslims in Mhow, attempted to whitewash the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh and spread fake news about Kanwariyas attacking the police. These are only some examples of the dangerous lies that are parroted by Mohammad Zubair on a regular basis. OpIndia has covered several of his shenanigans which can be read here.