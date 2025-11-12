On 11th November, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound grief over the bomb balst near Red Fort in Delhi which transpired a day earlier.

He stated, “The incident is certainly condemnable. As you may know, a large amount of explosive materials was found with doctors and many other professionals. It had been seized by the police and central agencies. This undoubtedly points to a significant conspiracy. We are hopeful about more developments in the situation. It is essential for all citizens to unite so that terrorists do not succeed in such attacks.”

However, Sarma also declared that his government has tightened security measures and mandated close observation of social media sites where several posts endorsing the attack were found. “After the incident, some people in Assam reacted with joyful emojis on Facebook and celebrated the attack on online, indicating their support for terrorism,” he emphasised.

The chief minister reiterated, “We would not tolerate the rise and promotion of terrorism and would take strict action regarding this matter.” He told reporters that police have started looking into the backgrounds of these people and warned that such activity amounts to condoning terrorism which could end in stern legal punishment including arrests.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals have been quite cheerful since yesterday following the horrific incident. If someone reacts joyfully and celebrates death, they are directly or indirectly aiding terrorism. I have instructed the DGP (Director General of Police) to probe their backgrounds. They are going to be arrested if they are residents of the state,” he declared.

People nabbed for “offensive and inflammatory” posts

On 12th November, Sarma informed that Mattiur Rahman from Darrang, Hassan Ali Mondal from Goalpara, Abdul Latif from Chirang, Wajhul Kamal from Kamrup and Nur Amin Ahmed from Bongaigaon have been apprehended for disseminating “offensive and inflammatory content online” concerning the incident. “Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror,” he mentioned.

According to reports, Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan was detained for writing objectionable remarks on social media regarding the explosion, in the Cachar district of Assam. He is a former principal of Banskandi NMHS School in Cachar. Partha Protim Das, senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Cachar conveyed that the police took suo motu cognisance of the case and called him for interrogation on 12th November afternoon.

The accused had written “elections are coming ahead” in a post. Das pointed out, “The individual commented on the news of the Delhi blast, citing elections, and tried to politicise a sensitive national security issue. Whether the comment was made with any particular motive is under investigation.” He was summoned to confirm the purpose and potential implications of his post.

The officer added, “Given the nature of the incident in Delhi, such remarks can spread misinformation or provoke unnecessary speculation. We are taking this matter seriously.”

According to the authorities, they are keeping a close eye on social media for posts and responses pertaining to the occurrence. Furthermore, Das asked people to avoid sharing unreliable or politically motivated information that could obstruct the current inquiry.

Deadly blast in Delhi after exposure of JeM module

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Haryana Police and central agencies, dismantled a significant inter-state terror module linked to Pakistan-based Jaish e Mohammed (JeM). It resulted in the arrest of several accused, including two Kashmiri doctors Adil Ahmed Rather and Muzammil Shakeel (Musaib Ganaie).

A women Dr Shaheen Saeed from Lucknow was also arrested for her part in the terror plot. Sadia Azhar who is the sister of JeM supremo Muhammad Masood Azhar Alvi popularly known as Masood Azhar had given her the task of setting up the outfit’s women wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat’s base in India and finding new recruits.

Around 2900 kilograms of explosive materials were confiscated with assault rifles and other ammunition from them. They were employed at Al Fatah University in Faridabad of Haryana which is also under inquiry. The bomb blast in Delhi, close to Chandni Chowk’s renowned Gauri Shankar Mandir and the Jain temple, occurred shortly after the terror network was busted. Dr Umar Mohammed, another Kashmiri member of their group, panicked after these events and triggered the explosion.

An official disclosed, “Dr Umar changed his location from Al Falah Medical College campus following the crackdown on other members of his module. He is the one who was driving the car used in the blast, as corroborated by CCTV footage. The blast was caused by the very same explosives that were found in Faridabad hideouts.” The source added, “Whether this blast was premeditated or accidental is a matter of investigation.”

Multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosives Act and Bharatiya Nyay Samhita have been invoked as all angles are being explored and scrutinized by the authorities. Notably, the probe was sparked by a few provocative posters that had surfaced in Srinagar after which a case was submitted on 19th October.

Finding joy in the deaths of innocents

It is no longer a novel occurrence where certain demented individuals, particularly from the Islamo-Leftist lobby, are observed either celebrating terrorist attacks or politicising them, even going so far as to blame the government rather than the perpetrators for the death and destruction.

A glaring spectacle of this perversion was evident following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7th October 2023, where the screams and agony of the victims were overwhelmed by the collective cacophony celebrating the alleged resistance.

Every incident is either a cause for elation or a chance to accuse the other side for this cabal and its army of online trolls, thereby whitewashing the real culprits for the sake of their shared ideology, religion, or disdain for the the afflicted group.

India is likewise not free from the insidious claws of these deranged minds. They are ubiquitous, spanning media, medicine, education, the film industry and beyond. A striking illustration of this was when an NDTV editor was suspended after she tweeted, “Where a grisly 44 has been proven to be greater than the mythical 56,” and used the hashtag “HowstheJaish” which was a play on the hashtag “HowstheJosh” following the dreadful Pulwama attack in 2019.

This serves as just a brief insight into their terrifying psyche which surfaces after every tragedy, from landslides to bridge collapses, but especially during terror assaults. Therefore, India having endured this plague long before others, particularly in the West, has been a consistent witness to the hateful mindset and the repugnant display of happiness after the Delhi blast is an extension of the same.

Revelations of a malevolent mindset characterized by wicked intentions

Now, a grotesque demonstration of happiness or an effort to protect the terrorists while charging the government or others is indeed shocking and speaks volumes about the intentions of such persons. However, what is even more frightening is that it could serve as a catalyst for jihadis and other nefarious elements as these responses assure them that their actions not only have advocates in the community but would also be cheered and defended by this group.

The authorities indicated that the Delhi blast resulted from panic and the terrorists were unable to fully execute their agenda which saved numerous people and prevented extensive destruction. Nevertheless, the instance did pose a difficult situation, claimed almost a dozen lives, injured many others and placed the entire nation on high alert.

Should even a fraction of the malevolent persons or Islamists interpret this online jubilation as an endorsement of their ulterior motives, one can only envision the magnitude of devastation, fatalities as well as the law and order issues it would generate in the nation.

More importantly, the pleasure derived from terror acts is, in reality, terrorism itself. Their support is rooted in their agreement to engage in such violence for jihad. Thus, what is stopping them from being the next ones to commit such an attack since they evidently relish it? The only reason seems to be the lack of an opportunity as they are clearly not constrained by any moral principles or empathy.

They might indeed embark on an identical suicide mission targeting Hindus and India if the chance presents itself or maybe they only want to back terrorists or provide “intellectual” support while refraining from active action. However, those who are willing to get involved directly would easily take inspiration from their posts and decide to inflict chaos upon the nation.

Isn’t this how anti-Hindu violence has historically been propagated in the country from both inside and outside including the widespread unrest in Nagpur with the help of incendiary social media messages? Therefore, it is irrelevant whether these individuals wish to participate in a jihadi mission or support it online, as they are radicals who cultivate this toxic tree of terrorism and hiding behind a keyboard does not absolve them of their abhorrent crimes.

Supporting terrorism not free specch, action must against such people

This cabal regularly tries to mask its goals with the cloak of “free speech” as if terrorism promotion is just another part of it. Interestingly, the same privilege is not granted to Hindus or those who hold opposing views, as even a trivial matter is blown out of proportion, leading to allegations of fascism. However, this does not apply to the shocking encourgement of religiously motivated terrorism, which inherently aims for the destruction of the entire Hindu community and has initiated a diabolical war against the nation.

Hence, it becomes increasingly crucial to not only identify and condemn such individuals who take part in such celebrations or politicisation to distract attention from the actual culprits but also to subject them to legal consequences for their actions which legitamise jihadi terrorism. They must not be permitted to continue their lives while others bear the repercussions of their vile conduct.

They are a serious threat to our national security as well as law and order as they could likely be the next to carry out a terrorist attack or push an Islamic fundamentalist to do the same.

Furthermore, not every terrorist is found in jungles, caves or neighbouring nations, armed with guns and bombs waiting to execute their plan. Some exploit social media from the safety of their homes and offices to glorify jihad. Nevertheless, this does not mitigate their role as they share the similar violent ideology, bloodlust and desire to kill others.

Thus, the necessity to embrace the principle of “prevention is better than cure” becomes even more pronounced in a country such as India, which has faced significant susceptibility to terrorist attacks over the decades. Similarly, supporting terrorism is yet another manifestation of terrorism as aforementioned.

India cannot allow anyone to celebrate such occurrences when the entire nation should unite and raise a single voice against this menace. It would also affect the mindset of ordinary people who will be more worried about their lives and safety, knowing that such extremists and terror apologists are living in the country, in addition to emboldening terrorists. It is worth noting that they could be potential terrorists themselves.

The Chief Minister of Assam appears to be aware of the gravity of the situation. He therefore decided to take action in relation to the matter.