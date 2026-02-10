‘I am a thakur, don’t mess with me’: HDFC employee Aastha Singh breaks silence on incomplete viral video; reveals she is now receiving rape threats

A short video clip of Aastha Singh, an employee of HDFC Bank, has gone viral on social media and triggered a heated debate around caste, identity and online judgment. In the video, Aastha is heard saying, “I am a Thakur… don’t do this nonsense.” Soon after the clip spread, many users began accusing her of promoting casteism.

Aastha Singh later responded, saying the video being shared online is incomplete and shows only her reaction, not what led to the confrontation. She said she is being targeted based on a cropped clip and repeated that she is a Thakur and is proud of her identity.

Strong backlash on social media

After the video started circulating, Aastha Singh faced intense criticism online. Several users accused her of showing caste pride inside a bank and labelled her actions as caste arrogance. Some comments went beyond personal criticism and targeted the entire upper caste community, including Brahmins and Thakurs.

An X user, Suraj Kumar Bauddh, wrote that Aastha had flaunted her caste inside the bank and called for strict action against her.

Another user, Nher, claimed the video showed the “real face of casteists” and linked the incident to the need for new UGC rules.

Other users made crude and abusive remarks, with some even demanding reservations in the private sector.

The outrage did not stop at individual comments. Some verified and official social media handles also shared the clip with sharp remarks. In many posts, Rajputs, their history, and even Thakur women were insulted, all based on a short, edited video of about 10 seconds.

The context of the UGC regulations adds fuel

The video gained even more attention because it surfaced during ongoing debates around University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations. While many from Brahmin, Thakur, and other upper caste communities claim they are being sidelined by the new rules, lower caste groups have long accused upper castes of discrimination.

In this atmosphere, the clip of Aastha Singh was quickly framed as an example of caste arrogance by some users, even though the full background of the incident was not clear at that time.

Many netizens come out in support of Astha

Amid the backlash, several users also spoke in support of Aastha Singh. They pointed out that the viral clip was incomplete and accused people of jumping to conclusions without knowing the full story.

An X user, Being Political, said people were quick to label her casteist just because she mentioned her caste, but ignored the possibility that she was provoked first. The user questioned why the narrative quickly turned into blaming the “Thakur community” instead of looking at the full incident.

Another user wrote that they respect women who stand up for themselves, regardless of caste, and added that the clip was too short to judge what really happened.

Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey also defended Aastha, saying the complete video shows she was abused first and only reacted in self-defence, not discrimination.

Yadu Singh, another user, said that responding to harassment is not a crime and that no law under the IPC 2023 (BNS) was violated. He also criticised the sharing of edited clips, calling it an attempt to push an agenda.

Aastha Singh explains the full Incident

After days of outrage and online attacks, Aastha Singh herself came forward to explain what actually happened. She said the viral clip was incomplete and did not show what led to her reaction.

मै ठाकुर हूँ आस्था सिंह के वायरल वीडियो की पूरा सच मै अभी भी अपने स्टेटमेंट पर कायम हूँ मुझे अपने ठाकुर होने पर गर्व है!

According to Aastha, the incident took place on 6th January at her bank branch. On that day, a fellow employee, Ritu Tripathi, had submitted her resignation and requested to be relieved the same day. Ritu’s sister-in-law was present at the branch since morning, and a minor argument took place during the process.

Later, Ritu informed her husband, Rishi Tripathi, who arrived at the branch after closing time. Aastha said he behaved rudely and came to her desk, where he asked her caste and made threatening remarks like, “I will take away your arrogance and anger.”

She explained that the viral video only shows her response to those comments and not the provocation she faced before that.

“I am a thakur, and I am proud of it”

Aastha Singh said she stands by her statement and has no regret in asserting her identity. She said the issue was wrongly projected as casteism when it was actually about self-respect.

“If anyone speaks rudely to me, I will not tolerate it. I am a Thakur, and I am proud of it,” she said, adding that being proud of one’s identity does not mean insulting others.

She also said that the edited video was used to target her personally and turn the matter into a caste-based controversy.

Rape threats and abuse after the video goes viral

The controversy took a darker turn when Aastha revealed that she had been receiving rape threats and threats of violence after the video went viral. Speaking to the media, she said she was shocked by the level of hatred directed at her.

“Everyone wants to be famous, but not in the wrong way. I am becoming famous in the wrong way,” she said. She added that such threats have caused mental stress and fear, and no one deserves this kind of abuse over a misrepresented video.

Company response and legal options

Aastha said she has informed her seniors and sent internal emails explaining the full situation. According to her, the management is aware that she is not at fault, which is why no immediate action was taken against her.

However, she also said that if the harassment continues, she will consider filing a defamation case against those spreading false narratives using edited clips.

As the debate continues online, the incident has once again raised questions about social media trials, edited videos, and how quickly narratives are formed without full context.