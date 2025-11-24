Under the Modi government, India is witnessing a complete wipeout of left-wing terrorism and its Naxal/Maoist perpetrators, causing panic among the remaining Naxal groups. While the Maoist sympathisers in the mainstream are crying for the slain terrorists, and using ‘pollution’ as a ruse to garner sympathy and stir unrest, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has written a letter offering a ‘ceasefire’ and expressing intent to ‘lay down arms’.

On 22nd November, the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) wrote a letter to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, expressing support for the decision of its two senior members, Sonu and Satish, to surrender and temporarily halt violence.

In the letter signed by MMC Zonal Committee spokesperson Anant, the Committee expressed readiness to surrender under government rehabilitation schemes; however, it sought time until 16th February 2026, to reach all members and make a collective decision. The CPI(Maoist) MMC requested the state governments to suspend security operations until then.

“We support the decision recently taken by our Party’s Central Committee member and Politburo member, Comrade Sonu Dada, to temporarily cease armed struggle by renouncing the Hathiar (firearms), assessing the changing circumstances in the country and the world. Following CCM Satish Dada, another CCM member, Comrade Chandranna, has recently supported this decision. We, the MMC Special Zonal Committee, also wish to relinquish the Hathiar (firearms) and accept the government’s rehabilitation and Poonamargam (rehabilitation) plan. However, we request that the three state governments give us time to do so. Since our party adheres to the principles of democratic centralism, it will take some time to reach this decision collectively. We need time to contact our comrades and convey this message to them in accordance with our methodology. Therefore, we request the three state governments to give us time until February 15, 2026,” the CPI(Maoist) spokesperson wrote.

The banned Naxal group further tried to convince the state governments that the CPIM has no ulterior motives in seeking time. The MMC Zonal Committee spokesperson also demanded that the security forces halt their operations, and pause the activities of informants. The letter also states that Maoists will not celebrate the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week this time, further stressing that the security forces do not conduct operations eliminating Naxalites.

“Believe me, we have no ulterior motive for asking for so much time. Since we don’t have any other easy means of communicating quickly, it will take this long. We understand this is a bit long, but it is well within the government’s deadline for ending Maoism (March 31, 2026). Until then, we urge the governments of all three states to exercise some restraint and halt their security forces’ operations. They should not even conduct any operations during the upcoming PLGA week. They should also stop the activities of informants and engage forces based on inputs or information. We also assure you that we will not celebrate PLGA week this time and will pause all our activities,” the letter reads.

The MMC further requested the government to run their request to fellow Naxalites to stop all activities, on the radio for the next few days, claiming that they don’t have advanced communication systems.

The Naxalite group also sought the opportunity for their representatives to meet public representatives and some journalists, “so that we can soon announce a specific date for collectively renouncing arms and accepting the government’s rehabilitation plan. However, this will only be possible if security forces temporarily suspend operations until the stated date and the government creates a conducive environment for this process.”

In addition, CPIM’s MMC Zonal Committee said that after their requests are fulfilled, they will announce a date for giving up weapons.

It also requested public representatives, journalists and YouTubers to ‘mediate’ between Naxalites and the government to consider their appeal.

Peace proposal, or another farce to gain media attention and play victim?

The letter by the banned Maoist terrorist outfit lays bare the desperation of the Naxalites, who are watching their brethren getting killed by the security forces almost every day. However, it also reveals that even in their numbered days, the Naxalites are not ready to do a surrender without attempting to portray themselves as ‘heroes’.

Naxalites, however, are in no position to offer a ceasefire or ask the government to order security forces to halt anti-Naxal operations. CPI(Maoist), its committees, senior or junior, all members are nothing but terrorists with no legal or moral authority to even say that both sides (Naxals and security forces) need to stop their ‘activities’ to build an environment conducive to surrender arms.

The Naxalites had all the time in the world to surrender before the security forces and avail rehabilitation under the government-run programs, but they chose to continue their violent activities until it became conspicuous beyond any doubt that they didn’t stand a chance against the security forces.

All these years, they waged a war against the State, while the State offered peace. Now that they are witnessing a proper war, and losing, they suddenly want ‘peace’.

The Maoist group wants the government to allow its members to meet with public representatives and ‘journalists’ of their choosing, so that they can announce a date for renouncing arms and joining the government rehabilitation program.

This demand, however, is outrageously absurd. Naxalites want the government to run their ‘Stop your activities, we are ready to surrender’ message by the CPIM-MMC Zonal Committee to its fellow Naxalites in hiding. The leftist media is already crying hoarse about the security forces eliminating Naxalites unwilling to surrender, and the Maoist outfit wants the government to allow them to meet ‘journalists’ and public leaders, as if they did not have access to the media all these years.

This is nothing but a desperate attempt to show that they still have some bargaining power left. The media meeting is nothing but a hope to play some last-ditch politics and get international attention to peddle their victimhood further.

Moreover, calling out journalists, ‘pro-people’ public representatives and YouTubers to mediate between the Maoists and the government is ridiculous. This comes across more as an appeal to Naxal sympathisers to build a wave in their favour before the Maoists surrender. While the Naxalites, be it in this letter or the one issued in September, claim that their readiness to surrender stems from changed national and global circumstances, the only real reason behind their imperative to surrender is fear of being killed.

Jayaram Reddy, Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, Pappu Lohara, Prabhat Ganjhu, Tulsi Bhuiyan, Sudhakar alias Gautam, Sahdeo Soren, Madvi Hidma, Meturu Joga Rao, are among top Naxalite leaders killed by the security forces in this year alone. These killings have created a leadership vacuum with the Politburo and Central Committee shrinking from 45 to less than 10 members.

The last remaining Naxalites have realised that their end is certain and thus, they do not want to die a ‘hero’, rather, they want to live a hero. Apparently, the Maoist criminals do not want to be remembered as those who surrendered out of fear, but as fighters who voluntarily chose to relinquish arms as if they had left some authority. The very fact that Naxalites are still putting conditions for surrendering arms suggests that they want to convey that they still have some power.

Besides, requesting a grace period until 16th February, asking the government to exercise ‘restraint’ and halting actions based on informant intelligence even during the annual PLGA Week, and reciprocity, Maoists pledging not to observe the PLGA Week and put a hold on activities, is ridiculous. Terrorists and criminals do not get to tell or even request the government and security forces what to do and what not to.

The surrender option is not a fresh carrot dangled by the government. This option to relinquish arms and join the socio-economic mainstream through rehabilitation and incentive programs has been there for years. Why is it that the Naxalites did not avail the Centre’s offer all this time and now want a sudden fanfare?

Is it because in winter, Maoist mobility dips and security forces gain ground? Also, skipping PLGA Week is not a big deal; Naxalites would not have celebrated it this time anyway, especially after Commander Madvi Hidma’s killing, as doing so would make it easier for the forces to hunt them down.

It must also not be forgotten that Sonu and Satish, the senior Naxalites name-dropped in the CPI(Maoist)’s MMC Zonal Committee letter, were already declared ‘traitors’ by the same outfit’s Central Committee. This same Central Committee had, in September, reportedly written a letter offering a unilateral and “temporary suspension of armed struggle”.

While the Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist) labels surrendering Naxalites as ‘traitors’, its MMC Zonal Committee expresses willingness to lay down arms. Evidently, this is all a sham, and the Maoist terror outfit wants to buy time to either hit back at the security forces or to pull off a show to turn their quiet exits into some viral and iconic redemption arc, fit for international headlines.

It has already been seen that many among those who surrendered, like Comrade Rupesh, say that they have only given up ‘armed struggle’ and have not made any ideological compromise with the government. In such a case, the government needs to be even more cautious as the Naxalites may be planning to surrender, utilise government-provided amenities and then rebuild their terror networks.

Hundreds of Maoist terrorists have been killed this year and numerous others have surrendered, amidst zonal losses, loss of wider support and sympathy in the Naxal-affected Dandakaranya region, has made it abundantly clear to the Maoists that they can either continue holding arms and waiting for the security forces to kill them, or put up a massive spectacle, not of surrender but of Naxalites ‘deciding’ to let go of the ‘armed struggle’ at their own conditions while making no ideological compromise.

Also, the Maoist offer of “temporarily” suspending armed ‘struggle’ due to changed global and national circumstances, is a dishonest excuse. In reality, what has forced once-dangerous Maoists to mend their ways or at least pretend to do so, is the massive anti-left-wing terrorism operations being undertaken by the security forces on directions of the Modi government despite pressure tactics by left liberal think tanks, ‘activists’ and political sympathisers.

If the Maoists really wanted to secure peace and relinquish their anti-national and terrorist ideology to join the mainstream, they would have surrendered voluntarily, cooperated with the authorities and availed the benefits of the rehabilitation facilities the Central and state governments are providing. Instead, the Maoists are playing politics, trying to garner media attention and social media support. All this posturing, offering a temporary halt to armed ‘struggle’ and talking peace, is a farce. The only way to peace is unconditional surrender, not conditional timeouts, unconditional arms-drop not recurring letters and statements making ridiculous demands.

Modi government adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism

The Modi government has set March 2026 as the target to completely eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the country as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism. The government launched Operation Kagar in January 2024, a multi-pronged strategy that combines aggressive military operations, enhanced coordination between central and State forces, and development efforts to address the root causes of Naxalism.

Under this operation, around 1 lakh paramilitary troops, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA units, District Reserve Guards DRG), and state police, have been deployed in the left-wing terrorism affected areas. These security personnel are equipped with modern technology like drones for information gathering, AI for intelligence gathering, and satellite imagery, among others. The security forces have been undertaking operations in the Naxal-infected Dandakaranya region spanning multiple states.

In a historic achievement, the security forces have secured the surrender of 80% of the Naxals active in the Abujhmadh region of Chhattisgarh. Abujhmadh was an impenetrable fortress of Maoist terrorists for 40 years. The security forces have not only penetrated this ‘fortress’ but are also clearing off the Naxal menace there.

In addition to neutralising Naxal leaders and urging Maoist cadres to surrender, the government is also carrying out development work in Naxal-affected regions to connect them to the mainstream. The government has constructed 11,503 kilometres of highways in Naxal-affected areas between 2014 to 2024. The Home Ministry has added that 20,000 kilometres of rural roads were built in this period. In the first phase, 2,343 mobile towers were installed, and in the second phase, 2,545 towers were set up. The work of installing 4,000 mobile towers is still ongoing. The entire Naxal-affected region will be equipped with mobile connectivity by 1 December.

Urban Naxals: The ‘elite’ spokespersons for Naxal terrorism in media and civil society

OpIndia earlier reported how the leftists in an open letter blatantly sided with the Maoist terrorists and emphasised that the government should discontinue its anti-Naxal crackdown. However, despite all the challenges and hurdles brought up by Maoists and their cheerleaders in politics and ‘civil society’, the Modi government and the security forces have continued their crackdown on the Naxalites unabated.

Now, as the Red Terror crumbles, the supporters of left-wing terrorists are coming out and using the pretext of protesting against air pollution in Delhi to demonstrate their support for the infamous slain Maoist Madvi Hidma with his posters, amid slogans of “Comrade Hidma Amar Rahe.”

These commie caterpillars came to protest Delhi’s AQI, and ended up raising slogans for Maoist terrorist Madvi Hidma, who was killed like a cockroach.

A case of pollutants protesting pollution.

Naxal-sympathisers are protesting against the crackdown on Naxalite terrorists. One committee of the Naxal group labels surrendering Naxalites as ‘politically degraded traitors’ while the other offers surrender, but on the date and time of their choosing, and despite having opened the option for surrender and rehabilitation, the government is being villainised.

As 31st March looms, more letters, protests, outrages and leftist media propaganda are expected. Just as a flame flutters before extinguishing, Naxalites are making their last-ditch attempts at securing not only their lives but also their self-designed identity of ‘fighters’ and ‘reformers’.