In the Nagpur violence case, Maharashtra Police has uncovered a Bangladesh connection. The police found social media accounts from Bangladesh that issued a threat to incite violence. 97 social media accounts which posted offensive and false rumours have been identified. Most of these posts were published from computers with Bangladeshi IP addresses. One such post threatened that Monday’s riots were just a small incident and there would be bigger riots in the future.

The cyber cell has taken action against 34 social media accounts for spreading rumours and inciting violence and 10 FIRs have been registered.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 84 people so far, including mastermind Faheem Shamim Khan, city president of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). However, on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam had put the number at 69. These include eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers.

19 accused have been sent to police custody till 21st March. Mastermind Faheem is accused of gathering more than 500 rioters and instigating violence. Khan was reportedly arrested within hours of filing the FIR at the Ganeshpath Police Station wherein he is named as an accused. The FIR includes charges of conspiracy to rape, molestation and misconduct. Police had released a photograph of 38-year-old Khan, a resident of Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar. He has been remanded to police custody till 21st March. A video had also reportedly emerged showing Khan delivering a provocative speech moments before the violence.

On the evening of 17th March, Nagpur underwent violent unrest that left more than 30 people wounded over rumours of the burning of a copy of the Quran during a protest by Hindu organisations demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Demonstrators covered an effigy of the Mughal despot with a sheet and then put it on fire during the agitation. During the violence, a Muslim mob molested a woman police officer in the Bhhaladarpura area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, and attempted to disrobe her during the violence by the mob over Hindus demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb. An FIR has been filed against the rioters at Ganeshpeth police station.

Curfew is effective in several parts of the city as part of measures to restore peace.

While addressing the state assembly on 19th March, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. Attacks on police are unpardonable. They will get the strictest punishment. We won’t spare them.”