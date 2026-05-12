NEET UG 2026 cancelled after paper leak scandal: Here’s how a handwritten ‘guess paper’ exposed the system

A fresh controversy has surrounded the recently held NEET UG 2026 exams. Just days after around 22.79 lakh students appeared for this high-stakes test for MBBS, BDS and other medical courses, it has emerged that the tight measures put up by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to prevent paper leak were just not enough, again. The scandal came to the fore after a handwritten guess paper closely matched a significant portion of the actual question paper, particularly the Chemistry and Biology sections.

The paper leak scandal triggered CBI investigations, outrage, and eventually the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the year 2026. The exams will now be reconducted on a date to be announced later by the NTA.

The ‘guess paper’ led to the NEET paper leak scandal

According to reports, a handwritten note containing around 410 questions, with a 281-question set, circulated among students over WhatsApp, Telegram groups and coaching networks, particularly in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, and other coaching hubs. The guess paper began to be circulated among NEET aspirants, days before the exam held on 3rd May.

After receiving a tip-off, the Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a probe and found striking similarities in the actual paper and the circulated guess paper, with around 120-140 questions, mainly Biology and Chemistry-related, matching exactly or very closely.

Some reports even say that 135 questions from the guess paper matched with the actual paper. These questions accounted for around 600 marks out of 720. Each question in the NEET paper carries 4 marks.

The alleged question bank is reportedly linked to a man from Rajasthan’s Churu, currently pursuing MBBS at a medical college in Kerala. He sent the guess paper to his friend in Sikar on 1st May, two days before the exam.

From thereon, the guess paper went viral among aspirants and soon reached a PG operator, further spreading to students, career counsellors, and other candidates. After the exams were over on 3rd May, the same PG operator in Sikar filed a police complaint at Udyog Nagar Police Station, alleging that a large number of students had received the problematic question bank.

The police swung into action; however, it soon emerged that the complaint PG operator himself had received the guess paper identical to the actual question paper, and forwarded it to several students and counsellors. The authorities suspect that the PG operator might have filed the complaint to protect himself from police action if and when the scandal comes under investigation.

The Rajasthan SOG is now focusing on exposing the entire network involved in the alleged paper leak.

While the investigators are describing the leaked note as a “guess paper” or an advanced test series, the extent of similarities between the actual paper and the ‘guess paper’ indicates malpractice that just could not have happened without the involvement of someone with insider access.

It has emerged that the leaked “guess paper” was sold for Rs 30,000 to a price as high as Rs 5 lakh in several networks.

So far, the police have arrested around 13 individuals, questioned several and are conducting searches to nab suspects. On Tuesday, Kiran Kumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nashik City, said that they received a request from the Rajasthan Police regarding a suspect involved in the NEET paper leak case.

The Nashik Police acted on the request of the Rajasthan Police and took the accused into custody. The accused will be handed over to the Rajasthan Police soon.

Amidst a massive outrage over the alleged paper leak, the National Testing Agency issued a statement on 10th May, detailing the chain of events, from examination to reports of malpractice and the subsequent action by the NTA and law enforcement agencies.

Regarding the reports of malpractice, the NTA said, “On the late evening of 7 May 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. The action subsequently undertaken by the law enforcement agencies, including the detentions reported in the media over recent days, is the result of their professional and timely work. NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort, and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required.”

The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026

The Agency did not initially call it a case of paper leak, saying that the matter remains under investigation. “The matter is presently under investigation, and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course. NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine, including findings that may require further action, will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure,” it said.

CBI takes over probe, NTA cancel NEET UG 2026 after paper leak, new date to be announced

Meanwhile, the Central government has handed over the probe into the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The National Testing Agency (NTA) stated on 12th May, and said that the NEET UG examination conducted on 3rd May stands cancelled, and a fresh date for reconducting the exam will be announced later.

“Based on the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the NTA said, adding that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

Acknowledging the immense distress and inconvenience the cancellation and re-examination of NEET UG 2026 will cause to students and their families, the NTA said, “The registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.”

NEET paper leaks have become a recurring blot on India’s education and examination system. In 2024, confirmed paper leaks were reported in Bihar and Jharkhand, in addition to a ‘grace marks’ controversy that affected thousands of students. Back then, the CBI had investigated the matter, and eventually, it was ruled by the Supreme Court that the ‘leak’ was localised, and at the pan-India level, thus the results were allowed to stand.

Private coaching networks, the high-stakes nature of the exam, the vulnerability and desperation of students, and a system, despite its efforts and tall promises, fail to fully deliver, all collectively fuel paper leaks, pushing the educational future of thousands of students into jeopardy.