In Kalana village of Sanand taluka in Ahmedabad district, a Hindu family was attacked by a local Muslim mob. While the police are investigating the incident, a “Bangladesh angle” has also emerged. The victims stated that Muslim individuals issued threats after being provoked by a social media post made by a Hindu youth from the village following the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh.

This emerged when OpIndia met and spoke with the victims. The first person to be attacked was a Hindu minor. His father was also injured in the assault and spoke to OpIndia while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim’s father said that his son had posted a story on social media seeking justice for the killing of Dipu Das in Bangladesh. He alleged that after seeing the story, local Muslims threatened them, saying that a Hindu had been burned alive in Bangladesh and that if such stories were posted, the entire Thakorvas locality would be set on fire.

‘બાંગ્લાદેશમાં તો ખાલી એક જ હિંદુને સળગાવ્યો હતો, અહીં તો આખો ઠાકોર વાસ સળગાવી મેલવાનો છે…’



સાણંદના કલાણા ગામના એક હિંદુ યુવાને બાંગ્લાદેશમાં મુસ્લિમો દ્વારા એક હિંદુ યુવાનને જાહેરમાં સળગાવ્યો એ બાબતની સ્ટોરી મૂકી હતી, જેની દુશ્મનાવટ રાખીને ગામના મુસલમાનોએ કર્યો હતો હુમલો…… pic.twitter.com/rkVHKffWXB — ઑપઇન્ડિયા (@OpIndia_G) January 1, 2026

Local Hindu women allege long-term harassment of daughters

Local women further alleged that for the past 12 months, some local Muslim individuals have been harassing them. Hindu women and girls are finding it difficult to step out of their homes, and obscene gestures are being made at them. They alleged that they are threatened for wearing tilaks and are not allowed to celebrate any Hindu festival or event peacefully in the village.

Another woman alleged that when her husband or other family members return from work, they are assaulted. She said obscene gestures are made whenever Hindu women and girls step outside. Demanding action, she said the accused must be punished and justice must be delivered to Hindus.

Other women, narrating their ordeal in tears, appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi for justice. They said they had endured all this for three days without food or water and now wanted justice. Another woman also questioned Thakor community leader Alpesh Thakor.

A Hindu woman from the village, speaking about the stone-pelting, said so many stones couldn’t be hurled in a single day and that it must have been pre-planned. She said that while they were going about their morning routine, having tea and attending to daily chores, stone-pelting suddenly began. OpIndia has also brought visuals from inside their homes.

‘હુમલો પ્લાનિંગથી જ કરાયો હતો, એ લોકો 10 દિવસથી તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા હતા…’



‘મુસલમાનોએ પહેલેથી ધાબાઓ પર પથ્થર લાવીને મૂકેલા હતા…’



ગામમાં 1 વર્ષના બાળકથી લઈને 50 વર્ષના વડીલો સુધી તમામ હિંદુઓને મુસ્લિમોએ ફેંકેલા પથ્થર વાગ્યા…



સાણંદના કલાણા ગામથી ઑપઇન્ડિયાનો એક્સક્લૂઝિવ અહેવાલ…… pic.twitter.com/W61MTxL7xv — ઑપઇન્ડિયા (@OpIndia_G) December 31, 2025

The visuals show holes punched through the tiled roofs of houses. A woman present in the house said she was washing clothes when stones began crashing through the roof. Stones also fell where her child was sleeping. She said the volume of stones was so large that their rooftops were shattered.

What exactly happened

The incident occurred on Monday night (29 December). Stone-pelting also took place again on Tuesday morning. Subsequently, a police contingent reached the village and carried out combing operations. Fearing action, the accused fled their homes and hid in nearby fields, from where they were traced using drones and arrested.

Based on a complaint filed by a Hindu minor, police registered an FIR against 22 Muslim individuals, including one identified as Shahrukh. Acting on the complaint, the Sanand GIDC Police Station registered a case under Sections 115(2), 352, 351(3), 189(2), 191(2), 190, 194(2), 324(2), and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated further investigation. Subsequently, 42 people were detained.