Actor Mithun Chakraborty chosen for Dada Saheb Phalke award, I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been selected for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award given to stalwarts of Indian cinema every year. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a tweet informing about the award.

“Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations. Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. To be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024”, he posted on X.

Dada Saheb Phalke award, named after the father of Indian cinema, is presented every year at the National Film Awards ceremony organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Former recipients of this prestigious award include legendary artists and filmmakers like BN Reddy, Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Wahida Rehman and many others.