Bangladesh: Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on dubious charges of ‘sedition’, gets bail after 156 days

On Wednesday (30th April), the High Court of Bangladesh granted bail to former ISKCON priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, after a whopping span of 156 days.

The verdict was delivered by a 2-Judge Bench of Justices Md Atoar Rahman and Md Ali Reza. The bail application was filed on 23rd April, citing the ill-health of the Hindu priest and the delay in the trial.

Chinmoy Krishna Das has been granted bail, thanks to the voluntary legal support of Bangladesh’s most renowned lawyer, Advocate Z. I. Panna Khan. Grateful appreciation to him from the Hindu community.He stood for the truth against the extremists Jamaat. pic.twitter.com/ralPMFkhn2 — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus 🇧🇩 (@VHindus71) April 30, 2025

Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu is the spokesperson of Bangladesh’s Sanatan Jagaran Manch and the chief of Pundarik Dham in Chittagong. He was arrested on 25th November last year on dubious charges of ‘sedition.’