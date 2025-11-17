The BJP-led NDA registered a landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections. The Congress party’s ‘Vote Chori’ narrative failed spectacularly and RJD’s big bet on Tejashwi Yadav did not turn out very well. While Congress continues to cast aspersions on Election Commission’s integrity, the family of RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav has come with a rather emotional coping mechanism against a humiliating electoral defeat.

After Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya snapped ties from her family and announced departure from politics, Lalu Yadav’s other four daughters, Rajlakshmi, Ragini, Hema, and Chanda have also reportedly ‘left’ the family. The four of them travelled to Delhi along with their children, hinting a wider rift within the family that is out in the open as Bihar rejected RJD.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav, and Raj Lakshmi Yadav leave for Delhi along with their families. pic.twitter.com/crLWfcdzvh — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2025

Reports say that the RJD chief’s daughters are disturbed by the events that unfolded in the recent days. The alleged rift in the Yadav family comes at a time when the Rashtriya Janata Dal was reduced from 75 to 25 seats in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections.

The first from the Yadav family to vent out frustration over the massive electoral loss was Rohini Acharya, who publicly announced her decision to quit politics and RJD.

On 15th November, Acharya put out a social media post wherein she named Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, hinting that they are the reason behind all hostilities within the Yadav family and RJD’s abysmal poll performance.

“I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I am taking all the blame,” she wrote.

Notably, Sanjay Yadav, whom she mentioned in her post, is an RJD Rajya Sabha MP and considered a close political aide of Tejashwi Yadav. Rameez, who was also named in the message, is an old friend of Tejashwi and belongs to a political family in Uttar Pradesh.

As Rohini Acharya’s announcement of quitting politics abruptly stirred a political storm, she in a media interaction revealed that she has disowned her family after she was subjected to filthy abuses, physical intimidation and was asked to leave her father’s house. Acharya directly blamed her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and his two closest aides, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav and political advisor Rameez Ahmad, for orchestrating her expulsion from the family.

In an X post, Acharya wrote, “‘Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult… Yesterday, a daughter was forced to leave behind her crying parents and sisters and move away; they separated me away from my maternal home… They left me orphaned… May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini.”

कल एक बेटी, एक बहन , एक शादीशुदा महिला , एक माँ को जलील किया गया , गंदी गालियाँ दी गयीं , मारने के लिए चप्पल उठाया गया , मैंने अपने आत्मसम्मान से समझौता नहीं किया, सच का समर्पण नहीं किया , सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस वजह से मुझे बेइज्जती झेलनी पडी ..

कल एक बेटी मजबूरी में अपने रोते हुए… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025

She also posted a couple of emotional messages on Facebook narrating how she was humiliated after she refused to compromise her self-respect and stood by the truth. Acharya, who gave her kidney to save her father’s life in 2022, also said that she was accused of giving a ‘dirty’ kidney to her father.

The conflict in the Yadav family has been brewing months after Tej Pratap Yadav’s photos and videos with a woman named Anushka Yadav appeared on social media, leading to his expulsion from the RJD. Tej Pratap formed his own party Janshakti Janata Dal and contested the Bihar Assembly Elections.

The whispers in the political circles of Bihar suggest that Rohini Acharya was opposed to Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion from the party. However, the ‘decision-maker’ Tejashwi Yadav did not heed her opposing viewpoint and things only turned bitter from thereon.

Despite allegedly being opposed to Tej Pratrap’s expulsion, Rohini was seen campaigning for her younger brother Tejashwi, who was the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate. This raises question as to what would have been Rohini Acharya’s position if the RJD had performed well in the assembly elections and the MGB had won the election. Would there still have been a public outburst the way it happened or victory would have covered it up?

Last month, Acharya unfollowed her father, Lalu Prasad and brother Tejashwi on X, triggering speculation. She had also supported criticism of Sanjay Yadav, who was seen by many as becoming too powerful within the party.

Back then, Tej Pratap came out in Rohini Acharya’s support and echoed his sister’s allegations against Sanjay Yadav. He alleged that Sanjay Yadav wants to “usurp” Tejashwi Yadav’s chair.

Now as the rift between Rohini Acharya and Tejashwi Yadav intensifies, Tej Pratap has again extended support to Acharya. In a statement posted on Instagram by his party, Janshakti Janta Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav said that he tolerated his own insult silently, but he would not tolerate the humiliation of his sister. He added that he is enraged by the incident and that the people of Bihar would not forgive the people who misbehaved with Rohini.

“Yesterday’s incident has shaken my heart to the core. I tolerated what happened to me, but the insult inflicted on my sister is unbearable under any circumstances. Listen, Jaichands— if you attack the family, the people of Bihar will never forgive you. Ever since I heard the news of my sister Rohini being hit by a slipper, my heart has been filled with rage. When public sentiments are hurt, the dust on the intellect is blown away. These few faces have clouded even Tejaswi’s intellect. The consequences of this injustice will be extremely dire. The reckoning of time is very harsh.”

Tej Pratap further appealed to Lalu Prasad Yadav to give him a ‘signal’ to expose the ‘Jaichands’ or traitors behind the issue. He said, “I request the Honorable RJD National President and my father, my political guru, Shri Lalu Prasad Ji, Father, give me a signal… just one gesture, and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands themselves. This is not a fight for any party, it is a fight for the honor of the family, the dignity of the daughter, and the self-respect of Bihar.”

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rohini Acharya contested from Saran and lost to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Now, Acharya was reportedly eyeing a ticket in the assembly elections, however, the party was not in favour of this. Attempting to put all speculations at rest, Acharya posted that she has no political ambitions, and for her, her self-respect is of supreme importance. However, her continued criticism of Sanjay Yadav and his growing clout in the RJD came across as a confirmation that there Rohini Acharya indeed had political ambitions and perhaps Sanjay Yadav stood in her way.

While this is undeniably a rough patch for the Lalu family, it comes across more as a drama to deviate discourse from the RJD’s humiliating electoral loss. Tej Pratap’s expulsion, Rohini Acharya’s public outburst, and now Lalu Yadav’s other daughters moving out of the family indicate a full-blown feud within the family, and a hurried rush among the ‘aggrieved’ members to cash in on the narrative of victimhood and gather public support in their favour. The disputes and the power tussle within the family may be real but the ongoing drama in the past few months has only appeared as a TV serial-style ploy to attract attention and even sympathy towards the three factions (Rohini, Tej Pratap and the Lalu-Tejashwi) within Lalu family.

While this public attention did not translate into votes, the fresh melodrama of heartbroken daughters being allegedly forced to leave their maternal homes seems a new episode in the saga of the once-powerful family.