The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scripted a historic political victory in the state of Kerala by capturing power at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after 45 long years of uninterrupted rule by the CPI(M)-led Left in the state capital’s civic body. This victory is a major turn in the political history of the state’s capital, which was always regarded as a Left stronghold.

Adding to the significance of the moment, Kerala’s first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, R Sreelekha, emerged as one of the most prominent faces of the BJP’s breakthrough. The retired Director General of Police (DGP) won the Sasthamangalam division by a massive margin, making her victory one of the standout results of the election.

Her victory has also caused a buzz in political quarters about the possibility of the BJP nominating her as their candidate for the mayor’s position. If that is the case, Sreelekha would be the first mayor for the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram.

When questioned about the possibility, Sreelekha replied that it is entirely in the hands of the party leadership. “I have come to know that no candidate has ever secured such a huge lead in the Sasthamangalam ward. I thank the people for their clear verdict,” she told reporters after the results.

She also said that despite facing strong criticism from both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress during the campaign, voters stood firmly by her. “There was constant criticism against me beyond expected limits. I am happy that the people of my ward rejected all of it and supported me,” she said.

Who is R Sreelekha?

Born and brought up in Thiruvananthapuram, R Sreelekha has had a long and varied career in public service. Before joining the police, she worked as a lecturer at Shree Vidyadhiraja College. She later joined the Reserve Bank of India as a Grade B officer in Mumbai.

At just 26 years of age, she cleared the civil services examination and became Kerala’s first woman IPS officer in January 1987, breaking a major barrier in a profession dominated by men at the time.

From being Kerala’s first woman IPS officer to becoming our state’s first woman officer to reach the DGP rank, BJP’s Sasthamangalam candidate Sreelekha ji has many milestones in her long record of public service.



During the next 33 years, Sreelekha held various significant posts both in the state as well as in the national setup. She was the District Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Thrissur districts of Kerala. She then held the post of Superintendent of Police and Deputy Inspector General with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Her career involved overseeing various major departments such as the Crime Branch, Vigilance, Armed Police, Fire & Rescue Services, Motor Vehicles Department, and the Prison Department. In 2017, she was given the promotion to Director General of Police. She became the first woman officer to achieve the highest position in the police department in the state of Kerala.

During her tenure with the CBI, she gained a reputation as “Raid Sreelekha” for her no-nonsense approach to combating corruption and for her fearlessness in conducting investigations.

She retired from service in December 2020 after over three decades of serving in the police force.

Sreelekha’s contribution beyond policing

Sreelekha is also known for introducing several reforms during her service. As Transport Commissioner, she pushed for e-governance initiatives and played a key role in improving road safety in Kerala. She led Asia’s first Road Safety Hackathon with support from the World Bank.

She was instrumental in launching ‘THUNA’, a digital platform aimed at improving communication between the police and the public. She also started HATS, a counselling centre designed to help police personnel dealing with stress and mental health issues.

Her work earned her several awards, including the President’s Police Medals for Meritorious and Distinguished Service, the Indian Overseas Award for Public Service, and the Kerala government’s Meritorious Service Award.

In 2015, she was selected for the prestigious Chevening Fellowship by the UK government and received training at institutions such as King’s College London, London Business School and Scotland Yard.

Apart from her administrative career, Sreelekha is also a writer. She has authored nine books, including novels and works focused on women’s legal awareness. She regularly writes columns for Malayalam magazines. Her latest novel, Balipatham, published by Mathrubhumi Books in 2024, retells the legend of King Mahabali.

She holds a degree in English Literature and an MBA in Human Resource Management, giving her a blend of academic, administrative and literary experience.

Entry into politics and election outcome

After her retirement, Sreelekha remained in the limelight, sometimes creating controversy with her opinions. She was noticed for expressing that actor Dileep was unfairly dragged into the 2017 sexual assault incident of another actress. Recently, she questioned the delay in registering a sexual harassment charge against Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil, who is an expelled member of Congress.

She formally became a member of the BJP in October 2024, citing that she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sreelekha had maintained that she never favoured any political side as a police officer.

In the civic polls, the BJP became the single largest party in a 101-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by winning 50 seats in the wards. CPI(M)-led LDF managed to get 29 seats, while Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) gained 19 seats. Two seats were taken by independent candidates.

Although the BJP came one seat short of a majority, it is a defining moment in the political history of the state capital. As the party is basking in the ascendancy it never thought possible, the spotlight is now on whether R Sreelekha gets to head the Corporation, heralding a new era in the political landscape of Kerala.