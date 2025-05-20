Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad sent to judicial custody for 14 days over objectionable Operation Sindoor post

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday, May 20, by Delhi Police for making controversial remarks through a social media post about Operation Sindoor. He was taken into custody from Greater Kailash in South Delhi and later handed over to Sonipat Police.

Mahmudabad, who heads the political science department at Ashoka University, was arrested after his social media post was perceived as critical of the armed forces and disrespectful to the women officers, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who were the face of the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Now a a Sonepat court in Haryana has sent the professor to judicial custody of 14 days. Notably, Haryana Police also wanted his 7 days custody but the court granted him judicial custody.

The Ashoka University Professor was arrested following a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri, general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Haryana. The Haryana State Commission for Women also filed a separate case. He has been booked for endangering sovereignty and integrity of India.