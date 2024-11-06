Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani congratulates Donald Trump on winning US Presidential elections

Indian industrialist and chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, on Wednesday (November 6) congratulated Republican candidate and former American President Donald Trump for winning the US presidential elections.

“If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump,” Mr Adani tweeted. “Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation’s founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect @realDonaldTrump,” the tweet further read.

On November 6, Republican candidate, former President and billionaire Donald Trump won a decisive victory over his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections. Donald Trump is now the President-Elect and going to be the 47th President of the USA.