India has witnessed the shocking disclosure of several terror plots over the past few weeks due to the vigilance of the security agencies. However, a terror incident did occur in the national capital close to the Red Fort after an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed module was unveiled, resulting in the recovery of almost 2900 kilograms of explosive materials, assault rifles and various other ammunition.

The authorities apprehended three Kashmiri doctors, Adeel Ahmed Bhat, Muzammil Shakeel (Musaib Ganaie/Ganie) and Mohammad Arif along with multiple other suspects. Moreover, Dr Shaheen Saeed, another part of this group was also arrested. She is from Lal Bagh in Lucknow and had been appointed by Sadia Azhar to oversee the foundation the JeM’s women wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat, in India as well as find new members. The latter is the sister of Muhammad Masood Azhar Alvi also known as Masood Azhar.

Meanwhile, another Kashmiri doctor, Dr Mohammad Umar un Nabi, who was also a member of this conspiracy exploded his Hyundai i20 at one of the most popular tourist attractions in Delhi, killing at least 13 people and injuring numerous others. He reportedly responded in a state of panic after their terror network was exposed. These accused have been affiliated with Al Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad.

Now, that the terrorists have been busted how can their supporters or apologists even delay for a second to either whitewash their real identities and appeal to public emotions by depicting them in a humane light. Thus, executing its anticipated propaganda duties with outstanding conviction, The Wire predictably seized its “headmaster’s son” moment and crafted a sentimental narrative around the terrorists for its equally extremist or potentially gullible audience.

On 13th November, it published an article, “We Are Doomed, What More Can Be Said: Families of Kashmiri Doctors Linked to ‘Terror Module’ Case” by Jehangir Ali which nearly presented the terrorists as victims and the state as the antagonist for its actions against them.

Humanising a monster

The article featured an interview with Umar Nabi’s 53-year-old father, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, who reminisced about the time when his son’s aspiration of becoming a doctor was achieved. The family hails from Koil in Pulwama and the deceased terrorist, who had two brothers and a sister, served as an assistant professor of medicine at Al Falah University.

Despite the extensive reports confirming his involvement in the instance including DNA test, the article alleged, “Officials have not confirmed these reports.” It then conveyed how Bhat left his teaching job which forced the family to cope with poor economic conditions.

The piece also included Bhat’s brother to further illustrate their plight who stated that Umar Nabi’s mother “begged for his education” and he was the sole provider for the family. Afterward, the author underscored how Umar Nabi’s brother succeeded in NEET on his second attempt and enrolled in Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, even after “studying at government-run schools in the village.”

“He has never participated in private tutoring but has consistently offered prayers,” the article quoted the bomber’s uncle, clearly adding a religious context to the achievement. Ironically, for these elements, religion should always be credited for all accomplishments but never be deemed accountable, even when it is used to carry out dreadful actions.

Now, if the family was in such a critical situation, should Umar Nabi not have concentrated on improving their financial status rather than pursuing jihad and aligning with a terrorist organisation? He evidently had the brains for it as he was among the state’s NEET-PG toppers and even had the opportunity since he was already earning.

However, he opted to channel his intellect and energy into wreaking havoc on the nation that offered him all these opportunities instead of being a decent son. Umar Nabi favored JeM at the expense of his family. Who is to blame for this? It is certainly not the security agencies who were fulfilling their responsibilities.

Should they have remained passive merely because he was an exceptional student from a low-income Muslim family, allowing him to murder hundreds? He already managed to take many innocent lives and ruin several others. How many more deaths are needed to satisfy this savage bloodlust or is it simply never enough?

The terrorist is called a “shining example” characterized as a “hardworking student” and an “intelligent student” who donned nearly tattered clothing and attended college in flip-flops. As if this disgraceful propaganda were insufficient, the article claimed that he was only “missing” rather than the fact that he died due to the explosion he set off.

The article then introduced Umar Naib’s “distraught-looking younger cousin” in a disorganised home, symbolised by a jumbled stack of books left over during raids by security personnel. The deteriorating and substandard condition of the house was brought to light to reiterate the family’s economic struggles as the youngster described him as a “role model.”

The article repeatedly highlighted not only Umar Nabi’s brilliance as a student and his capabilities as a doctor but also discussed his family’s economic hardships. While these points can be accepted, it further underscores that education does not counter Islamist ideology, instead, it reinforces the same which has been glaringly obvious after he was dubbed as the “most radicalised member” of the terror group.

He prioritized killing his fellow countrymen in the name of religion over helping his family. Additionally, his brother-in-law was involved in the atrocious plot. Therefore, the entire family was not oblivious to these developments, contrary to what the article attempted to paint.

Blatant glorification of terrorists, concocting lies to defend them

After the desperate efforts to depict Umar Nabi in a compassionate manner, the article strikes to replicate this with the other Kashmiri terrorists, Dr Adeel Ahmad Bhat and Dr Muzzamil Shakeel Ganie. They were arrested in Saharanpur and Faridabad, respectively. Ganie is also from Koil which is around 300 meters away from Umar Nabi’s home in the village’s Huirpora neighbourhood.

The article mentioned that his affluent apple farmer father purchased a payment seat for him at a cost of several lakhs of rupees for him to study medicine at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Jammu.

Ganie temporarily worked at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar after earning his MBBS degree in 2016-17 and then relocated to Al Falah University in Faridabad to serve as a senior resident as part of his postgraduate Diplomate of National Board degree.

Asmat Shakeel, his sister, portrayed him as “kind and religious” and contended that the media is fabricating stories about Ganie’s participation in the terror module. Interestingly, what the article or she herself conventionally did not unveil is that she completed her MBBS in Bangladesh, a country that has recently been in the spotlight for the surge in Islamist activities and anti-Hindu violence.

The article even lamented over the indefinite postponement of Asmat’s marriage, originally scheduled for 9th-10th November following her brother’s arrest by the police. The event is apparently more important than the lives of innocent Indians or the prevention of another terror attack, for the media outlet. Meanwhile, the wedding functions were not as significant as the jihad mission for Ganie.

It is unrealistic to expect a Kashmiri family to admit to the heinous crimes of their son, considering the history of the valley. However, the article successfully underscored that, irrespective of one’s financial standing, intellect or educational qualifications, the influence of jihad dominates all. Therefore, to assert that education is the antidote of this menace is not only naive but also blatantly misleading and devious, given the overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

When wedding celebrations undermine innocent lives

The article once again declared that Umar Nabi is missing, despite the mounting evidence. It attributed “unconfirmed reports” to argue that he has been evading authorities since the incident.

The piece stated that a DNA test was carried performed to match his mother’s samples with the human remains found in the wrecked car that exploded close to Red Fort. However, it shrewdly omitted to mention that the test confirmed Umar Nabi’s identity and smoothly proceeded to discuss Dr Shaheen Saeed as well as other medical professionals who have been questioned regarding the case.

The Wire engaged in manipulating facts, serving falsehoods, casting aspersions on the facts and more, all in an effort to shift accountability away from the terrorists. Nevertheless, it only restated that there is no remedy for those indoctrinated by jihad and the deceptions of their apologists in the media or otherwise, highlight the utter hypocrisy and vile ideology.

The documentation of Umar Nabi’s jihadi actions is termed as “unconfirmed reports that seek to project him, a promising young doctor as a suicide bomber.” Had he invested as much faith in his medical profession instead of jihad, the tragedy could have been avoided, he would be alive today and the notorious platform would have found another terrorist to sanitise.

The article bemoaned the challenges encountered by the family due to the search operations and interrogations conducted by security agencies. It cannot be emphasised enough that it clearly wanted to weave a narrative of sympathy for the terrorists, endangering lives. The author fundamentally did not wish for the authorities to uncover the roots of this terror network as well as expose additional details, even if it resulted in more terrorist attacks and bloodshed.

Umar Nabi’s father unsurprisingly refused to accept his son’s real face as his uncle announced, “We are doomed. What more can be said,” to conclude the article dramatically.

If their words are taken as valid, then it is solely the consequences of their son’s actions and not those of anyone else. Redirecting anger or frustration towards others or minimizing his role will not change the reality, regardless of one’s wishes.

The Wire’s nauseating rhetoric

Of course, this is not the first instance in which The Wire, kown for harbouring rape accused, has expressed sympathy for jihadis or those accused of terrorism and has blatantly misrepresented facts to support such individuals. They have a long history of acting as their apologists and cheerleaders while simultaneously demonising Hindus.

Its chief propagandist Arfa Khanum Sherwani recently expressed her endorsement of “I Love Muhammad,” the controversy which led to major unrest in the country. The outlet has even disseminated bogus narratives to attack the sacred “Jai Shree Ram” slogan. It went to the extent of labelling the partition of India as “social justice” and similarly attempted to downplay the targeted massacre of Hindu men in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Likewise, it depicted Guflisha Fatima, a key figure in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots as a victim. The list of their wicked actions is excessively extensive and with the latest article, it has added another feather to its blood-soaked cap of whitewashing jihadis, terrorists and anti-Hindu elements.