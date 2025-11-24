On 18th November, the security forces brought an end to the reign of terror orchestrated by Madvi Hidma, the merciless terrorist of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) was responsible for the most brutal assaults on security personnel. He was neutralised during a confrontation in the Maredumilli forests located in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district. The neutralisation of Madvi Hidma is a deathly blow to red terror and the enormity of this operation was evident when under the garb of ‘protesting against rising pollution’, Urban Naxals took to the streets of Delhi to not only lionise Hidma but also demand ‘Maoist like governance’ in Delhi.

Pertinently, the pro-Naxal protest in Delhi comes at the heels of the government vowing to eradicate Left Wing extremism by 31st March 2026 and Hidma’s demise being a pivotal advancement in that effort. The vigorous campaign against red terror continues unabated, achieving remarkable results, including not only the elimination of feared Maoists but also multiple surrenders, driven by the government’s development policies and disillusionment with the radical ideology.

As red terror continues to crumble with each passing day, its supporters have been left in a state of disarray. The desperation of the Urban Naxals have led them to shed their facade and emerge from their hiding spots in the name of protesting against pollution in Delhi. On the 23rd of November, while they claimed to be against rising pollution in Delhi, they soon unveiled their true intentions at Red Fort and started expressing their support for the infamous slain Maoist with his posters, amid slogans of “Comrade Hidma Amar Rahe”.

#WATCH | Delhi: A group of protesters holds a protest at India Gate over air pollution in Delhi-NCR. They were later removed from the spot by police personnel pic.twitter.com/DBEZTeET0U — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Tale of two chili powder episodes and alarming similarities to anti-Hindu Delhi riots

As the supposed “protest against rising pollution in Delhi” gathered steam, several videos and details emerged which proved that the protest was merely using the issue of ‘rising pollution’ as a ruse. The real intent of the protest was actually to push back against the Modi government’s effort to end Naxalism. From the details which emerged, it was evident that the protest was a planned conspiracy to potentially unleash violence in Delhi.

The Urban Naxals who were lionising Madvi Hidma not only breached orders, broke barricades and took the law into their own hands but also had a physical altercation with the authorities despite repeated requests, showcasing their real anarchist disposition. They even took it a step further by using chilli spray to attack the police.

“For the first time, we encountered the use of chilli spray against police personnel. A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard,” revealed New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

#WATCH | Delhi | New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla says, "…For the first time, we encountered the use of chilli spray against police personnel. A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in… https://t.co/fNMeaffsFb pic.twitter.com/M97aUbWNJV — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

The senior added, “We requested them to move, as many ambulances and medical personnel were waiting behind them and required emergency access. We removed them from the C-Hexagon to avoid disrupting traffic. During the removal, several protesters scuffled with the police, and many of our personnel were injured.”

Afterward, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed and over 15 individuals were arrested for employing pepper spray against police officers, hindering official duties and obstructing the roadway, in accordance with relevant sections.

#UPDATE | Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested more than 15 people for using chilli spray on Police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road. Relevant sections invoked in the FIR: Delhi Police.



This happened during the protest at India Gate yesterday. https://t.co/D6OimsYwj5 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

Notably, a similar plot involving an assault on the police surfaced during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots in 2020. While underscoring Gulfisha Fatima’s participation in the unrest, the prosecution noted, “Gulfisha, along with the other co-accused, had gathered around 300 women at Seelampur, Jafrabad and they mobilised them to block the road at Jafrabad Metro Station and incited them to attack the police using chilli powder, stones, sticks and other dangerous articles, which were allegedly provided by the Appellant and the co-accused persons.”

Another concerning similarity is that the Delhi riots were also instigated under the pretext of anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, yet they were a calculated conspiracy aimed at removing the Modi government which included intentions to cut-off the critical Siliguri Corridor, known as chicken neck.

This current agitation has also been initiated in the name of the Delhi population, but in reality, it is a celebration of Hidma and his ideology, attempting to paint the “people’s government” as a substitute for the democratically elected government at New Delhi.

Moreover, on November 14th, a group known as Bscem (Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch), one of the most active participants in the recent chaos in the national capital organized a conference in collaboration with other leftist outfits, including Aisa (All India Students Association) of Delhi University, addressing the subject of pollution in Delhi.

Prashant Bhushan, a major provocative voice during the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi was also present as a speaker at this event.

Protest against pollution in Delhi turns into veneration of Maoist Hidma

The protesters, in addition to their actions, even glorified Hidma and hailed him as the Messiah of the impoverished and marginalised tribal communities akin to Brisa Munda who fought against the British empire, contrary to the truth of the former’s identity as a terrifying gun-wielding commander accountable for extensive death and devastation.

A member of Bscem (Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch) stated that the high levels of pollution stem from a profit-driven development model of the government that fails to consider the welfare of society. She added that consequently, a development model that emphasises public interest is necessary, referencing the alleged “people’s governments” in Bastar and Bijapur, ran by violent Maoists through intimidation as examples of such ideal administrations.

“Sustainable development is practiced there, Tendu leaves is utilised in an environmentally friendly manner. They do not allow outside contractors to enter the territory and collective farming is takes place,” she blatantly promoted the perilous Maoist regime as an utopian system of governance.

Protest is on Delhi Pollution



Slogans- "Comrade Hidma Amar Rahe"



The real protest is against Killing of Naxalite Hidma who has killed hundreds of our Jawans.



These "Laal Salam" Communists celebrated when Hidma led attack on on 75 CRPF Jawans in 2010.



These JNU Leftists are… pic.twitter.com/SO6lWWtbH0 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 23, 2025

Interestingly, it was recently discovered that Maoists were extorting money from Chhattisgarh Tendu leaves exporters to finance their anti-India operations. Similarly, the sole sustainable element associated with the Maoists is their bloodthirst and persistent whitewashing of these dreadful deeds by their cheerleaders.

Likewsie, another part of this cabal described the bloodthirsty Maoist killer as a “tribal person who took up arms to fight for their rights. People may disagree with the method and call it wrong, but they cannot deny the reason behind.” It is essential to note that Hidma was behind large-scale operations that claimed the lives of several security forces and cops, among other people.

His armed war against the Indian state was characterised as “struggle against corporatization is the fight of the tribals, it is a fight for water, forests, and land.” The young woman even insisted, “For this reason, Narayana Kanha cannot be labeled anti-national. Such repression cannot be inflicted on people who are defending their rights.”

Delhi: A protester says, "Hidma is a tribal person who took up arms to fight for their rights. People may disagree with the method and call it wrong, but they cannot deny the reason behind it. The struggle against corporatization is the fight of the tribals—it is a fight for… pic.twitter.com/SKLJ3Y6KuZ — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2025

This is the standard Maoist manual designed to obscure their transgressions and mislead the populace. If everyone were to follow their reasoning then every jihadi and terrorist would also assert they have justification for slaughtering innocent individuals and carrying out suicide bombings as has been illustrated time and again.

These advocates of red terror desire that their deranged leaders be allowed free rein to unleash terror in society, only to later hide behind terms like “rights and welfare” to trick the masses. Furthermore, their scarlet glasses portray the cold-blooded mass murderers as innocent, when in reality, they form parallel governments via threats to the vulnerable locals, undermine the democratic structure of the country and subvert the Constitution which these apologists claim to defend against the “Hindutva” government.

Conclusion

The protests against the CAA which transformed into a disturbing spectacle of death and destruction wanted to humiliate India during President Donald Trump’s visit and bring about a regime change operation, have undeniable similarities with the current unrest unfolding in Delhi in the name of pollution. The narrative, objectives and end goals are consistent as issues are only leveraged as a ruse to trick the public.

While the Delhi riots were part of a regime change operation, the present agitation seeks not only to resist the drive against Maoists but also to mainstream the dangerous ideology. The tactics employed to assault the police, including the use of chilli, serve as another indication of the agenda.

This was also evident in Red Fort when Khalistanis disrespected the national flag and wounded many police officers, during the farmer protests. Meanwhile, the same individuals, including Prashant Bhushan who remain steadfast in their nefarious schemes aimed at undermining India and its elected government are found to be engaged in these protests.

The narrative appears to be one of victimhood and a struggle for rights against the dominant central government, however, the underlying truth is that the actual motives are consistently malevolent, seeking to create disorder within the country, destabilise the elected government and incite lawlessness as well as turmoil in the prominent cities, thereby turning the events into a worldwide attraction that brings disgrace to the country and facilitates the establishment of their favored regime in Delhi.