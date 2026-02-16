On 14th February, Meerut Police registered a case against a mother and daughter accused of residing in India for nearly three decades despite being Pakistani nationals. The complainant, identified as a social worker, Rukhsana, accused the mother and daughter duo of securing Indian identity documents through fraudulent means. In her complaint, she stated that the two obtained forged Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and Indian passports while continuing to hold Pakistani citizenship.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey stated that they received information about a man named Farhat Masood who resides in the Delhi Gate area. Reportedly, he travelled to Pakistan and married a woman named Saba. A daughter was born to the couple in Pakistan. Both Saba and her daughter are Pakistani nationals.

30 साल से बिना नागरिकता के रह रही पाकिस्तानी मां-बेटी#मेरठ : जली कोठी में रह रही मां-बेटी



⏩सबा उर्फ नाजी उर्फ नाजिया और एनम फरहत



⏩ 30 साल से भारत में बिना भारतीय नागरिकता निवास



⏩ एसपी सिटी आयुष विक्रम ने FIR के बाद जांच के आदेश दिए



⏩ थाना दिल्ली गेट में रुकसाना की तहरीर… pic.twitter.com/27n8gs5qSY — News1India (@News1IndiaTweet) February 16, 2026

The SSP said a preliminary inquiry confirmed that the accused were residing without valid Indian citizenship. On finding substance in the allegations during an earlier probe conducted by the Superintendent of Police, City, a formal FIR was registered. Further legal action is underway, and a detailed investigation has been ordered.

What the FIR says

OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the case. It names Saba Masood alias Naji alias Najia and her daughter Aiman Farhat as the main accused. The following sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, have been invoked: Sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 351(2) and 352, relating to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal intimidation.

Source: UP Police

The complainant stated that Saba married Farhat Masood in Pakistan and that Aiman was born there on 25th May 1993. She further stated that when Saba returned to India, Aiman entered the country on Saba’s Pakistani passport, with her name and date of birth clearly endorsed on the travel document.

The complainant, Rukhsana, further stated that despite being Pakistani nationals, both mother and daughter continued to live in Meerut without acquiring Indian citizenship through due legal process. She added that Aiman pursued her education locally while remaining a Pakistani citizen and that no lawful citizenship application was ever completed.

Source: UP Police

She further stated that forged and fabricated documents were prepared to obtain an Indian passport for Aiman. Saba also secured two separate voter cards under different names, Saba Masood and Najia Masood. The complainant contended that these acts amount to deliberate concealment of identity and cheating of Indian authorities.

Rukhsana also raised security concerns in her complaint. She added that the accused travelled multiple times to Pakistan and other countries on the basis of forged passports and documents. She further told the police that Saba’s father, Hanif Ahmed, was allegedly a Pakistani national associated with the ISI, and that this background makes the matter sensitive from a national security perspective. The complainant further stated that the accused frequently visited Army headquarters and government offices in Delhi while concealing their true identity.

Additionally, the FIR noted that the complainant alleged that she was threatened and intimidated when she earlier raised objections, and that the accused allegedly cited political influence and links within the police administration.