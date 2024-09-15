This week, UK courts have convicted 8 persons for raping and sexually abusing minor girls as part of Operation Stovewood which is the UK’s biggest investigation into sexual exploitation of minors and grooming jihad cases in Rotherham. Notably, Operation Stovewood was set up in the backdrop of the landmark Jay Report. In 2014, the Jay report found that at least 1,400 girls were abused, trafficked, and groomed by gangs of men who were predominantly of Pakistani heritage in the Rotherham area alone between 1997 and 2013.

Under Operation Stoverwood, NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date, 37 people – including Waleed Ali – have been convicted. More than 50 active investigations remain ongoing.

On Friday (13th September), the Sheffield Crown Court found Waleed Ali (42) guilty of raping a minor girl in Rotherham, 21 years ago, as a result of an Operation Stovewood investigation. The court immediately pronounced sentencing and awarded him five years of jail term.

When the crime took place, the minor girl was 14 years of age. For nearly two decades, she suffered in silence and had not previously reported the crime. However, in 2021, she approached the Police who were probing multiple cases of sexual abuse, rape, and Grooming Jihad in the Rotherham area.

After identifying and speaking with a woman they believed may have been sexually abused as a child, officers part of Operation Stovewood launched their investigation. The rape survivor narrated her ordeal to specially-trained NCA officers.

Waleed Ali who was in his early 20s, targeted the victim after spotting her sitting alone at a water fountain in Rotherham town centre. He along with his gang approached the girl and asked her to go into a nearby alleyway with him.

But when she repeatedly refused to comply, Ali manhandled her. Intimidated by Ali and his gang, the girl went into the dark alleyway. The accused got the victim away from public sight where Ali raped her.

After launching their investigation in September 2021, NCA officers arrested and grilled Ali. Initially, Ali not only denied the charges but also told officers that he felt “sick” at their questions. However, Waleed Ali was found to be a serial offender as he was previously convicted of raping and indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the same alleyway in early 2003, in a case investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Furthermore, on Thursday and Friday, the Sheffield Crown Court also awarded sentencing to seven convicts for abusing minor girls as part of Operation Stovewood. The seven convicts include Mohammed Amar (43), Mohammed Siyab (44), Yasser Ajaibe (39), Mohammed Zameer Sadiq (50), Abid Saddiq (43), Tahir Yasin (38), and Ramin Bari (38).

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said that the minor victims were aged 11 and 15 when the crime took place and both of them had to spend time in the care system during the offending period.

CPS solicitor Zoe Becker said that the seven convicts had “deliberately preyed on two young girls they knew were vulnerable and, using drugs and alcohol, exploited them for their own sexual gratification”.

According to the court, the offences were committed between April 2003 and April 2008. The court found that the convicts regularly picked up the victims – often from the children’s homes where they lived – in their cars. They gave them cigarettes, alcohol, cannabis, and money and would then assault them, forced them to perform sexual acts, or raped them.

Senior investigating officer at the NCA, Stuart Cobb said, “They were responsible for some of the worst offending we have investigated under Operation Stovewood.”

The court found that Amar, Ajaibe, Sadiq, and Sayib abused one minor girl, while Yassin and Bari targeted the other. Saddiq, who was already serving a 20-year prison sentence for sexual offences before this hearing, abused both girls, the court found.

It was also found that the attacks took place at locations around Rotherham, including a park, in a car in a supermarket car park, in a cemetery, and behind a children’s nursery.

While the NCA’s Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind probing rape, sexual abuse, and Grooming Jihad cases in Rotherham area between 1997 and 2013, the scourge of Grooming Jihad is pervasive all across the United Kingdom.

Scourge of Grooming Jihad across the UK

Grooming jihad has become a menace in the United Kingdom. Over the decades, many regulatory loopholes and a lack of political will allowed the culprits to evade punishment, including the authorities’ fear of being labelled as racists because the majority of these crimes are committed by Pakistani males. Grooming jihad is occurring on a far larger and more terrifying scale targeting teenagers particularly minor girls.

Earlier in May 2024, more than two dozen men have been thrown behind bars after eight young girls in West Yorkshire were raped, abused, and trafficked for over 13 years in the UK. The abuse that lasted years in Kirklees and was dubbed “abhorrent in the extreme” resulted in a total of 346 years in prison for the 24 sexual offenders.

Apart from Operation Stovewood, Operation Tourway, a multi-year investigation into the sexual exploitation of young girls in North Kirklees, which includes the towns of Dewsbury and Batley, looked at incidents that transpired between 1999 and 2012.

Sexual abuse scandals were discovered in a series of locations, including Huddersfield, Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Bristol, Peterborough, and Newcastle. Nearly 19,000 adolescents in England are estimated to have been sexually groomed from 2018-2019, based on government numbers. England’s local authorities have identified approximately 18,700 potential victims in the aforementioned year, compared to 3,300 five years prior.

According to a report by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), there has been an 82% increase in online grooming offences against youngsters over the past five years. Further, research conducted by the charitable Sikh Mediation and Rehabilitation Team unveiled that Pakistani men have been raping and abusing Sikh girls in Britain for many years.