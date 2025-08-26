On 26th August, Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe said that the Rape Gang Inquiry report has found that Pakistani Muslim rape gangs have been operating in as many as 85 areas across the United Kingdom.

The Rape Gang Inquiry has identified eighty-five local authorities in which the gang-based sexual exploitation of children is taking place, or has historically done so. As per the Inquiry, hundreds of survivors, their family members and whistle-blowers approached them since the Rape Gang Inquiry started by MP Rupert Lowe was launched.

The report highlights that although the survivors have their own unique stories of abuse and torment they were subjected to, however, “patterns of targeted exploitation by predominantly Pakistani males, combined with gross negligence from public bodies, are identifiable.”

“Further research, following the submission of thousands of Freedom of Information requests by our data investigation team, has enabled the Rape Gang Inquiry to produce one of the most comprehensive exposes of the nationwide scandal to date”, the report posted.

“Cases have been identified across the United Kingdom, from Aberdeen to Plymouth, Antrim to Canterbury – some going back as far as the 1960s. Evidently, more will sadly exist outside of this list. The Rape Gang Inquiry is working with our legal team and shall commence our hearings later this year. This is a chance for victims to speak, experts to be interviewed and a full report/recommendation to then be drafted,” the Rape Gang Inquiry statement reads.

Notably, as per the Rape Gang Inquiry, Pakistani Muslim rape gangs have been operating in Aberdeen City, Angus, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Argyll and Bute, Barnsley, Bexley, Birmingham, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Bradford Brent Bristol, City of Bromley, Buckinghamshire, Burnley, Calderdale, Camden, Canterbury, Chelmsford, Cherwell, Cheshire East, Cheshire West, Chester City of Edinburgh, Coventry, Croydon, Cumberland, Dacorum, Derby, Doncaster, Dorset, East Hertfordshire, East Staffordshire, Glasgow City, Greenwich, Hammersmith, Fulham, Havering, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kingston upon Hull, City of Kirklees, Lambeth, Leeds, Leicester, Lewisham, Luton, Manchester, Medway, Merton, Middlesbrough, Monmouthshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Newham, North Tyneside, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Norwich, Nottingham, Oldham, Oxford, Pembrokeshire, Peterborough, Plymouth, Preston, Redbridge, Rochdale Rossendale, Rotherham, Sheffield, Somerset, Stockport, Stoke-on-Trent, Swansea, Telford, Wrekin Tower Hamlets, Vale of White Horse, Wakefield, Wandsworth, Warrington, Watford, West Berkshire, Westmorland, Furness, Wirral, Worcester and Wyre Forest.

Meanwhile, Rupert Lowe MP, Chair of the Rape Gang Inquiry, said: “Our inquiry has shown that this rotting scandal is more widespread than thought – hundreds of thousands of lives have been ruined at the hands of predominantly Pakistani rape gangs. It is over two months since Labour promised nationwide action, yet the government has been seemingly idle since. The message from survivors is clear: get on with it. There have been too many broken promises, now is the time for action and for hard justice to be delivered by those in power.”

Tesla owner and billionaire Elon Musk, who has been vocal about UK’ failure to act effectively against Muslim grooming gangs wrote on X, “85 cities in Britain where local authorities were complicit in the rape of children…”

British Pakistani Muslim men form the majority of grooming/rape gang crimes in the UK

Notably, the issue of child sexual abuse at the hands of grooming gangs led by British Pakistani men has been a serious issue demanding attention for years. In the late 90s, young girls, some as young as 11, were picked up, raped, beaten, sold, and even killed by grooming gangs or rape gangs for a full forty years. In Rotherham alone, it was found that 1,400 children had been sexually abused over 16 years by British Pakistani men.

Earlier this year, The National Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse report prepared by Baroness Louise Casey revealed that more than 500,000 children a year were likely to experience child sexual abuse, with police recording some 100,000 offences in 2024. Of these, an estimated 17,100 were flagged as child sexual exploitation. The only figure for gang grooming came from a new police database, totalling just 700. Lady Casey said it was “highly unlikely” that this accurately reflected the true scale of grooming gangs.

The report revealed that Pakistani men are responsible for 64 per cent of cases of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham. Moreover, of the total 42 individuals convicted for child sexual exploitation offences under Operation Stovewood, most were Pakistani men.

The fears of appearing Islamophobic and racially insensitive prevented UK authorities and even courts, from effectively acting against Pakistani Muslim groomers/rapists for years and the Muslim-appeasing political parties of the United Kingdom also ensured that the Muslim community remains sacrosanct to criticism even as members of this community, especially those of Pakistani origins continued to sexually abuse White and other non-Muslim girls.

Police complicity, crackdown on victim families, lenient sentences: How the collective failure of UK authorities helped Pakistani Muslim rape gangs to thrive

Beginning in the 1980s in the town of Telford, vulnerable girls as young as 11 were picked up, raped, beaten, sold, and even killed by grooming gangs or rape gangs for a full forty years. The young girls, mostly white, were tossed from one rapist to another, most of whom were of British Pakistani origins. Three girls were murdered and two others died in tragedies linked to the scandal. As many as 1,000 girls suffered in a town of 170,000 people. In Telford, these Pakistani grooming gangs were literally running a rape house while they made the victims believe they were in love by buying them alcohol, cigarettes, doing their mobile top-ups, buying gifts etc.

A similar racket was unfolding in Rotherham wherein around 1,500 girls were raped, abused, sold, and bought by men of Pakistani descent in a town of 260,000 people. Many victims were gang-raped and the abuse went on unabated from 1997 to 2013. In Rochdale, the horror began in 2002. At least 47 young girls were subjected to abuse. Such has been the (Non) response of administrative and legal authorities that the grooming gangs continue to walk freely on the streets of “Great Britain”.

Sexual abuse scandals were widely uncovered in a series of locations in the UK, including Huddersfield, Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Bristol, Peterborough, and Newcastle. Nearly 19,000 adolescents in England are estimated to have been sexually groomed based on government numbers. Despite multiple reports and inquiries, investigative operations like Stovewood, Tourway, the true scale of sexual exploitation by the grooming gangs is not known.

These ‘grooming’ crimes continue to haunt the United Kingdom as the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) reported in 2023 that there has been an 82% increase in online grooming offences against youngsters over the past five years.

The issue of Pakistani-origin men-led grooming gangs raping vulnerable white and other non-Muslim girls first became widely known in towns like Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford. According to the 2014 Jay Report on Rotherham, almost 1,400 children were sexually exploited over 16 years, predominantly by men of Pakistani descent. The pervasive inaction by the authorities can be attributed to concerns of triggering racism against Pakistani immigrants. To put it in simple words, the UK authorities were reluctant to act and adopted a silence and denial approach against the grooming/rape gangs believing that acting against the Pakistani-origin rapists would reinforce ‘negative stereotypes’ about the ‘minority’ community.

OpIndia earlier reported how politician in the UK, especially the Labour Party downplayed grooming Jihad cases. Sarah Champion, a Labour Party MP had to apologise for an article published in The Sun in 2017 wherein she wrote that “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls”. Champion had to not only apologise but also resign from her post as a shadow minister.

In 2012, Keith Vaz, a Labour Party leader and Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, downplayed the grooming jihad crimes calling them not racially motivated and emphasised that the entire community should not be ‘stigmatised’.

A Nottingham Crown Court judge who convicted two Pakistani men who groomed and raped several minor white girls, downplayed the identity of the perpetrators by asserting that the race of both, the victims and the abusers were ‘coincidental’.

In many cases, instead of arresting the rapists, the police ended up arresting the victims and their families. This was commonly due to a ‘misreading’ of the situation, a failure to probe the grooming part and in most cases a deliberate cover-up, with young victims being treated as offenders for small violations while still in contact with their abusers. This demonstrates an intentional diversion in the approach to child safety, spurred by an obsessive avoidance of racial-religious profiling. Fear of being perceived as racially ‘insensitive’ appears to have taken precedence over safeguarding young girls, culminating in a serious miscarriage of justice.

While the UK has, for a change, started grooming gangs as what they truly are—Pakistani rape gangs, they are yet to discover that the drivers of these rape crimes are not essentially racial but religious.