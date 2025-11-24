On 23rd November, an anti-pollution protest in Delhi resulted in violence against the police, including the use of chili spray, which led to the filing of a First Information Report and the arrest of 15 individuals by the authorities. The demonstration which was purportedly aimed at advocating for clean air was quickly revealed to be aligned with a leftist agenda perpetrated by bsCEM (Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch), its leaders like Ravjot Kaur and The Himkhand, as the deceased Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was eulogised by the participants. His posters were displayed and slogans such as “Comrade Hidma Amar Rahe” were chanted.

Protest is on Delhi Pollution



Slogans- "Comrade Hidma Amar Rahe"



The real protest is against Killing of Naxalite Hidma who has killed hundreds of our Jawans.



These "Laal Salam" Communists celebrated when Hidma led attack on on 75 CRPF Jawans in 2010.



These JNU Leftists are… pic.twitter.com/SO6lWWtbH0 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) November 23, 2025

Maoists were not merely glorified at the protest, but their terror organisations were referred to as “people’s governments”. Naxal terror in tribal areas, which operates through threats, intimidation and violence, were depicted as a replacement for the democratically elected government in the nation. Their apologists, also known as Urban Naxals, exalted the terror inflicted by the proponents of their ideology under the guise of “rights and welfare.”

Interestingly, bsCEM and The Himkhand, key players in the agitation, had earlier organised an event on 14th November titled, “Press Conference on the Movement for Clean Air.” Notably, Prashant Bhushan was also a speaker at this program which was also hosted by AISA (All India Students Association) of Delhi University, along with ‘Scientists for Society’.

Ravjot, Delhi protests and ‘Comrade Hidma Amar Rahe’

One Ravjot from bsCEM was featured in the poster of the event, the same person who was seen hailing terrorist Hidma, demonising the Indian government, and praising the Naxals’ rule in tribal areas as ‘ideal’ during the protest in Delhi yesterday.

As per reports, Ravjot is a Computer Science graduate from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and an active member of the bsCEM. She is a regular ‘Andolanjeevi’ in Delhi, and on Sunday, she was accused of carrying chilli spray and attacking police personnel. 4 police personnel have sustained eye injuries and have been admitted to the RML Hospital.

According to this lady protesting in Delhi yesterday, air pollution is happening because of ‘profit-led development model’.

She wants it replaced with ‘people led development model practised by Maoists’.



(Protest had posters lionising Maoist commander Hidma)

Delhi Police has… pic.twitter.com/WYp9fcEdCd — Padmaja Joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) November 24, 2025

Meanwhile, an overview of these radical organisations expose their outspoken endorsement of red terror as each gun-wielding Naxalite who has waged war against the nation is either a fighter for tribal rights or considered innocent by them.

‘Boycott elections and resort to violence against the nation’

Last year, bsCEM vandalised the walls of Delhi University with graffiti prior to the Lok Sabha elections telling people to abstain from the polls. It even proclaimed, “Ek hi raasta Naxalbari” (the only way is Naxalbari), the place which sparked the inception of red terror in India. They also wrote other slogans including “Boycott elections, join new democracy,” along with attacking the Election Commission of India.

Subsequently, then Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi remarked, “…two FIRs under the Defacement Act have been registered and an investigation has been taken up.” The incident happened on 23rd May, when bsCEM painted several messages on the north campus of the university, and the perpetrators were arrested when the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) filed a complaint.

The group claimed that painting slogans have “always been a democratic way to dissent in the history of the country’s student movements.”

“Imperialistic exploitation has continued in India after 1947, when the country transitioned from a colonial to semi-colonial structure. We think elections are a scam and there will be no real change. Adivasis will continue to suffer at the hands of every party,” argued bsCEM’s member Gurkirat.

“India’s democracy exists only to maintain status quo. There is no space for a real struggle, which is why such quick action was taken against us,” she alleged. The hyporcisy is both laughable and tragic. These elements aim to exploit India’s democratic framework to supplant it with Maoism and they shamelessly assert their right to do so.

While democracies are not without their flaws, they ultimately reflect the will of the people, allowing every community, including tribals, minorities, and others to engage in the selection of their preferred government according to the Constitution. However, these individuals romanticise the ideology of violence and bloodshed, where the voices and rights of the populace are silenced under the threat of a gun, as a superior alternative to elections.

The rhetoric of Barhminical Hindutva and lionising Maoists

As anticipated, bsCEM attributed the police action against them to the “Brahmanical Hindutva Fascist RSS-BJP (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-Bharatiya Janata Party),” rather than their own legal violations and the assault on officers with chili spray. They even signalled their “comrades” and those who share their ideology to assemble in large numbers, clearly intending to incite further unrest.

The protest, which bore chilling similarities to the initial stages of anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in 2020, was portrayed as a regular agitation instead of a program intended to mainstream Naxalism and celebrate adversaries of India. The group even labelled terrorist Hidma’s elimination as a “fake encounter” and charged the Indian government with drenching the mineral-rich areas of central India in “the blood of its sons and daughters.”

The Naxals, accountable for numerous assaults on security forces, suppressing democracy and oppressing the local population under their “parallel governments” were shown as heroes.

On the other hand, the administartion and authorities who strive to put an end to these atrocities and integrate the impoverished regions with the rest of India for development had been misrepresented as villains to deceive the unsuspecting populace and evoke sympathy.

Likewise, after repeatedly accusing the government of causing the deaths of persons “fighting for the rights of tribal communities” and alleging that Maoist commander Malloujula Venugopal Rao also known as Sonu, surrendered to appease large corporations, bsCEM urged the government to comply with the Geneva Convention regarding Non-International Armed Conflict and also presented several demands, including the cessation of “Operation Kagaar” against Naxalites.

The invocation of “Operation Kaggar” is a clear indication of how successful it has been in dissolving the Maoist threat in the nation.

Similarly, the “Brahmanical Hindutva Fascist RSS-BJP” was earlier explicitly accused of the “torture and killing” of Hidma, who was presented as an ordinary “Adavasi.” The Maoists, who govern through violence were painted as “unarmed revolutionaries” and taking up arms against the government was dubbed as “democratic dissent.”

Maoism was even hailed as a solution to the “oppression and exploitation” of the masses. The banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) was mentioned as a legitimate voice of the people.

The advocacy for the followers of the murderous Left Wing ideology, alongside a deeply ingrained apathy towards its victims and hatred for the country, had been a regular characteristic in the communications issued by bsCEM and its sister groups. All the posts were exclusively for expressing sympathy and commemorating Naxalities, without a single word for their targets, including the tribal populations.

This reflects how bsCEM and similar organisations regard native populations as their loyalty is directed only towards the bloodthirsty ideology, at the plight and expense of countless innocent lives.

Demonisation of the Indian state, and support for Palestine

The Indian state had been labeled as a republic that kills its own children by bsCEM, conveniently overlooking that the Maoists neither children, nor they see India as their nation, leading them to take up arms in opposition. Hence, posts demanding to halt “Operation Kaagar” were frequently shared by the group.

Furthermore, multiple posts were dedicated to former Professor of English at the University of Delhi, GN Saibaba, who received a life sentence owing to his connections with Maoists. However, he was later acquitted and the Bombay High Court judge Rohit B Deo responsible for the decision resigned from his position in 2023, due to personal reasons.

Saibaba passed away on 12th October of the previous year. His one-year death anniversary was observed as “memorial meet of his martyrdom” by bsCEM which reiterated its outrageous rants against the current dispensation.

The group also expressed outrage after the Mumbai police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against at least 10 students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for commemorating Saibaba’s death anniversary. Importantly, these students had not secured permission for the event from the institution or the authorities and even used the program to raise slogans in favor of Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Similar to how bsCEM endorsed Maoist violence in India as a revolutionary measure, it also disseminated pro-Hamas propaganda and organized protests in support of Palestine.

Conclusion

The aforementioned is merely a glimpse into the anti-India and radical mindset of bsCEM and other such elements in the country that seek to exploit the freedom granted by the Constitution and the nation to usurp the government and perpetuate large-scale bloodshed under the guise of revolution and ideology. This was clearly demonstrated during the protests at Red Fort with the attack on police. These individuals aim to undermine every Indian institution to further their dangerous agenda and then feign victimhood when they are prevented from doing so.