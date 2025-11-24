Monday, November 24, 2025
What is ‘The Himkhand’, the leftist organisation using ‘pollution’ as a cover to incite violence and glorify Maoists and the role played by urban naxal Kranti

While 'The Himkhand' started out as an outfit fighting 'climate change' and 'environmental disruptions', the organisation did not take long to co-opt regional politics and anti-establishment narratives.

Dibakar Dutta
What is ‘The Himkhand’, the leftist organisation using ‘pollution’ as a cover to incite violence and glorify Maoists and the role played by urban naxal Kranti
Urban Naxals Kranti, Sonam Wangchuk and Prashant Bhushan

Urban naxals, masquerading as anti-pollution protestors, laid siege to the India Gate on Sunday (23rd November). While championing the cause of ‘pollution’, they raised slogans eulogising slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma and attacked the police with chilli spray.

Two rabid leftist organisations were at the helm of this carefully crafted protest, meant to glorify the ideology of Red terror while gaining mass support in the name of ‘pollution.’ These groups included Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (bsCEM) and ‘The Himkhand’.

Urban naxals in India are now weaponising climate change and environmental activism to promote left-wing extremism and undermine the nation’s sovreignity and territorial integrity.

The Himkhand operates two accounts on Instagram – one which goes by the username ‘thehimkhand‘ and the other with the username ‘the.himkhand.’ A cursory glance at its posts reveal that the leftist outfit has been active since May 2024.

While it started out as an outfit fighting ‘climate change’ and ‘environmental disruptions’, the organisation did not take long to co-opt regional politics and anti-establishment narratives.

Days after the Ladakh administration cancelled the land allotment to Sonam Wangchuk-led Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL) over gross irregularities, the activist sought to create anarchy and chaos in the region by raking up the cause of ‘Statehood’ and provoking violence.

Around the same time in October this year, ‘The Himkhand’ was championing the cause of the ‘Ladakh movement. Not just that, it was actively rationalising violence too.

The protestors’ act of torching the BJP office is a symbolic rejection of the party’s model of anti-Himalayan development. The people of Ladakh have delivered their mandate,” read one of the posts uploaded on 5th October this year.

Screengrab of the Instagram post by The Himkhand

In another post, the leftist outfit attempted to justify violence as mere constructs designed by ‘ruling class to restrict action.’

Coincidentally, ‘The Himkhand’ had recently invited Prashant Bhushan, a major provocateur during the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots as a speaker for an event on ‘air pollution.’

OpIndia had found that one of the ‘activists’ spearheading this radical leftist outfit is a man named Kranti.

He was spotted alongside ‘activist’ Ravjot of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (bsCEM) who chanted the nefarious slogan, “Comrade Hidma Amar Rahe”.

It’s crystal clear that Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch and ‘The Himkhand’ are working in tandem to incite violence, glorify red terrorism in the garb of climate activism.

Screengrab of the post by The Himkhand

It must be mentioned ‘The Himkhand’ has been the frontrunner in opposing and thwarting development projects such as the Char Dham Railway project under the garb of ‘environmental conservatism.’

With Operation Kalgar reaching its conclusion and elimination of Red terror, urban naxals and their associated outfits are now championing different socio-economic causes as a last resort to brainwash and indoctrinate people.

Dibakar Dutta
Dibakar Duttahttps://dibakardutta.in/
Centre-Right. Political analyst. Assistant Editor @Opindia. Reach me at [email protected]

