Thursday, September 24, 2020
Updated:

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan named in the disclosure statement of the accused

Earlier, this week, the Delhi Court admitted the charge-sheets filed by the Delhi Police against the 15 accused in the Delhi riots. In its charge-sheet, the Delhi police had alleged that the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that took place in February were the result of a pre-planned conspiracy.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Salman Khurshid (L) and Prashant Bhushan (R)/ Image Source: Amar Ujala
22

The Delhi Police have named various senior Congress, CPM leaders as well as lawyer-activist like Prashant Bhushan in the charge-sheet filed in connection with Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

According to the reports, former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, CPM leader Brinda Karat, Prashant Bhushan was among the ones who gave provocative speeches during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said the Delhi police in the charge-sheet. Addition to these names, far-left ‘protestors’ Kavita Krishnan, Kawalpreet Kaur, Gauhar Raza have also been named mention in disclosure statements of accused persons in a charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police.

The name of Congress leader Salman Khurshid was mentioned in the disclosure statements of accused Khalid Saifi as well as former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan. The disclosure statement of Saifi mentioned that to keep the protest going and sustaining it for long, he and former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan had invited the likes of Khurshid, to deliver “provocative speech”.

The statement of a protected witness, made under Section 164 CrPC, has also named Salman Khurshid stating that the Congress leader had made a provocative speech.

Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan named in the charge-sheet

Similarly, controversial activist and Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan has been named in the disclosure statement of Saifi and Ishrat Jahan, who have allegedly blamed Prashant Bhushan for giving a provocative speech at Khureji.

Raza, who is claimed to be a ‘scientist’, has been mentioned for “instigating Muslims” through his speech at Khureji. A protected witness confessed that Raza, along with others, “spoke wrong and objectionable things against CAA, NRC and the current government, and instigated Muslims”.

Kawalpreet Kaur, another left-wing activist’s name has also been named in the disclosure statement of Saifi dated May 25, in which he said he was in touch with Kaur and others to “plan with them” and get them to send “provocative messages/tweets” so that the “Muslim community feels angered towards the government and its policies due to religious reasons”.

The charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police further said that Ishrat Jahan, in her disclosure statement, alleged that in order to sustain the anti-CAA protests, filmmaker Rahul Roy and Bhim Army member Himanshu were also invited by her and Saifi on the instructions of Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC).

Delhi court admits charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police

Earlier, this week, the Delhi Court admitted the charge-sheets filed by the Delhi Police against the 15 accused in the Delhi riots. In its charge-sheet, the Delhi police had alleged that the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that took place in February were the result of a pre-planned conspiracy.

The Delhi police had invoked various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with the Indian Penal Code in the case. The case emanates from FIR No. 59, which was lodged by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on March 6, 2020.

The Delhi Police has named 15 prime accused in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case that includes former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain, former Congress leader Ishrat Jahan, self-proclaimed activist Khalid Saifi, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider.

Far-left ‘activists’ and members of Pinjra Tod members – Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal have also been named in the charge-sheet along with Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha.

