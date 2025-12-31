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Old enmity, attack on a Hindu family and stone-pelting: FIR filed against a mob including Shah Rukh — what happened in Kalana village of Sanand?

Tensions flared in Sanand’s Kalana village after an old rivalry led to an alleged attack on a Hindu family, escalating into stone-pelting. Videos of the violence went viral on social media. Police registered FIRs against Shah Rukh Khan and others and deployed police and CRPF to control the situation.

OpIndia Staff
Several videos of stone-pelting from Kalana are going viral on social media

There has been an atmosphere of tension in Kalana village of Sanand taluka in Ahmedabad for the past two days. The situation deteriorated after some history-sheeters from the Muslim community allegedly attacked a Hindu family due to an old rivalry, eventually leading to stone-pelting. Some videos related to the incident have also gone viral on social media, showing stones being hurled. Following the incident, the police registered FIRs based on complaints from both sides. Police and CRPF teams have been deployed in the village.

OpIndia has accessed a copy of the FIR. Based on a complaint registered at the Sanand GIDC police station on 29 December, an FIR was filed against 22 Muslim individuals, including Shah Rukh Khan, Moin Khan, and Liaqat. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a 17-year-old minor from Kalana village.

What does the complaint say?

According to the complaint, about a year ago there was a minor altercation between members of the Hindu Thakor community and some members of the Muslim community in the village. After prolonged tension over the issue, community elders from both sides had arrived at a compromise around a month ago.

As per the complaint, on the day of the incident, the minor complainant was sitting on the outskirts of the village with a friend when Shah Rukh Khan arrived and began arguing. When Shah Rukh started abusing him verbally, the minor took out his mobile phone and began recording a video. Enraged by this, Shah Rukh allegedly snatched the phone from the minor’s hand, slapped him, and threatened to kill him before leaving the spot.

After returning home, the minor narrated the entire incident to his family members. Some of his relatives and other villagers then went to speak to Shah Rukh to resolve the matter. However, it is alleged that Shah Rukh’s family members, including some women, abused them instead.

The complaint further alleges that Shah Rukh, along with around 20–25 Muslim individuals armed with sticks and batons, then attacked the Hindu family. The mob later resorted to stone-pelting and vandalism. Elderly members and women of the Thakor family sustained injuries and were subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

FIR registered against the accused

After the police arrived, the situation was brought under control. Based on the complaint, the Sanand GIDC police station registered a case against Shah Rukh and others under Sections 115(2), 352, 351(3), 189(2), 191(2), 190, 194(2), 324(2), and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation was initiated.

Meanwhile, a Muslim woman from the other side has also filed a complaint alleging assault by some members of the Thakor community, and the police are taking action in that case as well.

The entire incident occurred on the night of Monday (29 December). On Tuesday, both groups again came face to face, leading to fresh stone-pelting. Subsequently, a large police contingent reached the village and carried out combing operations. Fearing arrest, the accused reportedly fled their homes and hid in nearby fields, from where they were tracked and arrested using drones. It is learnt that the police have arrested 42 people in connection with the case.

Considering the situation, police and CRPF units have been deployed in the village. At present, the situation in Kalana village remains peaceful.

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OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

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