The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has selected former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. The decision was taken at a meeting of its MLAs, according to a statement released by the party on Sunday. With this, both the CM and the leader of the opposition in Delhi will be women, as BJP’s Rekha Gupta has taken oath as the CM.

Atishi served as Delhi’s 8th Chief Minister and the third woman to hold the position from 2024 to 2025, after Kejriwal was forced to resign from the post over corruption cases. While Arvind Kejriwal didn’t keep any portfolio under him when he was the CM, Atishi held key ministerial portfolios in the Delhi government, including Education, Public Works, Culture, and Tourism.

While several senior AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal lost in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Atishi retained her Kalkaji constituency, defeating her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival, Ramesh Bidhuri, by 3,521 votes. Before the official announcement, it was widely speculated that she will be chosen as the chief of the AAP legislative party.