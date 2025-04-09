Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026 as the security forces are making notable strides in their campaign to eradicate red terror from the regions impacted across the country. The achievements in the anti-Naxal operations stem not only from encounters but also from the surrenders of dreaded terrorists who had huge bounties on their heads.

The development transpired as they witnessed the corruption and injustice within their ranks, alongside the commendable efforts of the Modi government, even in the most remote areas. As of 2015, approximately 106 districts across 10 states were classified as naxal-affected. This number was reduced to 38 by 2024 and further to 18. Out of these, 12 were considered the most impacted by naxal activities, yet this figure has now fallen to just 6.

While the government is on the brink of delivering on its major promise, the usual suspects, Urban Naxals, have once again reappeared from their holes, discredit the government and defend the harbours of leftist extremism. On 28th March central committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) indicated its willingness to engage in peace negotiations with both the central and state governments, provided they cease the current “Operation Kagar (Final Line).”

The campaign seeks to eradicate naxalism in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra (Gadchiroli), Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana as well as installing new camps as part of the military offensive by security forces. The left-liberal ecosystem viewed this as an opportunity to mount pressure and undermine the government’s anti-Naxal efforts. A broad coalition comprising 150 alleged activists, more than 50 trade unions and leftist organizations called for immediate ceasefire and peace negotiations between the two sides, on 4th April.

A sininster appeal

The central committee’s inclination to dialogue and the Chhattisgarh government’s conditional approval led to the issuance of the open letter. It read, “We, the undersigned organisations and individuals, welcome the CPI (Maoist) offer of peace talks and the Government of Chhattisgarh’s response keeping the door for talks open. However, the government needs to demonstrate its intent by stopping the war on the ground immediately. We further call upon both parties to keep the best interests of the Adivasis and other villagers in mind, and to engage in peace talks keeping in mind the constitutional, democratic and human rights of citizens within the broader framework of the Constitution of India.”

From the outset of the letter, the leftists made their support for the Maoists evident, asking the government to cease its actions against the terrorists. They adeptly included references to indigenous groups, known as “Adivasis” and local villagers to create an emotional appeal rooted in humanitarianism while invoking terms such as constitution, democracy, and human rights. Notably, they craft this emotional narrative to justify terrorism, driven by their ideological beliefs rather than any genuine concern for these issues.

A genuine commitment would have prompted them to denounce the killings of security personnel and others by the Maoists. Moreover, equating terrorism committed by a group or individuals with government action to counter the same is not only unreasonable and outrageous but also implies a malevolent intent.

The letter pointed out that the “Adivasi dominated districts of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, West Singhbhum in Jharkhand and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra are currently at the epicenter of this conflict.” It reiterated that their lives must be prioritized in all discussions. However, their rhetoric is not only repetitive but also devoid of emotional depth.

Sermons for the government

“We appeal to both sides to accept and announce a ceasefire to stop the use of violence in any form with immediate effect. There should be no more hostilities from either side whether in the form of operations, extra-judicial killings and encounters, IED blasts and killing of civilians or any sort of violence,” it added. It is noteworthy that while the letter is directed at both parties, the sermons are exclusively aimed at the government, as if the weapons wielded by Maoists shoot flowers instead of bullets.

The letter demanded, “The government, which has been constituted under the Constitution of India, is obligated to be the first to observe, respect and function based on constitutional principles and values. In the spirit of the Constitutional vision and ethos, a major responsibility vests with the government not to view the situation as though it is a ‘war’ with an external adversary but as an internal conflict involving our own citizens which requires to be brought to an amicable settlement at the earliest. Crucial to this process is for the government to demonstrate its magnanimity of spirit and commitment to constitutional values by taking the lead to call for peace talks with the Maoists without imposing prior conditions.”

The activists emphasized that the government has to bear full responsibility, as it is required to function in accordance with the Constitution, consistent with the essence of the letter. Essentially, what they are conveying is that while the Maoists control the streets with violence, establish parallel governments, flout the country’s laws and behave as sovereign entities in the territories they occupy, the government must practice restraint because of its allegiance to the Constitution. They are advising the government to handle successionist forces with kid gloves, leveraging the constitution to exert pressure.

The letter stated that the the violent struggle, fueled by the political and military ideologies of the Chinese Communist Party and Maoist revolutionary movements globally, should be regarded as an “internal conflict,” warranting a magnanimous response from the government. Nevertheless, there is no such call directed towards the forces that are the primary instigators of this bloodshed. These groups which already oppose India and its Constitution, appear to evade any accountability, values or principles associated with it. The letter not only belittles the decades-long battle against Naxalism but also implies that the responsibility for maintaining peace lies entirely with the government, while the Maoists should be allowed to act without consequence.

Attack on anti-Maoist operations

The activists subsequently drew parallels between the initiation of the disbanded “Salwa Judum” (a militia utilized in counterinsurgency operations in Chhattisgarh, active from 2005-2011) and its aftermath, contrasting it with the ongoing “Operation Kagar” to further criticize the government’s actions.

The letter then highlighted, “According to an official estimate, 16,733 people have been arrested in the last 25 years, and 10,884 surrendered. The government claims that Maoists will be finished by March 2026, and there are only 400 armed cadre left now. The bulk of the weaponry recovered (a mere 263 weapons) is country-made pistols, crude 12 bore guns or muzzle loaders. The number of ‘severely affected’ districts has come down to six. Under these circumstances, the Maoists are hardly such a security threat as to warrant the kind of offensive that we are seeing in terms of militarization.”

They conveniently neglected to mention that the decline in Maoist numbers is not attributable to any generosity on their part but rather to the long-term actions of multiple governments which have intensified and yielded improved outcomes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If there had not been a consistent commitment to eliminate Naxalism, these groups would have continued to unleash bloody turmoil as they did during the period of a powerful “Red Corridor.”

The letter advocates for the government to withdraw its aggressive campaign against naxalism, which would enable the latter to consolidate their forces, enhance their abilities and potentially negate the advancements made in combating the menace, over the years.

The activists then invoked the apex court’s decision and claimed, “Instead of observing the directions of the Supreme Court to disband SPOs and stop engaging surrendered/arrested Maoists in any form in counter-insurgency operations, the government has expanded the use of District Reserve Guards and Bastar fighters consisting of ex-Salwa Judum recruits. They are the ones most responsible for human rights abuses, and their own human rights are abused in the process. Hardly any civilians have been compensated for their losses since Salwa Judum and no prosecutions have taken place despite Supreme Court directions.”

The court’s order should be implemented and it is apparent that no rational person would ever support the infringement of human rights against innocent civilians. However, what is particularly intriguing is that these groups only consider human rights when it involves defending their most notorious offenders including naxalites and jihadis. The concept of human rights is nothing more than a manipulative tool to protect their ideological allies for them.

Shooting off the shoulders of Adivasis

The letter revealed itself in layers, much like an onion, exposing the demonic agenda at play. It mentioned the native population and alleged, “More than 160 security camps have come up across Bastar. Most of these are on the common lands and in some cases private lands of villagers, and are causing severe distress to the Adivasi inhabitants. There is approximately one security personnel per 9 civilians.”

“The pace of schools, health services, public transport and other welfare schemes has not kept pace with that of roadbuilding. Instead, the government has signed a number of MOUs with mining companies, which villagers fear will lead to widespread displacement and environmental degradation. Their constitutional struggles against mining and other forms of displacement have been suppressed, both in the normal course and under the excuse of fighting Maoism,” it further accused.

The activists are not only troubled by the government’s initiative to remove naxalism from India but also against the initiatives aimed at developing remote areas that have remained stagnant due to Maoist influence. They frequently employ similar strategies to impede development, citing environmental concerns and alleged encroachment on local land. Moreover, they invoke the term “Adivasi” to promote their anti-development agenda, which is presented as a concern for the community.

However, the same is conspicuously absent when it comes to the underdevelopment caused by the Maoist presence in these regions, leaving local villagers to endure substandard living conditions. The truth has never been the priority for left-liberals, who thrive on their preferred narrative of alarmism and hindering development for their propaganda.

Moolvasi Bachao Manch

The letter claimed, “Villagers who have been peacefully protesting at various sites asking for their constitutional right to be consulted under PESA and other provisions have suffered severe repression, their protest sites have been demolished and villagers beaten. Mortar shells and bombs have been used indiscriminately causing panic among villagers who are no longer able to live normal lives. The Moolvasi Bachao Manch has been banned and its young leaders have been arrested, on serious charges like UAPA. The official justification is merely that they protested against security camps and extra-judicial killings, even though the Constitution guarantees the right to assembly and protest. The government has closed off any room for peaceful dialogue.”

It is noteworthy that “The Moolvasi Bachao Manch” was outlawed by the Chhattisgarh government, which outlined that it had been consistently against the development programs of the centre and state government in Maoist-affected areas as well as the camps set up to house security forces. The organization has also been urging the public to oppose these actions. “The organization has interfered in the judicial administration, promoting disobedience of legally established institutions, which has led to disturbances in public order and peace, putting citizens’ safety at risk. These actions have been deemed detrimental to the security of the state,” the official order declared.

At least three cases had been filed against Moolvashi Bachao Manch members for their involvement in the transfer of supplies and money to the Naxal formations, according to Sunderaj P, the inspector general of police for the Bastar Range. “Law is very clear that if any person or organisation either directly or indirectly supports the activities of the banned and prohibited CPI (Maoist), they also would be subjected to stern legal action,” he voiced.

These organizations and individuals often champion environmental causes when it comes to development and the betterment of people, especially in Naxal or terrorism affected areas, yet they appear to have no qualms about the challenges faced by those who spend their lives in impoverished conditions.

The act of monkey balancing

After assigning blame, delivering lectures and attributing all responsibility for the peace negotiations and violence to the government, the letter tried to do the predictable act of monkey balancing by briefly mentioning the kangaroo courts operated by the Maoists. “The Maoists should cease hostilities against state forces and the use of IEDs which endanger ordinary villagers, including children and cattle. They should put an end to the ‘death sentences’ handed out in jan adalats (public courts),” it stated.

“In the conditions of armed struggle and state repression the real issues that concern the people are relegated to the background, such as food security, land and forest rights, education, health and cultural rights besides their multi-faceted exploitation. Any mining that comes up on their lands requires their consent. All these issues need to be immediately addressed, which is only possible under conditions of peace and justice,” the letter swiftly reverted to its initial agenda after a momentary deviation.

It subsequently issued demands portrayed as (unsolicited) advise. “We welcome all initiatives towards peace. As concerned individuals from various parts of the country, we once again demand peace talks within the ambit of the Indian Constitution. We propose some simple yet urgent demands for which the government must initiate the process:

The government should stop the offensive in Adivasi areas, in order to facilitate a ceasefire.

The CPI (Maoist) should cease all hostilities against the state forces to facilitate a ceasefire.

Dialogue must begin between Government and CPI (Maoist).

Free access to the affected areas should be provided to the independent civil organizations and media.

People’s livelihood needs and constitutional rights must be addressed urgently.

The state should immediately release Adivasis and other activists jailed for asserting their democratic rights and disagreeing with state policies inimical to Adivasis so that they can participate in the talks and remain equal stakeholders in this dialogue. (For example the activists of Moolvasi Bachao Manch).”

The letter not only equated a democratically elected government with anti-India elements, urging them to agree to a ceasefire and engage in dialogue but also called for media and independent civil organizations to be permitted access to Maoist-affected areas, disregarding the sensitive nature of these regions and potentially exposing them to propaganda from vested interests as well as endangering lives as well as the progress made by the government.

Additionally, it demanded the release of those imprisoned, regardless of the severity of their charges, indicating that their agenda supersedes the importance of national security and law and order. The letter projected as if involvement with Maoists in the name of anti-development or anti-government protests is a democratic right of the people and should be respected. Those participating in actions detrimental to the country do not qualify as stakeholders and should not be recognized as such.

Who wrote the letter

The letter was released in the name of groups like All India Feminist Alliance (ALIFA), All India Krantikari Kisan Sabha (A.I.K.K.S), All India Lawyers Association for Justice, Association for Protection of Civil Rights and 50 such organistions. Notorious individuals like former Amnesty India supremo and Umar Khalid fan Aakar Patel, Delhi riots accused Harsh Mander along with Ashima Roy Chowdhury, Dr. Walter Fernandes, Dr. Sebastian Joseph Professor and Fawaz Shaheen were among 149 “concerned citizens” who were also behind the letter.

Conclusion

It is significant when an individual renounces violence and integrates into society, however, this does not imply that unrestricted freedom should be granted to all. On the contrary, it is imperative to establish a precedent for others to follow regarding the consequences of engaging in anti-national activities and violating the laws of the country.

As expected, “Niya Nellanar” (your good village), launched by the government in Chhattisgarh to deliver fundamental amenities and advance development in isolated tribal villages impacted by Naxal activities, with a focus on improving quality of life and increasing government interaction, were absent from the letter. Many Naxalists even gave up arms after witnessing the positive outcomes of the scheme.

The letter appeared intent on blaming the government for the violence and unrest failing to consider the merits, demerits and effectiveness of the government’s strategies or the actions of the Maoists.This, like many left-liberal efforts, was essentially a smear campaign disguised as an open letter. With the Bharatiya Janata Party in power in both Chhattisgarh and at the centre, it became even more crucial for the ecosystem to launch this outrageous attack which lacked factual basis and was rich in rhetoric.

The letter, in fact, almost resonated with the sentiment, “Gandhians with guns,” expressed by the beloved author of both ultra leftists and jihadists, Suzanna Arundhati Roy who later tried to distance herself from the statement.