A shocking case of conversion and exploitation of women has come to light from Kota city in Rajasthan. On the complaint of Bajrang Dal, the police have already arrested the main accused, Manish Sharma alias Moin Khan. Objectionable videos of Hindu girls and women have been recovered from the accused. He was operating this entire network by running groups on social media.

Now the entire focus of the police and intelligence agencies is on the new clues coming from Moin Khan’s mobile. Deleted data from Moin’s phone and 3 secret audios that came from Pakistan have created a stir. After this revelation, a dangerous agenda has come to light, which has been named ‘Jihad Al Akbar’. Police are now busy connecting these links in a sequential manner.

What is ‘Jihad Al Akbar’ and who created it?

‘Jihad Al Akbar’ is a well-planned digital agenda being run through different platforms of social media. According to the secret audios received from Moin Khan’s mobile, this dangerous conspiracy has been prepared by extremist bosses sitting in Pakistan. In the audio, the Pakistani person claims that these people have been working on this mission since 1992.

When the internet had just arrived in Pakistan, the web of this online conspiracy was being woven since then. To run this mission, the Pakistani handlers never come directly in front of themselves. They guide their local agents present in India through apps like Telegram, Snapchat and Discord. For this, secret groups and channels have been made properly, from where the entire network runs.

Why was this mission created, and what is its real objective?

The main objective of this mission is to carry out large-scale religious conversion of Hindu women in India and make them commit blasphemy. Pakistani handlers want to harm India’s internal security and integrity by using fake social media IDs. Through this, an attempt is being made to sow the seeds of hatred toward the Hindu religion among Hindus themselves.

Apart from this, through this conspiracy, there was also a plan to target organisations working in the national interest, like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Pakistani bosses want to collect ‘interfaith data’, i.e. data related to Hindu-Muslim relations on social media. Their objective is to completely break India’s social fabric and weaken the country internally.

How are local boys and college friends being trained?

According to Dainik Bhaskar’s report, to take this conspiracy forward, local agents are given the task of awakening their own college mates and friends. In the audio received from Moin’s phone, Pakistani handlers explain to a boy named ‘Vakas’. They say that awaken your college mates and friends who are Muslim boys and hold secret meetings with them.

To incite these boys, first, religious matters are shown and explained. They are told lies about what others are doing wrong with their religion. Then they are told about their secret team. When the boys get excited and become ready to go along, then they are trained slowly and systematically for further work.

How are married Hindu women being targeted?

Under this entire agenda, married Hindu women and minor girls are especially trapped in the net. In the audio, the Pakistani person says that they need such Hindu girls and women in whose videos ‘mangalsutra and sindoor on the forehead’ are clearly visible. These women are first trapped in the web of love through fake IDs.

The truth of the agenda running in the group has been written in direct words without any story. Its meaning is, ‘Trap any Hindu girl or woman in love, make her pregnant before nikah and take the child after 9 months. After the child is born, she will have become Muslim.’ After that, women are made to create obscene videos with idols of gods and goddesses and are blackmailed.

What is known about Moin Khan so far?

According to police records, the accused Manish Sharma was originally Hindu, who later converted his religion and kept his name as Moin Khan. He is a resident of Vigyan Nagar in Kota and has studied only up to 10th standard. He used to work in a shop and got married in 2021, from which he also has a 4-year-old child.

Moin Khan has been in contact with Pakistani organisations on platforms like Telegram and Discord for the last several years. When his activities started appearing suspicious, a complaint was received on the Bajrang Dal’s helpline number. After that, the activists started keeping an eye on him. When his phone was checked, thousands of objectionable videos of girls, along with Hindu religious symbols and obscene content,t were recovered from it.

What else is there in the secret audio clips that came from Pakistan?

The three different audio clips received from Moin Khan’s mobile have confirmed this international conspiracy. In the first audio, the Pakistani person says that our work is not new and we have been working since 1992. In the second audio, he says to instil this thing in their minds that Muslim is supreme and their God is nothing.

In the third audio, the Pakistani handler talks about keeping the boy named Vakas sitting in India completely on the safe side. He says that I am sitting in Pakistan, so you never come in front; otherwise, there will be a security problem. He tells Vakas that if I make you the admin of the group, then RSS people will note your IP ID and reach your house.

What legal action has been taken in this entire case so far?

On the complaint of Bajrang Dal activist Yogesh Renwal, a case was registered on 15 June 2026 at Vijaynagar and Udyog Nagar police stations in Kota. A case has been registered against the accused Manish Sharma alias Moin Khan under IPC sections 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b), 299, 352 and IT Act sections 66, 67, 67A, and he has been sent to jail. Udyog Nagar police station CI Mangilal said that the accused’s mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination (FSL).

Bajrang Dal has sent an online complaint about this entire case to the Central Home Ministry on 22 June. Hindu Samaj-Kota has also submitted a memorandum in the name of the Prime Minister demanding strict action and investigation of the entire network. In Jaipur, ATS had caught a woman who had become Khadija from Babita, linked to the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, due to which agencies are also on alert. Regarding the case, BJP state president Madan Rathore and minister Madan Dilawar have given assurance of strict legal action against the guilty after investigation.