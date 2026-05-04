Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed jubilant BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening, following the assembly election results that delivered a historic victory for the BJP in West Bengal and a third consecutive mandate (hat-trick) for the BJP-led NDA in Assam. Dressed in traditional Bengali attire, the Prime Minister described the outcome as a “historic day” and “unprecedented” moment, crediting years of dedicated work by karyakartas for the mandate.

Speaking as one among the workers, PM Modi began by saying, “As a karyakarta, I join other BJP workers on this occasion.” He noted the joy visible on the faces of party workers across the country, stating, “Today is a historic day. It is unprecedented. When years of efforts turn into success, the happiness that is seen on the faces of people is the same happiness that I see on the faces of BJP workers across the country today.” He expressed deep gratitude to every BJP karyakarta, saying, “Today, I express gratitude to every BJP worker. You have helped in rewriting history today.”

In a sharp attack at the very outset of his victory speech, the Prime Minister slammed the Congress, declaring, “The Congress has become a gang of ‘urban Naxals’.” He linked this to the election verdict, underscoring how the results reflected a rejection of such elements and a strong endorsement of the BJP’s politics of performance and development.

The Prime Minister used the sacred Ganga as a metaphor for the BJP’s expanding influence. Recalling his remarks after last year’s Bihar results, he said, “Last year, on November 14th, when the Bihar election results were announced, I told you all from this very spot, from the BJP headquarters, that the Ganga flows beyond Bihar to the Gangasagar. And today, with Bengal’s victory, the lotus has bloomed from Gangotri to the Gangasagar. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and now West Bengal.”

Extending the sentiment to Assam, he added that the BJP had now also been blessed by the Brahmaputra and Maa Kamakhya, describing the third consecutive mandate as a “hat-trick of public trust” with unprecedented support even in the tea-garden belts. He recalled his 2013 nomination in Kashi, where “a voice naturally rose from my heart” and he felt compelled to say: “I have not come here on my own, Maa Ganga has called me.”

PM Modi thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam for their mandates and hailed the historic voter turnouts across these states. He called West Bengal’s nearly 93 per cent turnout a historic feat in itself and noted that Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala too witnessed record turnouts.

He said, “Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam… I also heartily congratulate millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom.”

Crediting women voters for driving this participation, he said it presented “the brightest picture of Indian democracy.” He declared, “We have shown the world how we are the mother of democracy. Not just India’s democracy, India’s Constitution has also triumphed. Our democratic processes have also won.” He also highlighted encouraging bypoll results in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura, where NDA candidates, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, secured strong victories.

Emphasising the results as a vote for performance-based politics, PM Modi observed that the country has moved away from communism while some parties appear to be embracing it. He described the verdict as a “day of trust”, trust in India’s democracy, in the politics of performance, and in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

In a major announcement focused on West Bengal, PM Modi assured residents of strict action against infiltrators as part of the BJP’s immediate agenda for “poribortan” (change) in the state. He said, “I assure every resident of West Bengal, for your bright future, the BJP will work night and day. Women will get security, youth will get jobs. Ayushman Bharat yojana will be implemented in the very first cabinet meeting. Strict actions will be taken against infiltrators.”

He added that from today, “vikas and new aspirations will walk together in Bengal,” marking a new “fear-free chapter” in the state’s history. He also extended assurances for the youth and fishermen of Puducherry, reaffirming the NDA’s resolve for the prosperity of the Union Territory based on the “BEST Puducherry” vision.

In a clear message of reconciliation, the Prime Minister urged an end to political violence. “Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let’s end this endless cycle of violence once and for all,” he said, adding the phrase “Not badla, but badlav”, or “bhavishya (future) not bhay (fear)”.

e also extended gratitude to the Election Commission, its staff, polling personnel, and security forces for upholding the dignity of India’s democracy. “Today, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Election Commission, all its employees, all the personnel involved in the voting process, and especially to the security forces. History will always remember your contribution to maintaining the dignity of India’s democracy!”

Praising BJP President Nitin Nabin for his guidance in these first assembly elections under his leadership, the Prime Minister reinforced the message of unity, development, forward-looking politics, and a firm stand against infiltrators and urban Naxal influences.