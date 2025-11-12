Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Muslim mob including women and children pelt stones on officials during demolition of illegal dargah in Somnath, around 100 booked: Read FIR details

On 10th November, around 11 properties consisting of shops, houses and places of worship, were scheduled for removal in proximity to the Somnath Temple near Shankha Circle within the jurisdiction of the Prabhas Patan police station.

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
Muslims pelted stones on officials in response to the demolition of an unauthorized dargah.
Image via Divya Bhaskar

A challenging situation developed during a large-scale demolition operation organized by the administration in Prabhas Patan, Gir Somnath in Gujarat. Structures constructed on government land were taken down when a Muslim group, which included several women and children, gathered to protest the demolition of a dargah (Islamic shrine).

The group hurled stones at the police, injuring two cops after which a case had been lodged against 100 people in relation to the incident. According to reports, the administration has been engaged in a significant demolition drive targeting illegal constructions in Somnath for an extended time.

Several unauthorized residential and commercial structures have been targeted as part of this initiative. On 10th November, around 11 properties consisting of shops, houses and places of worship, were scheduled for removal in proximity to the Somnath Temple near Shankha Circle within the jurisdiction of the Prabhas Patan police station.

Police teams arrived in the evening to take action on the unauthorized Hazrat Rangeela Shah Dargah following the removal of most of the encroachment. A group of women dressed in burqas alongside children then entered the area, resulting in a confrontation with the police. The latter tried to calm the crowd several times but they surged forward and assaulted the officials by hurling stones.

Dargah (Source: Bhaskar)

The police employed a mild lathi charge and discharged three tear gas shells as the mob dispersed and order was restored. However, Inspector MV Patel from Prabhas Patan and Head Constable Kuldeep Singh Parmar of the Surveillance Squad sustained wounds. The police reported that a group of 80 to 100 individuals had thrown stones at them.

The police commenced an operation to locate the perpetrators and informed that the situation is presently under control. A case has been filed against the assailants as well as against the women who were part of the group.

Case against 17 identified individuals, mob of 100

The police have implemented strict measures in response to the incident. An offense had been recorded against a mob of 100 individuals which included 17 identified persons. The action transpired after the review of video evidence of the assault. The police have lodged an FIR (First Information Report) against the perpetrators, on a complaint filed by Deputy Mamlatdar Ranjit Singh Kher. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

A criminal case has been launched under sections 189(2), 189(3), 189(5), 190, 191(2), 195(1), 125 and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act, at the Prabhas Patan police station. The primary suspects are Rafiq Gadhia, Shabana Haroon Motia, Razia Hussain Kalwat, Saqil alias Bhoro, Ghulam Sabir Doctor, Rajusha Hinfsha Banwa, Shakeel alias Gali Kalwat, Obama, Nadeem Kalwania, Ayub Badam, Rafiq alias Bodu, Sabbir Maulana, Sufian Kalwania, Mayuddin Hanif Amad Mahmad Mahida, Sabbir Iqbal and Sabbir Haroon.

OpIndia spoke with the complainant

The complainant in an interview with OpIndia disclosed that his team under police protection had arrived to take down the dargah, situated on government property. However, a throng of local women, children and men began to create a disturbance and obstruct the operation, despite police efforts to talk to them. Afterward, they started to pelt stones when the police made further attempts to pacify them.

Kher detailed that the police resorted to a lathi charge and utilized tear gas shells after the attack escalated. He also noted that the authorities demolished the illegal dargah as the situation was stabilized. He confirmed that further action is underway and the demolition campaign will continue.

Bulldozer action (Source: Bhaskar)

The authorities promptly began a combing operation to capture the culprits. However, it has been reported that the majority of them have absconded and the police are actively pursuing them. The administration has unequivocally stated that the ongoing process of eliminating illegal encroachments from government property would proceed and strict steps are going to be enforced against people who take the law into their own hands and assault personnel.

