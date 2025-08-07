Rohini Ghavari Valmiki, a PhD student in Switzerland has consistently made serious allegations against Bhim Army chief and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad, earlier known as Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan. She also initiated an FIR against him and documented her statement with the authorities. On 6th August, she gave an exclusive interview to OpIndia amid her efforts to launch a legal inquiry into the politician.

She stated that her ordeal began in 2021 and added, “Chandrashekhar is portrayed as a new messiah, a champion of social justice by his supporters and devotees. However, I have yet to encounter a true messiah in my life who fails to honor women and the allegation on this individual is one of harassment. Therefore, it is contradictory to assert that a person who mistreats women can genuinely respect them as this notion is basically flawed.”

Rohini highlighted that there was a complete lack of honesty from Ravan who exploited the favourable situation. “He thought that if nothing materializes here and his political career comes to an end or if he fails to do good in the field then Switzerland serves as a fallback option. He believed that he can secure residency by relocating there. Now, I understand this entire scheme. I also sensed it as he repeatedly mentioned his intention to come there. He sent numerous messages indicating that once we are married, it would facilitate him to join me there as he could stay with me as a legal partner.”

Ravan has a wife and a child, however, the victim conveyed that she was unaware of his marriage initially. “Had I been aware, an educated woman like myself residing in Switzerland would never have engaged in such a relationship,” she stressed. “It is essential for society to recognize truth and honesty. Blind allegiance is fundamentally wrong. The truth is apparent to the people. Our leader should be the one who directs us along the proper path, the right course,” Rohini voiced in a message to the Dalit community.

“A leader who is himself caught in cases women’s exploitation, how can he hold a mirror to society? One who lacks the resolve to fight, who is unwilling to sacrifice and who does not understand struggle, how can he become our leader? Where is the quality of leadership in him? Thus, society must comprehend this. If that man had not been incarcerated once, he might not have been able to share any bogus tales of his struggle for society. In reality, he has not contributed anything to the community. He has not delivered justice in cases of oppression. On the contrary, he has compromised the futures of thousands of our youth today. So, how did he come to be regarded as a leader,” she questioned.

Rohini pointed out, “The Dalit community in India has a significantly large population, and a considerable portion of the youth within this group remains illiterate. At times, they are swayed by misleading narratives and choose leaders whom they regard as their saviors. However, they are the ones who endure the greatest suffering. They face imprisonments and lose their futures. The consequences of these actions fall upon them. Hence, I would like to tell them not to ruin thir lives for such leaders.”

She emphasised that the Dalit community needs to look beyond Ravan. “It is evident that only a sincere leader can contribute positively to society, and I currently do not observe any genuine leadership in Chandrashekhar.” Rohini then shed light on her complaint and informed, ” The legal proceedings have commenced. My statement has been recorded, and there are several additional matters pending for which I have been requested to remain here until 5:00 pm with the anticipation that an FIR will be filed today.”

What did Rohini’s parents say

She was accompanied by her Nutan Ghavari who expressed, “I have come from Madhya Pradesh and I want justice for my daughter. He (Ravan) treated her unjustly, played with her mind and took advantage of her physically.”

Rohini’s father disclosed that he learnt about the matter only 6-8 months earlier. “She wrote about it on X but did not tell me anything. My daughter would occasionally reveal that she was supporting the Dalits by working with Chandrashekhar Ravan and assisting the Bhim Army as she was also a social and Dalit activist.” He quoted her and mentioned, “I adhere to the teachings of Dr Ambedkar and they also follow him. Furthermore, the Valmiki community is also part of the Dalit society which is how I became connected with them.”

The concerned man outlined, “Subsequently, it was discovered that he (Ravan) was enticing her with promises of marriage along with making false assurances and coerced her mentally in the beginning. For several years, he claimed to be single and declared that a significant movement for the Dalit community could be formed if they unite (via marriage). It then came to the fore that he had also exploited her physically. Later, it was revealed that he was married and had a child, in 2023-24. He seduced and manipulated my daughter, ultimately leading to her being physically exploited.”

“We were caught in all this, my daughter got trapped because she thought that the upliftment of the Dalits can happen through Chandrashekhar Azad. He also became an MP. Now, he has been exposed,” he added charging that how could a Dalit leader do this to a woman from the community.

The father cautioned Dalit youths against compromising their future for Ravan. “The Bhim Army has set its sights on the youth in Uttar Pradesh. They believe that he is acting in their best interest but the leader does not even acknowledge those who have forsaken their education to follow him like loyal pets. If he can manipulate an educated, highly qualified woman, why would he not do the same to you? He is already taking advantage of you by transforming you into a crowd to bolster his reputation, only to later hide behind the facade of politics. In the meantime, you are caught up in false charges. The police lodges complaints against you for acts of vandalism and similar offenses.”

He indicated that Ravan is also seeking to intimidate them in both direct and indirect ways as a result of Rohini’s legal actions and unveiled, “Previously, he told me that I was like his father. He visited my home. He requested that I send my daughter with him and referred to her as his younger sister, under the pretext of advancing the Dalit movement alongside her. We even provided him with food. He asserted that he would turn her into a greater leader than Mayawati as she was educated.”

He praised Mayawati and then stressed, “Today, he (Ravan) has solely misled the younger generation. The youth must not be deceived and should align themselves with genuine well-wishers of Dalits, avoiding the deceptive exploiters such as Chandrashekhar.”

Rohini’s lawyer conveys faith in the legal system, questions Ravan

Rohini’s attorney expressed her confidence in the legal system and stated that the truth will eventually be revealed. “I am also on government panel. From a legal standpoint, we have been guaranteed that action will be initiated regarding any complaint they have submitted at the earliest opportunity. The law will stand by us and I possess complete trust in the judicial system that any decision made will occur only after the truth is established.”

“The complaint that has been submitted will soon be transformed into a First Information Report (FIR) and once that happens, it will clarify for all of you the specific allegations contained within it as well as the sections that have been applied,” she added.

She also attacked Ravan and stated, “If he is indeed the foremost leader of the Dalits, why does he make such disgraceful remarks about the sisters and daughters of Dalits? Dr BR Ambedkar emphasized that women deserve to be treated with respect. Moreover, we convened a meeting in Chandigarh and appealed to the Valmiki community alongside the chairman of the Shobha Yatra Committee, Samdat Joseph. Should Rohini be denied respect or justice, the Valmiki community of Chandigarh will unite, make a decision, and stage a protest.”

The lawyer also underscored Ravan’s dramatic lifestyle change. “He is not a leader of the Dalit community. He is merely profiting by exploiting the name of the Dalit community. See his residence. Consider his past and compare it to his present. Previously, he was a DJ at weddings and now look at his situation. He now travels in luxurious vehicles such as Fortuners. He is accompanied by a security guards.”

She further explained and stated, “For instance, let us imagine we are at the police station. If one of our community members has passed away, what will he do? He will arrive there and cause a disturbance. He will engage in violent acts, such as stone pelting and then flee. This is his modus operandi. And who suffers? The victim and their families, as they face legal repercussions.”

Rohini has previously accused him of destroying the lives of several girls, including herself and taking money from them under the guise of the Dalit movement. While speaking to OpIndia in June, she disclosed how various strategies were utilized to tarnish her reputation and depict her as dishonest in the eyes of the Valmiki society as well as pressurize her.